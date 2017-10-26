Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks, video previews

More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 26, 2017, 3:00 PM EDT
Ready for Week 10 in the Premier League? Good. Me too.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the longshots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

Click play on the videos below for quick previews on each game complete with a score prediction from yours truly.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Liverpool vs. Huddersfield – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, CNBC)

Watford vs. Stoke City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

West Brom vs. Man City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

Arsenal vs. Swansea City (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

Bournemouth vs. Chelsea – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC)

DON’T TOUCH THIS… 

Manchester United vs. Tottenham – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

Burnley vs. Newcastle United – (Monday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN)

 

Brighton vs. Southampton – (Sunday, 8:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Crystal Palace vs. West Ham – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

Leicester City vs. Everton (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

Klopp vs. “best friend” Wagner: I love nothing more than beating friends

Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 27, 2017, 8:50 AM EDT
Jurgen Klopp is winless in three-straight Premier League matches, and now faces a Huddersfield Town team that did what his Liverpool could not.

The Terriers knocked off Manchester United last week, and now look to collect a second huge wall mount in Liverpool.

Adding to the intrigue is that Klopp’s very best friend, David Wagner, is the man leading Town’s charge up to the Premier League table.

From Sky Sports:

“It’s exciting. I’m really happy we are playing against each other in the Premier League. Nobody would have expected that 20 or 30 years ago. That makes it even nicer.

“When I was younger I played against my best friends all the time and I loved nothing more than winning against them. He is my best friend and we have a close relationship but that changes nothing about the game.”

The Reds drew Newcastle and Manchester United before last week’s 4-1 loss to Spurs.

We’d ticket Liverpool for a big win, even without Sadio Mane and possibly Philippe Coutinho, but there’s something to what Wagner may have planned for his close friend that has us keeping a skeptical eye on this one.

Premier League Preview: Man Utd vs. Spurs

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 27, 2017, 8:16 AM EDT
  • Man Utd leads all-time 87W-49D-50L
  • Kane out for Spurs
  • Homes have won five-straight in series

A match for sole possession of second place in the Premier League table pits Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday (Watch live at 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Both sides are coming off losses, Spurs in a stunning League Cup capitulation to West Ham and United at Huddersfield Town (The Red Devils did win midweek in the League Cup).

Adding insult to injury, or injury to injury, is a hamstring injury for Harry Kane. Spurs’ star striker had 13 goals in 12 matches between the Premier League and Champions League, and puts Fernando Llorente in focus. The ex-Swans striker is yet to score this season.

Spurs and United trail Man City by five points for the Premier League lead, with the table-toppers off to West Brom on Saturday. A loser of Saturday’s match at Old Trafford would sit third, as both clubs have four-point advantages on Chelsea and Arsenal.

What they’re saying

Man Utd’s Ander Herrera on the task at hand“Tottenham are a direct rival every season. In the last two or three years they have improved a lot and they are contenders for everything; the Champions League, the Premier League and for both cups. They are very organised, they play really good football and they have players who can score… even their fullbacks are very offensive. It will be a big statement if we beat them.”

Pochettino on Spurs without Kane“Last season in the period he was injured you can see the stats, win or lose with Harry, win or lose without Harry. I’m not happy, I’m disappointed, because Harry is our main striker, he’s one of the best players not just in Tottenham, in Europe, in the world. Always you are going to miss your best striker. I’m not silly or stupid to talk in a different way, but that is football.”

Prediction

Perhaps more important than Kane’s absence is how it changes Jose Mourinho’s plans to handle Spurs. Is the talisman’s absence enough to move Mourinho more offensive against a wildly talented attack with Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen? We think so, in some capacity, and we also think the missing Kane tilts the scales toward the Old Trafford set. United 2-0 through Romelu Lukaku.

Elis scores in extra time, Dynamo top Sporting KC 1-0

Yi-Chin Lee/Houston Chronicle via AP
Associated PressOct 27, 2017, 7:30 AM EDT
HOUSTON (AP) — Alberth Elis scored his 11th goal of the season in the 94th minute and the Houston Dynamo made it stand in the second extra period for a 1-0 victory over Sporting Kansas City on Thursday night.

Houston, which is undefeated in its last seven games, advanced to the Western Conference semifinals to face the Portland Timbers.

Vicente Sanchez dribbled alone along the right side, cut back his defender to get inside the 18-yard box near the end line and found Elis alone at the penalty spot for a calm finish.

The Dynamo improved to 13-1-4 at home this season.

Sporting KC, winless in its last six matches, was again without one of its best players in goalkeeper Tim Melia, who went down with a hamstring injury on Oct. 7. Backup Andrew Dykstra started his fourth game of the season and denied Sanchez’s penalty kick on the final play of the game.

Houston was without 30-game starter A.J. DeLaGarza due to an injury last Sunday.

Harry Kane out injured for Tottenham’s trip to Man United

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 27, 2017, 6:07 AM EDT
Newsflash: Harry Kane is human.

Kane, 24, will miss Tottenham Hotspur's huge Premier League clash at Manchester United on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with a hamstring injury.

Tottenham confirmed that Kane “underwent assessment and investigation earlier this week, which confirmed a minor strain to the left hamstring.”

In other words, Kane is out of the massive clash at Old Trafford between two title contenders.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino spoke to the media on Friday about Kane’s injury and added that it is a minor problem and he hopes Kane will be fit to face Real Madrid next Wednesday.

“The doctor and medical staff made the decision to not take the risk. There is no sense in taking that risk and making the problem bigger,” Pochettino said.

Kane suffered the injury towards the end of Spurs’ 4-1 win against Liverpool at Wembley last weekend as he was subbed out in the second half with his manager Pochettino brushing off any injury concerns, but in midweek Kane did not feature in Spurs’ 18-man squad for their League Cup defeat to West Ham.

The Spurs star is the form striker in world soccer right now, scoring eight goals in the Premier League this season and 13 in 12 games in all competitions for Spurs this season. Kane also has four goals in four games for England this season, taking his tally to 17 in 16 games for club and country in 2017-18.

His absence will be a huge boost for Jose Mourinho and his banged up United defense who will now likely have to deal with veteran forward Fernando Llorente instead. United won’t underestimate Spurs at all, but Kane is integral to how they play and his link-up with Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen is crucial to Spurs’ attack.

Mauricio Pochettino is most likely to start with Llorente but he could bring in Heung-Min Son to start up top after he stepped up admirably in a central role during Kane’s absence through injury last season.

We all know Spurs aren’t a “one man team” as Pep Guardiola suggested, but there’s no doubt that losing Kane is a massive blow ahead of this huge game.