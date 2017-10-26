STREAM, TV: Premier League schedule, Week 10

With the 2017 U-17 World Cup coming to a close in India, it is time to look at some of the top youngsters in the world.

England and Spain clash in the final in Kolkata on Saturday, while Brazil and Mali play in the third-place match so there is still time for new stars to emerge.

However, we have seen some hugely impressive displays so far and here are the 15 stars of the tournament in India.

Rhian Brewster (England & Liverpool) – Consecutive hat tricks in quarterfinal and semifinal wins, the Liverpool youngster is highly-regarded by Jurgen Klopp and it is easy to see why with his predatory finishing. It’s tough to spot a weakness in Brewster’s game.

Phil Foden (England & Manchester City) – Brewster will grab the headlines of his goals but Foden has orchestrated England’s attack. The Man City playmaker shone in preseason for Pep Guardiola‘s side and the 17-year-old continues to be named in matchday squads. A star in the making.

Jadon Sancho (England & Borussia Dortmund) – He only played in the group stage but scored three goals before Dortmund recalled him. The former Man City forward is one of the brightest attacking talents in Europe.

Tim Weah (USA and Paris Saint-Germain) – His stunning hat trick against Paraguay showed his potential, including a stunning goal which could win Goal of the Tournament. Given his name, and he’s at PSG, plenty will be calling for Weah to be pushed up through the youth ranks for the U.S.

Andrew Carleton (USA and Atlanta United) – Like Foden, most of his good work will go unnoticed by Carleton was a huge success in alongside his Atlanta teammate Sean Goslin. He played the right passes at the right time and looks to have a bright future in MLS.

Abel Ruiz (Spain and Barcelona) – The Barca product scored twice in Spain’s semifinal win against Mali and has scored six goals in total during the tournament. He will be a handful for England’s defense in Saturday’s final and is both the top goalscorer and appearance holder in Spanish U-17 history.

Lincoln (Brazil and Flamengo) – Three goals to his name to match Brenner and Paulinho, Lincoln was part of a fluid Brazilian attack who scored 12 goals in six games. Real Madrid and Barcelona are both reportedly trying to sign the center forward, which tells you all you need to know.

Lassana Ndiaye (Mali and GD Maputo) – What a tournament from the Mali striker who will surely be moving on from his club team in Mozambique. Six goals in six games helped Mali to the semifinals and they are a team who surprised everyone.

Jan-Fiete Arp (Germany and Hamburg) – Skipper of the German side, Arp scored five goals and plenty of them were deft finishes after well-time runs. Another flowing forward has rolled off of Die Mannschaft’s supreme production line.

Mohammed Dawood (Iraq and Al-Naft) – Long touted as a rising star in world soccer, Dawood scored three goals in group play as Iraq finished second behind finalists England. Dawood will have plenty of offers from overseas.

Younes Delfi (Iran and Esteghlal Khuzestan F.C.) – The playmaker was a key reason for Iran’s stunning group stage displays where they won all three games but he didn’t play in their Round of 16 defeat to Spain. His absence left a huge hole in Iran’s attack.

Juan Miranda (Spain and Barcelona) – An attacking full back who loves to score an assist in attack, Miranda has wonderful balance and it’s like watching a young Marcos Alonso.

Yacine Adli (France and Paris Saint-Germain) – The PSG playmaker racked up five assists and was often the main man behind Amine Gouiri’s six goals. A wonderful talent who also smashed home a lovely free kick to prove he can do more than set others up.

Amine Gouiri (France and Lyon) – He scored five goals in four games for France and his ability to finish in the box from obscure situations and angles gave the French side a cutting edge.

Wesley (Brazil and Flamengo) – A proper Brazilian full back who scored against England in the semifinal and kept pouring forward from right back. It looks like Brazil has yet another talented attacking full back on the rise.

