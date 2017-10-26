MLS: Mihailovic suffered ACL tear, RBNY purchases Murillo contract

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

While the play on the field Wednesday night was exciting, there was also plenty of news not pertaining to the matches that transpired.

Following the Chicago Fire’s brutal defeat to the New York Red Bulls in the MLS Cup Playoffs, the club also learned that Homegrown midfielder Djordje Mihailovic will be sidelined for quite some time.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverage ]

The 18-year-old suffered an ACL tear to his right knee on Wednesday night during the second half of the Fire’s match. The club confirmed Mihailovic’s injury status on Thursday.

In his first season with the team, Mihailovic appeared in 17 matches for Veljko Paunovic’s side.

The Red Bulls have reportedly finalized the purchase for Panamanian defender Michael Amir Murillo’s contract.

WFAN’s Glenn Crooks reported the news on Wednesday following the Red Bulls’ 4-0 win over the Fire in the first round of the MLS Cup Playoffs.

#RBNY have elected to purchase contract of Panamanian Michael Murillo – integral in back 3 or at wingback @MLSTransfers #MLSCupPlayoffs — Glenn Crooks (@GlennCrooks) October 26, 2017

Murillo joined the club this season on loan from San Francisco FC — who plays in Panama’s top flight. Including the playoffs, Murillo has appeared in 18 matches for the Jesse Marsch’s squad, starting in 16 of them and scoring two goals.

Finally, the Colorado Rapids appear close to hiring their next manager.

[ MORE: RSL hands manager Mike Petke a three-year extension ]

Club sporting director Padraig Smith said on Wednesday that the team is “in the final stages” of determining the Rapids’ coach for the 2018 season.

“Well what I can tell you is we’re very close,” Smith told The Vic Lombardi Show. “We’re in the final stages, and I think that’s what we’re very, very excited about right now.

“I think if we take this back, we spoke at the very outset that we were going to conduct the most comprehensive search that this club ever has done, to try to identify not just the right coach but the right person for this club, to bring us forward. There’s no doubt we’ve left no stone unturned here.”

Long-time player, turned manager, Pablo Mastroeni was fired during the 2017 season, with Steve Cooke replacing the former USMNT midfielder for the remainder of the campaign.