Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Caixinha fired by Rangers after 7 months

Associated PressOct 26, 2017, 6:27 PM EDT
GLASGOW, England (AP) Pedro Caixinha has been fired by Rangers after seven months in charge of the Scottish club.

Rangers announced the departure of the Portuguese coach on Thursday, a day after a 1-1 draw at home to Kilmarnock that left the team in fourth place in the Scottish Premiership. On Sunday, Rangers lost to Motherwell in the Scottish League Cup semifinals.

Caixinha, who joined in March on a three-year deal, oversaw Rangers’ biggest ever home loss to fierce Glasgow rival Celtic and an embarrassing Europa League qualifying loss to Luxembourg side Progres Niederkorn.

A club statement said “results have been disappointing and not commensurate with the level of investment that was made available.”

Trevor Ruszkowski – USA Today
By Matt ReedOct 26, 2017, 6:45 PM EDT
Wednesday saw two lopsided victories favoring the New York Red Bulls and Vancouver Whitecaps, so what will be in store on Thursday?

The MLS Cup Playoffs began with a bang yesterday (unless you’re a Fire or Earthquakes supporter), and two more clubs will have the opportunity to punch their ticket into the conference semifinals tonight.

[ FOLLOW: MLS first round scores, play-by-play ]

The evening’s action kicks off at 7 p.m. ET when Atlanta United hosts Columbus Crew SC from Mercedes-Benz Stadium — which promises to be a great one.

Atlanta is expecting to break its own attendance record for the third time in its inaugural season, with well over 70,000 supporters likely to make their way into the new venue.

The winner will move on to face second-seeded New York City FC in the next round, after the Red Bulls solidified their meeting with Toronto FC on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, the evening’s second matchup features two clubs trending in opposite directions.

The Houston Dynamo will host Sporting KC from BBVA Compass Stadium, with the Dynamo unbeaten in their last six matches to end the MLS regular season.

Peter Vermes and Sporting KC closed out the campaign winless in their last five, and the club has only won three MLS matches since the beginning of August.

Either the Dynamo or SKC will book themselves a date with the Portland Timbers in the next round following the Whitecaps’ win.

Thursday’s matches

Atlanta United vs. Columbus Crew — 7 p.m. ET
Houston Dynamo vs. Sporting KC — 9:30 p.m. ET

Has the 2018 World Cup official match ball been leaked?

Sandra Montanez/Getty Images
By Matt ReedOct 26, 2017, 5:30 PM EDT
It looks as though next summer’s World Cup match ball has been leaked, and it mimics the qualities of former balls used in the competition.

FootyHeadlines released a picture on Wednesday of what appears to be the 2018 World Cup ball, which clearly says “FIFA World Cup Russia 2018” across the face of the sphere.

It also dons Telstar on the side, which would be a more modern take on the original Telstar ball — that debuted back in the 1960s.

Below is a look at the possible selection for next summer’s competition.

FootyHeadlines

Top 5 Premier League storylines in Week 10

Julian Finney/Getty Images
By Matt ReedOct 26, 2017, 4:32 PM EDT
The likely suspects remain at the Premier League summit heading into Matchday 10, however, a titanic clash amongst two of the top three sides could change the complexion of matters.

An important meeting at Old Trafford kicks off the weekend’s action as Manchester United hosts a Harry Kane-less Tottenham Hotspur, while big names Leicester City and Everton face a crucial test against one another for an utterly different reason.

PST takes a look at the top 5 storylines around the PL ahead of Week 10.

Spurs facing massive test at Old Trafford without Kane

Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur — Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN

 

Anyone that names a player other than Harry Kane as the engine that runs Tottenham probably isn’t watching the club’s matches closely enough. That’s not to say Spurs isn’t loaded with talent — because they certainly are.

However, the difference for Spurs over the last several seasons has been the matches where the English striker wasn’t available for selection. Saturday’s clash against United would normally be timely considering Jose Mourinho’s men are coming off of a defeat, while Spurs comfortably handed Liverpool last weekend.

It remains to be seen though if Fernando Llorente will be a suitable replacement for Kane in a match of this magnitude.

Relegation a reality for these two “giants”

Leicester City vs. Everton — Sunday, 12 p.m. ET on NBCSN

Say what you will from an Everton perspective about the Merseyside club being amongst the big boys, but Leicester managed to win the Premier League just two seasons ago — with a very similar squad.

Both clubs are in disarray, sitting firmly in the relegation battle through nine matches, and that certainly isn’t what either team expected. Everton fired manager Ronald Koeman this week, which makes the 18th place side all the more vulnerable, however, the Foxes’ managerial situation isn’t that much better after Craig Shakespeare‘s recent sacking.

Upstarts Huddersfield finding their groove?

Liverpool vs. Huddersfield Town — Saturday, 10 a.m. ET on NBC

Regardless of what transpires the rest of the 2017/18 season, Huddersfield will always have October 21. The Terriers earned a signature victory against Manchester United last weekend, and while it wasn’t the prettiest match for the newcomers, David Wagner‘s team was the first to hand the Red Devils a loss this campaign.

Liverpool enters the weekend just one point ahead of Wagner and Co., and Jurgen Klopp‘s side are in a bit of disarray. The Reds were blasted last week against Tottenham, with a 4-1 defeat the outcome at Wembley.

The Terriers have already exhibited their ability to adapt and overcome obstacles early in the campaign, including their victory over United after having had lost their previous two fixtures.

Eagles, Hammers holding on for dear life

Crystal Palace vs. West Ham United — Saturday, 10 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold

Palace had a moment of brilliance against Chelsea earlier this month, but all it seems to be was that; a moment. With just two goals in nine matches, the Eagles are already facing a massive uphill climb at the bottom of the PL.

For the Hammers, their beginning to the campaign hasn’t been much better. Two wins out of nine has West Ham in 16th place and manager Slaven Bilic is on the hot seat after making several big moves this summer, including bringing in striker Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez.

Surprise top-10 clubs meet at the Turf Moor

Burnley vs. Newcastle — Monday, 4 p.m. ET on NBCSN

This is probably the sneaky good match of the weekend because both clubs continue to fly under the radar as mid-table clubs. Burnley is coming off of a brutal beatdown by Manchester City, but Newcastle has found its form as of late, going unbeaten in its last three matches.

The biggest issue with both sides is the lack of a consistent goalscoring threat, which could hinder the clubs down the road. Chris Wood leads the Clarets with three goals thus far, while Newcastle has managed to get contributions from several players in their return to the PL.

Nonetheless, a victory for either club could potentially move one team all the way into the top four by the end of the weekend.

Mike Petke handed three-year extension with Real Salt Lake

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
By Matt ReedOct 26, 2017, 3:30 PM EDT
Real Salt Lake narrowly missed the MLS Cup Playoffs in 2017, however, Mike Petke’s efforts as manager were valiant in turning the club around.

Those efforts didn’t go unnoticed, and the former MLS defender now has some job security with the club.

RSL announced on Thursday that Petke has earned a three-year contract extension with team, after going 13-12-4 in his first season with the Western Conference side.

“Loyalty is huge for me.  I am ecstatic about Mr. Hansen coming to me and offering me this contract,” Petke said in the wake of Thursday’s big announcement. “I’m ecstatic at the prospect of being here at least three more years.  And I’m excited and ecstatic about what I think we can accomplish together – Mr. Hansen, (General Manager) Craig Waibel, myself, the players … the whole organization.  I’m on cloud nine because I have an owner who values me, likes what I’m doing and wants to reward me for that.”

The 41-year-old took over for Jeff Cassar, who was at the helm for RSL since the start of the 2014 regular season, on March 29 and narrowly missed out on the postseason — finishing just one point behind the San Jose Earthquakes for sixth place in the West.

Prior to taking the reins as manager, Petke managed RSL’s USL side, Real Monarchs FC, briefly with just one match under his belt in 2017.

Petke began his managerial career in 2013 when he was selected to coach the New York Red Bulls, whom he spent seven of his 14 MLS seasons as a player.