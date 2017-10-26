More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

How will teams lineup for Man United v. Tottenham?

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 26, 2017, 9:42 AM EDT
With Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur clashing in a huge battle at Old Trafford on Saturday(Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) there are plenty of lineup possibilities for Jose Mourinho and Mauricio Pochettino.

Rumblings about Harry Kane potentially out with an injury will have Spurs fans sleepless until Saturday, while United’s midfield and defense looks short with injuries to Maraoune Fellaini, Paul Pogba and Eric Bailly impacting their fine early-season form and perhaps a main reason why they lost to Huddersfield Town last time out in the PL.

Below is a look at our suggested lineups for the massive clash on Saturday between two title contenders and the teams many believe are the only ones who can stop Manchester City winning the Premier League this season.

JPW’s lineup selections for Manchester United vs. Tottenham

Manchester United

—– De Gea —–

—- Valencia —- Smalling — Jones —- Darmian —-

—- Matic —- Herrera —-

—- Mata —- Mkhitaryan —- Rashford —-

—– Lukaku —–

Tottenham Hotspur

—– Lloris —–

— Alderweireld — Sanchez — Vertonghen —

—- Aurier —- Dier —- Dembele —- Davies —-

—- Eriksen —- Dele —-

—– Kane —–

Conclusion

United have some defensive issues, as we saw in their defeat at Huddersfield Town. Victor Lindelof is taking time to settle into life in the Premier League and if Phil Jones and Eric Bailly are fit, they are United’s two first-choice center backs. Bailly is out but Jones should make this game but with Marcos Rojo.. Mourinho could slot Daley Blind in at center back, or even play with a 3-4-3 system he used in preseason to try and counteract Spurs’ favored system. In attack United have a plethora of options with Romelu Lukaku set to lead the line and three from Juan Mata, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard behind him.

For Spurs, it’s all about getting Kane fit and on the pitch at Old Trafford on Saturday. Not only would it be a huge blow for Spurs if the red-hot striker isn’t available, it would also be a huge psychological boost for United. Kane leads the PL with eight goals so far this season and has 13 in 12 in all competitions for Tottenham. Fernando Llorente could step in and do a similar job, but Tottenham revolve around Kane and his link-up play with Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen. They aren’t a one-man team, but they’re close to it. Elsewhere on the pitch, Mousa Dembele should make his long-awaited PL return in midfield and that would be a big boost for a game of this magnitude. Pochettino will stick with his 3-4-3 formation despite the shock collapse at home to West Ham in the League Cup in midweek, with a big decision on whether in-form Ben Davies starts over fit-again Danny Rose at left wing-back.

VIDEO: Raphael Guerreiro scores incredible twisting, back heel goal

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 26, 2017, 10:30 AM EDT
Out injured since the summer with a broken foot, this was not a bad way for Portuguese full back Raphael Guerreiro to mark his return to training at Borrusia Dortmund.

You know, just a twirling, back heel volley on the turn into the far top corner.

No big deal.

Take a look at the video below Bundesliga side Dormtund posted after Guerreiro’s incredible goal on the training pitch.

Simply majestic.

Arsenal’s AGM fails to force change as Kroenke’s power remains

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 26, 2017, 8:45 AM EDT
Arsenal’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) was once again a formality but protest votes made sure the fans were heard.

[ MORE: Kroenke aims to buy more shares ]

The same board, chairman and owner remain in place and fans were left feeling angry as they demanded changes at the top which will not arrive.

Despite the small shareholders of the north London club voting against resolutions to reappoint Sir Chips Keswick as the chairman and Josh Kroenke (son of majority shareholder, Stan) onto the board of directors, their votes make up just three percent of the votes needed as both were reelected to the board anyway with Stan Kroenke already making the decision by proxy.

This was about more than an AGM.

During the AGM at the Emirates Stadium over 200 fans and shareholders became angry and jeered Keswick when he refused to answer questions and Stan Kroenke’s failure to turn up to the AGM was once again criticized as Arsenal’s Chief Executive Ivan Gazidis did his best to settle the crowd down.

Arsene Wenger also spoke at the heated AGM, as he usually does, and urged supporters to back the team on the pitch after they failed to finish in the top four of the Premier League last season for the first time in 21 years.

“Be behind the team. We accept the verdict at the end of the season but we want you to be behind us. My hunger and commitment is bigger than ever. Whatever happens [in the future] I will absolutely love this club,” Wenger said, before adding. “I dedicate 99 percent of my lifetime to try to make you happy. Looking at what happened today, it is not easy.”

Despite all of the unrest in recent years, Arsenal’s small shareholders have never voted against Sir Chips being reinstated as chairman. This stance that change was now needed was strong albeit unsuccessful, but in truth it was more of a token gesture. Arsenal Supporters’ Trust (AST) issued a statement ahead of the AGM as they preempted the outcome.

“Whatever the outcome of the AGM, we call upon the directors at Arsenal to address these significant corporate governance failings. All of the non-executive directors have been in office for far too long and are not regarded as independent under the corporate governance code.”

This proxy vote proves just how little regard the Gunners hierarchy currently has for the opinions of AST and those fans who want change at the top of the club after failing to win any trophy, apart from the FA Cup, in the past 13 years.

With Stan Kroenke stating that he has no intention to sell Arsenal and plans to pass the club onto future generations of his family, the Gunners will be owned by the American businessman for the foreseeable future. Any plans Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov had to try and buy Kroenke’s controlling share now seem to be pointless and it’s a case of status quo at the Emirates Stadium.

Ronald Koeman lifts lid on Giroud deal, Everton problems

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 26, 2017, 7:53 AM EDT
Ronald Koeman has been talking about his 16-month spell in charge of Everton and where it all went wrong.

[ LIVE: Every Premier League game

And the failure to sign Olivier Giroud over the summer is clearly his biggest, and most damaging, slip-up as Everton boss.

Speaking to Dutch magazine Voetbal International, Koeman revealed how close he came to getting the final piece of the jigsaw.

“I had Olivier Giroud in the building,” Koeman said. “That was hard to swallow. That would have been perfect but at the very last minute he decided he’d rather live in London. You tell me where you can get a better striker.”

I understand that Giroud’s hold-up play would have been ideal for Everton, but was there really no Plan B for Koeman and Everton’s Director of Football Steve Walsh in the transfer market? Chris Wood? Fernando Llorente? Islam Slimani?

Hardly household names but all three players were available in the summer and would’ve done a similar job to Giroud to replace the Romelu Lukaku-sized hole in their attack.

Koeman also, predictability, pointed to the summer sale of Lukaku as the main reason for Everton’s struggles and defended spending a club record $55 million on Gylfi Sigurdsson as well as spending big on numerous other No.10s in Wayne Rooney, Nicola Vlasic and Davy Klaassen.

“Lukaku was important to us, not only because of his goals, but because of his way of playing – strong, quick, direct,” Koeman said. “There was always the option of the long ball to him. Now we missed such a player, we had Nicola Vlasic and Wayne Rooney, players who want the ball in to feet.”

“We sold Lukaku for £90m. Our most expensive purchase, the Icelander Gylfi Sigurdsson, cost half. It’s a lot of money, but in England you work in a world of different numbers. Players here all cost a lot more than they are actually worth. That’s how the market works.”

Again, Koeman’s defense of Everton’s summer of spending seems like he is making excuses for failing to find a striker.

Yes, Everton had been handed a tough schedule to start the season but it was the manner of the performances rather than the defeats which were most concerning for the fans and the board.

“I was on holiday when I received the Premier League fixture list by e-mail,” Koeman said. “I looked at it and saw that five of our first nine games would be against clubs from last season’s top six: Chelsea, Tottenham, Man City, Man United and Arsenal. I looked at it again and I said to myself, ‘Phew! That is not going to be an easy run, in particular with a Europa League run at the same time’. And, most of all, because I had lost my striker Lukaku.”

All in all, when we look back at his time in charge of the Toffees we will think about how different it would’ve been had one man decided to swap London for Merseyside.

Giroud will not be on Koeman’s Christmas card list for quite some time…

Red Bulls knock off host Chicago behind BWP goal, assist (video)

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
By Nicholas MendolaOct 25, 2017, 10:28 PM EDT
The match in 100 words (or bit, it’s the playoffs): In the MLS Cup Playoffs, sometimes you gotta go to the dirty places and get a little bit of luck from your opponent: An injured Michael de Leeuw and unfit Bastian Schweinsteiger qualify as the latter for the No.3 seed Chicago Fire. The New York Red Bulls got in close to apply the former, with Bradley Wright-Phillips and Sacha Kljestan sliding into the box to give RBNY a 2-0 lead after just 11 minutes of their first round playoff match-up at Toyota Park.

BWP also recorded an assist, and Daniel Royer and Gonzalo Veron scored late goals to salt away Chicago’s resurgence at one playoff game, ruining ex-teammate Dax McCarty’s Fire playoff debut. Now the Red Bulls earn two legs against the team with the best record in MLS history: Toronto FC.

[ MORE: Latest in Crew relocation saga ]

The moments that mattered

7′ — Lampson freezes, BWP goes BWP — Chicago Fire goalkeeper Veljko Paunovic rested his starting keeper on Sunday, and who knows if that played a big role in this moment here?

11′ — Kljestan goes to the dirty places — Sacha Kljestan is not going to be afraid of the big stage, and the former Anderlecht man did what was needed to give the Red Bulls a surprising 2-0 lead.

70′ — Royer puts it to bed — Chicago turned to Bastian Schweinsteiger in the 65th minute for his first run since early September, and the Fire also went to three at the back. That backfired quickly.

