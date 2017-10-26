More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

MLS Snapshot: Crew stun Atlanta United in thrilling PK shootout

By Matt ReedOct 26, 2017, 9:52 PM EDT
2 Comments

The game in 100 words (or less):  It was one of the most entertaining matches imaginable for a game that finished 0-0 heading into extra time. The Columbus Crew — who finished the regular season unbeaten in their last 10 matches — gave Atlanta all they could handle on Thursday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and took a crucial win back to Ohio. Crew goalkeeper Zack Steffen’s eight saves throughout the match stole the show, and frustrated the home side — who managed 23 shots during the 90 minutes. The Crew will now advance to face New York City FC in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

[ MORE: Mike Petke earns contract extension with RSL ]

Three four moments that mattered

11′ — Almiron’s curler rocks the cross bar — Crew keeper Zack Steffen has been really good throughout the season, and the young USMNT shot-stopper looked to get the tiniest touch to keep the Paraguayan off the scoresheet.

Here’s a second angle just to show you how good Steffen’s save was…

40′ — Crew denied opener after egregious offside decision — The Crew were very unfortunate not to be awarded a goal just before halftime. Why do we have VAR again?

69′ — Woodwork keeps match scoreless — Kekuta Manneh had himself a strong match after being introduced in the second stanza, but the former Whitecaps attacker will have nightmares following this attempt off the bar. Pedro Santos’ follow up will probably keep him up at night too.

117′ — Cool, calm, collected Parkhurst — That’s just amazing defending by Michael Parkhurst. The Crew were halfway back to Columbus because that was surely going to be the winner.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverageStandings | Stats | Schedule ]

Man of the match: Zack Steffen

Goalscorers: N/A in regulation… Crew PKs — Federico Higuain, Niko Hansen, Adam Jahn… Atlanta PKs — Hector Villalba

MLS Cup Playoffs: Conference Semifinals Preview

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellOct 27, 2017, 5:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

An exciting quartet of knockout round matches kicked off the MLS Cup playoffs, but now we move into the meat of the action.

The top two seeds in both the eastern and western conferences join the fray as Toronto FC and the Seattle Sounders begin their conference title defenses.

The first legs of the conference semifinals kick off with the Sounders hitting the road to face the Vancouver Whitecaps, which is coming off a 5-0 rout of the San Jose Earthquakes.

[ MORE: PST’s 2017 MLS awards ]

But while the Whitecaps and New York Red Bulls eased into the conference semifinals, the Houston Dynamo and Columbus Crew had to endure 120 minutes of soccer, and with a short recovery time, it will be interesting to see how they perform in their first legs respectively.

Here’s a look ahead at the first legs of the MLS Cup conference semifinals:

(more…)

FIFA to give 2018 World Cup champion $38M from $400M fund

Getty Images
Associated PressOct 27, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

KOLKATA, India (AP) The 2018 World Cup champion will get $38 million from a prize fund FIFA has increased by 12 percent to $400 million.

FIFA said Friday that each of the 32 competing national federations in Russia will get at least $8 million, the same as in 2014 when the overall prize fund was $358 million.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverage ]

Three years ago, World Cup champion Germany received $35 million and runner-up Argentina got $25 million. Next year, the runner-up will also get a $3 million increase to $28 million.

Following a meeting of the FIFA Council, the governing body said the third- and fourth-place teams will each get a $2 million increase to $24 million and $22 million, respectively. The quarterfinalists will each get $16 million, also a $2 million increase, and teams eliminated in the last 16 get a $3 million increase to $12 million.

The prize fund comes from World Cup revenues that FIFA has projected to exceed $5 billion despite stalled sales of sponsorships amid Swiss and American corruption investigations.

“Today the doors are open, the revenues come in and the revenues will exceed the budget certainly,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino said.

Teams will also get $1.5 million from FIFA toward the costs of preparing for the tournament. That amount was the same in 2014.

FIFA also moved to unblock a $100 million fund from 2014 World Cup tournament revenues for host Brazil which has been frozen in fallout from corruption investigations.

FIFA promised the money in 2014 for “women’s and grassroots football, healthcare and social programs for underprivileged communities” in Brazil.

The fund was agreed to with Brazilian soccer leaders Jose Maria Marin and Marco Polo del Nero, who have both been indicted by the U.S. Department of Justice in a sprawling bribery and racketeering case. Marin’s trial begins in Brooklyn federal court next month, and Del Nero has remained in Brazil to evade arrest while still president of the national soccer body.

Infantino said Friday a new entity would run the fund, and projects should start to benefit the country by early next year.

Also, FIFA has ended a years-long attempt to bring soccer peace between the Israeli and Palestinian federations.

The talks, begun by Infantino predecessor Sepp Blatter, tried to resolve the issue of teams from Israeli settlements on disputed land playing in Israeli competitions in apparent breach of FIFA statutes.

“We see there where our limits unfortunately are,” Infantino said, noting disputes in the region date back “10,000 years.”

“Football is not going to solve them either, I am afraid,” Infantino said.

Council members decided that “interference by FIFA in the (soccer) status quo in these territories … could have an aggravating effect on the current circumstances.”

In other decisions Friday:

– FIFA has made world champions of dozens of European and South American clubs. The council agreed to recognize winners of the Intercontinental Cup, played for from 1960-2004 between the European Cup and Copa Libertadores champions. However, in some years a runner-up represented its continent after the champion declined an invitation.

The Intercontinental Cup was formally replaced in 2005 by the Club World Cup for all continental champions. That competition’s future is under review beyond the 2018 edition in Abu Dhabi.

– FIFA said that a review of its club, youth and women’s competitions would report to the next council meeting, on March 15-16 in Bogota, Colombia.

Infantino hinted that an expanded Club World Cup is one option to replace the Confederations Cup, which is next due to be played in 2021.

“We would have to look at abolishing some competitions in order to add another one,” Infantino said.

– Olympic team rosters could be larger at the 2020 Tokyo Games. Infantino said a squad of 18 players was too small for several games in a tournament running less than three weeks.

Watch: Di Maria sets up Cavani with gorgeous chip

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellOct 27, 2017, 4:49 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Angel Di Maria showed on Friday once more why he’s one of the world’s best playmakers.

The Argentine midfielder produced a brilliant assist for Edinson Cavani’s second goal of the night in the first half of Paris Saint-Germain’s match against OGC Nice, chipping nearly the entire Nice team to find Cavani one-on-one with the goalkeeper.

[ MORE: Ligue 1 score, schedule ]

Di Maria also set up PSG’s first goal and third goal. The 29-year-old had one assist coming into the match and had eight last year for PSG in all competitions.

Agudelo: USMNT World Cup failure took away “four years of my life”

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellOct 27, 2017, 3:18 PM EDT
1 Comment

New England Revolution forward Juan Agudelo will be 29 before he has the next chance to play in a World Cup.

The 24-year-old watched helpless from the sidelines as the U.S. Men’s National Team shockingly fell 2-1 at Trinidad and Tobago, failing to qualify for the World Cup after a perfect storm of events. Although Agudelo was called up for both October USMNT matches, he didn’t make the gameday squad of either.

[ MORE: MLS stats

“The first thing that I thought was that four years of my life had been taken away,” Agudelo told the New England Soccer Journal.

Agudelo’s career is at a bit of a crossroads. The striker is coming off his seventh professional season, almost all taking place in the U.S., and finished with a career-high eight goals this past season. Part of the so called “lost generation,” Agudelo showed great promise as a teenager, even making his USMNT debut as a 17-year-old in 2010, but he’s failed to perform up to expectations, now finding himself on the fringe of the national team.

For a player who should be entering the prime of his career, Agudelo now misses out on a chance to show his talents on the world stage and perhaps earn another chance abroad. In an alternative universe, Agudelo and Jozy Altidore, a pair of former New York Red Bulls players, would be leading the line for the U.S. at the upcoming 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Instead, it’s another long offseason for Agudelo and a five-year wait until he can make his first World Cup roster.