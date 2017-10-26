How will teams lineup for Man United v. Tottenham?

With Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur clashing in a huge battle at Old Trafford on Saturday(Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) there are plenty of lineup possibilities for Jose Mourinho and Mauricio Pochettino.
Rumblings about Harry Kane potentially out with an injury will have Spurs fans sleepless until Saturday, while United’s midfield and defense looks short with injuries to Maraoune Fellaini, Paul Pogba and Eric Bailly impacting their fine early-season form and perhaps a main reason why they lost to Huddersfield Town last time out in the PL.
Below is a look at our suggested lineups for the massive clash on Saturday between two title contenders and the teams many believe are the only ones who can stop Manchester City winning the Premier League this season.
JPW’s lineup selections for Manchester United vs. Tottenham
Manchester United
—– De Gea —–
—- Valencia —- Smalling — Jones —- Darmian —-
—- Matic —- Herrera —-
—- Mata —- Mkhitaryan —- Rashford —-
—– Lukaku —–
Tottenham Hotspur
—– Lloris —–
— Alderweireld — Sanchez — Vertonghen —
—- Aurier —- Dier —- Dembele —- Davies —-
—- Eriksen —- Dele —-
—– Kane —–
Conclusion
United have some defensive issues, as we saw in their defeat at Huddersfield Town. Victor Lindelof is taking time to settle into life in the Premier League and if Phil Jones and Eric Bailly are fit, they are United’s two first-choice center backs. Bailly is out but Jones should make this game but with Marcos Rojo.. Mourinho could slot Daley Blind in at center back, or even play with a 3-4-3 system he used in preseason to try and counteract Spurs’ favored system. In attack United have a plethora of options with Romelu Lukaku set to lead the line and three from Juan Mata, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard behind him.
For Spurs, it’s all about getting Kane fit and on the pitch at Old Trafford on Saturday. Not only would it be a huge blow for Spurs if the red-hot striker isn’t available, it would also be a huge psychological boost for United. Kane leads the PL with eight goals so far this season and has 13 in 12 in all competitions for Tottenham. Fernando Llorente could step in and do a similar job, but Tottenham revolve around Kane and his link-up play with Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen. They aren’t a one-man team, but they’re close to it. Elsewhere on the pitch, Mousa Dembele should make his long-awaited PL return in midfield and that would be a big boost for a game of this magnitude. Pochettino will stick with his 3-4-3 formation despite the shock collapse at home to West Ham in the League Cup in midweek, with a big decision on whether in-form Ben Davies starts over fit-again Danny Rose at left wing-back.