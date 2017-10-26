Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks, video previews

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Ready for Week 10 in the Premier League? Good. Me too.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live ]

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

[ STREAM: Premier League “Goal Rush” ]

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the longshots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

Click play on the videos below for quick previews on each game complete with a score prediction from yours truly.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Liverpool vs. Huddersfield – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, CNBC) – [STREAM]

Watford vs. Stoke City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]



West Brom vs. Man City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Arsenal vs. Swansea City (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Bournemouth vs. Chelsea – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM]

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Manchester United vs. Tottenham – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Burnley vs. Newcastle United – (Monday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Brighton vs. Southampton – (Sunday, 8:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

http://imgur.com/SF8MzIP

Crystal Palace vs. West Ham – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Leicester City vs. Everton (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

