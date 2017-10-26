More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Did Don Garber hint towards next MLS expansion markets?

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 26, 2017, 1:20 PM EDT
MLS Commissioner Don Garber spoke to Yahoo about the Columbus Crew’s ongoing situation where owner Anthony Precourt is considering moving the franchise to Austin, Texas in 2019.

Garber spoke at length about the Crew’s record as one of the most successful teams in MLS over the past few years and about Precourt’s drastic approach in trying to force a new stadium deal in downtown Columbus, Ohio with talk of possible relocation.

With the MLS commish stating talks about the Crew’s future were lined up in the coming days, something very interesting cropped up.

However, perhaps the most interesting nugget was that Garber mentioned the same four MLS expansion cities as he did during his address at the 2017 MLS All-Star Game in Chicago back in August.

Of course, Garber has mentioned multiple expansion cities in various media appearances in 2017 but it seems quite significant that the same four cities keep cropping up.

“We will make the decision to add two [expansion teams] this December. We have 12 cities who have submitted bids to be in the final four. We are going through a very comprehensive process. Just the other day the City of Nashville has been very supportive and has gotten both the elected folks as well as the people in the community to get behind public support for a stadium very close to downtown. Cincinnati is doing a similarly great job. Great progress in Sacramento and Detroit. Lot of activity and over the next years we will become a 28-team league.”

With 12 cities vying for the next four expansion places in MLS (the contenders, in no particular order are Cincinnati, San Antonio, Nashville, Raleigh/Durham, Charlotte, St. Louis, Detroit, Sacramento, San Diego, Tampa Bay, Phoenix and Indianapolis) the fact that Garber has mentioned the same four cities on multiple occasions may give some locations hope over others.

Reports have suggested that Nashville has jumped right to the top of the list in recent months after MLS’ visit to Tennessee’s capital city, but with trips lined up in the next few months to other potential expansion cities there will likely be similar positive vibes around their chances.

Looking at it from the outside, the four cities Garber mentioned appear to be right at the top of the list of expansion cities.

Cincinnati has FC Cincinnati behind the bid who are breaking attendance records all over the place in USL and have a solid owner, fanbase and everything is set up for them to step right into MLS. Sacramento has the same and an awesome soccer specific stadium site lined up, while Detroit is also working hard on a stadium deal and Nashville’s growing reputation as a sports town (helped largely by the Predators’ run to the Stanley Cup finals) has seen their strong ownership group work closely with the mayors office to negotiate a stadium plan.

Between now and December it will be intriguing to see the two cities who arrive in MLS but if I had to select two right now it would be Cincinnati and Sacramento due to their large fanbases, success in USL and their geographic locations to link up several current MLS cities with new regional rivals.

That’s just my take.

Top 15 players at 2017 U-17 World Cup

Twitter/England
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 26, 2017, 1:58 PM EDT
With the 2017 U-17 World Cup coming to a close in India, it is time to look at some of the top youngsters in the world.

England and Spain clash in the final in Kolkata on Saturday, while Brazil and Mali play in the third-place match so there is still time for new stars to emerge.

However, we have seen some hugely impressive displays so far and here are the 15 stars of the tournament in India.

Rhian Brewster (England & Liverpool) – Consecutive hat tricks in quarterfinal and semifinal wins, the Liverpool youngster is highly-regarded by Jurgen Klopp and it is easy to see why with his predatory finishing. It’s tough to spot a weakness in Brewster’s game.

Phil Foden (England & Manchester City) – Brewster will grab the headlines of his goals but Foden has orchestrated England’s attack. The Man City playmaker shone in preseason for Pep Guardiola‘s side and the 17-year-old continues to be named in matchday squads. A star in the making.

Jadon Sancho (England & Borussia Dortmund) – He only played in the group stage but scored three goals before Dortmund recalled him. The former Man City forward is one of the brightest attacking talents in Europe.

Tim Weah (USA and Paris Saint-Germain) – His stunning hat trick against Paraguay showed his potential, including a stunning goal which could win Goal of the Tournament. Given his name, and he’s at PSG, plenty will be calling for Weah to be pushed up through the youth ranks for the U.S.

Andrew Carleton (USA and Atlanta United) – Like Foden, most of his good work will go unnoticed by Carleton was a huge success in alongside his Atlanta teammate Sean Goslin. He played the right passes at the right time and looks to have a bright future in MLS.

Abel Ruiz (Spain and Barcelona) – The Barca product scored twice in Spain’s semifinal win against Mali and has scored six goals in total during the tournament. He will be a handful for England’s defense in Saturday’s final and is both the top goalscorer and appearance holder in Spanish U-17 history.

Lincoln (Brazil and Flamengo) – Three goals to his name to match Brenner and Paulinho, Lincoln was part of a fluid Brazilian attack who scored 12 goals in six games. Real Madrid and Barcelona are both reportedly trying to sign the center forward, which tells you all you need to know.

Lassana Ndiaye (Mali and GD Maputo) – What a tournament from the Mali striker who will surely be moving on from his club team in Mozambique. Six goals in six games helped Mali to the semifinals and they are a team who surprised everyone.

Jan-Fiete Arp (Germany and Hamburg) – Skipper of the German side, Arp scored five goals and plenty of them were deft finishes after well-time runs. Another flowing forward has rolled off of Die Mannschaft’s supreme production line.

Mohammed Dawood (Iraq and Al-Naft) – Long touted as a rising star in world soccer, Dawood scored three goals in group play as Iraq finished second behind finalists England. Dawood will have plenty of offers from overseas.

Younes Delfi (Iran and Esteghlal Khuzestan F.C.) – The playmaker was a key reason for Iran’s stunning group stage displays where they won all three games but he didn’t play in their Round of 16 defeat to Spain. His absence left a huge hole in Iran’s attack.

Juan Miranda (Spain and Barcelona) – An attacking full back who loves to score an assist in attack, Miranda has wonderful balance and it’s like watching a young Marcos Alonso.

Yacine Adli (France and Paris Saint-Germain) – The PSG playmaker racked up five assists and was often the main man behind Amine Gouiri’s six goals. A wonderful talent who also smashed home a lovely free kick to prove he can do more than set others up.

Amine Gouiri (France and Lyon) – He scored five goals in four games for France and his ability to finish in the box from obscure situations and angles gave the French side a cutting edge.

Wesley (Brazil and Flamengo) – A proper Brazilian full back who scored against England in the semifinal and kept pouring forward from right back. It looks like Brazil has yet another talented attacking full back on the rise.

Carabao Cup quarterfinal draw: Big boys kept apart

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 26, 2017, 12:56 PM EDT
The draw for the quarterfinals of the 2017-18 Carabao Cup (League Cup) has been made and the Premier League giants who remain have avoided each other.

After energy drinks company Carabao had issues streaming the draw live via Twitter, the draw was delayed by almost two hours and a recorded video of the draw was released.

There’s no doubting the tie of the round is Arsenal hosting West Ham United in a London derby at the Emirates Stadium.

Leicester City host Manchester City, while holders Manchester United head to the only non-Premier League remaining in the competition, Bristol City, and Chelsea host Bournemouth.

Games will be played the week of December 18.

Carabao Cup quarterfinal schedule

Arsenal vs. West Ham United
Bristol City vs. Manchester United
Chelsea vs. Bournemouth
Leicester City vs. Manchester City

Men In Blazers podcast: Tottenham, Huddersfield, Koeman

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 26, 2017, 12:20 PM EDT
Rog and Davo wonder who stopped putting pins in the Tottenham/Wembley voodoo doll after their 4 – 1 defeat of Liverpool, marvel at Huddersfield’s upset of Manchester United and mourn the loss of Ronald Koeman.

Vancouver hammer San Jose in MLS playoffs

AP
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 26, 2017, 11:27 AM EDT
Well, the Vancouver Whitecaps were not messing around in their opening game of the 2017 MLS Cup playoffs on Wednesday.

In the Western Conference knockout round they pummelled the San Jose Earthquakes 5-0 at BC Place to make it through to the Conference semifinals as Carl Robinson’s side secured their first-ever MLS playoff victory in the process.

Vancouver led 1-0 at half time thanks to Fredy Montero’s header and although San Jose (who sealed their spot in the playoffs with a late winner on the final day of the regular season) created chances they failed to take them and were punished.

The floodgates opened late in the second half with Cristian Techera curling home a stunning free kick, then Kendall Waston tapped home to make it 3-0. Soon after Nicolas Mezquida scored twice in quick succession to make it 5-0 and complete the rout.

Vancouver will now face Cascadia foes and the reigning MLS Cup champs, Seattle Sounders, in the Conference semifinals. The first leg will be in Vancouver on Sunday, with the return leg in Seattle next Tuesday.

Check out all of the action from a famous night for Vancouver in the video below.