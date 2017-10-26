STREAM, TV: Premier League schedule, Week 10

More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Week 10

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 26, 2017, 2:33 PM EDT
Week 10, come at us.

The full TV schedule for this weekend is below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com, the NBC Sports App.

Kicking things off on Saturday, there’s a huge clash as Manchester United host Tottenham at Old Trafford (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) with Jose Mourinho and Mauricio Pochettino both trying to mastermind a title bid.

Liverpool then host Huddersfield at Anfield (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on CNBC and online via NBC Sports.com) as best friends Jurgen Klopp and David Wagner square off. Can the Terriers secure another huge win to follow up their win against Man United?

At the same time PL leaders Man City head to struggling West Brom at the Hawthorns (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) with Pep Guardiola‘s side hoping to keep their red-hot form going.

To round things off on Saturday Bournemouth host Chelsea (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBC Sports.com) with Antonio Conte‘s Blues aiming to shore up defensively and stay in the top four.

Sunday sees two games with Brighton hosting Southampton at the Amex (Watch live, 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) in the first-ever PL meeting between the two South Coast rivals.

Leicester City and Everton then collide at the King Power Stadium (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with Claude Puel taking charge of his first game as Foxes boss.

On Monday, Burnley host Newcastle United at Turf Moor (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with the PL’s two most northerly teams in action.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days. Enjoy.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: Man United vs. Tottenham – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: West Brom vs. Man City – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Liverpool vs. Huddersfield – CNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace vs. West Ham – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Arsenal vs. Swansea City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Watford vs. Stoke City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
12:30 p.m. ET: Bournemouth vs. Chelsea — NBC [STREAM]

Sunday
8:30 a.m. ET: Brighton vs. Soutampton – NBCSN [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Leicester City vs. Everton – NBCSN [STREAM]

Monday
3 p.m. ET: Burnley vs. Newcastle – NBCSN [STREAM]

Mike Petke handed three-year extension with Real Salt Lake

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
By Matt ReedOct 26, 2017, 3:30 PM EDT
Real Salt Lake narrowly missed the MLS Cup Playoffs in 2017, however, Mike Petke’s efforts as manager were valiant in turning the club around.

[ MORE: Did Don Garber hint towards next MLS expansion markets? ]

Those efforts didn’t go unnoticed, and the former MLS defender now has some job security with the club.

RSL announced on Thursday that Petke has earned a three-year contract extension with team, after going 13-12-4 in his first season with the Western Conference side.

“Loyalty is huge for me.  I am ecstatic about Mr. Hansen coming to me and offering me this contract,” Petke said in the wake of Thursday’s big announcement. “I’m ecstatic at the prospect of being here at least three more years.  And I’m excited and ecstatic about what I think we can accomplish together – Mr. Hansen, (General Manager) Craig Waibel, myself, the players … the whole organization.  I’m on cloud nine because I have an owner who values me, likes what I’m doing and wants to reward me for that.”

The 41-year-old took over for Jeff Cassar, who was at the helm for RSL since the start of the 2014 regular season, on March 29 and narrowly missed out on the postseason — finishing just one point behind the San Jose Earthquakes for sixth place in the West.

[ MORE: Whitecaps throttle Earthquakes en route to West semifinals ]

Prior to taking the reins as manager, Petke managed RSL’s USL side, Real Monarchs FC, briefly with just one match under his belt in 2017.

Petke began his managerial career in 2013 when he was selected to coach the New York Red Bulls, whom he spent seven of his 14 MLS seasons as a player.

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks, video previews

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 26, 2017, 3:00 PM EDT
Ready for Week 10 in the Premier League? Good. Me too.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live ] 

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

[ STREAM: Premier League “Goal Rush”

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the longshots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

Click play on the videos below for quick previews on each game complete with a score prediction from yours truly.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Liverpool vs. Huddersfield – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, CNBC) – [STREAM

Watford vs. Stoke City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

West Brom vs. Man City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Arsenal vs. Swansea City (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Bournemouth vs. Chelsea – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM

DON’T TOUCH THIS… 

Manchester United vs. Tottenham – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Burnley vs. Newcastle United – (Monday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

 

Brighton vs. Southampton – (Sunday, 8:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

http://imgur.com/SF8MzIP

Crystal Palace vs. West Ham – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Leicester City vs. Everton (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Top 15 players at 2017 U-17 World Cup

Twitter/England
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 26, 2017, 1:58 PM EDT
With the 2017 U-17 World Cup coming to a close in India, it is time to look at some of the top youngsters in the world.

[ MORE: Latest U-17 World Cup videos ] 

England and Spain clash in the final in Kolkata on Saturday, while Brazil and Mali play in the third-place match so there is still time for new stars to emerge.

[ MORE: Who is Rhian Brewster? ]

However, we have seen some hugely impressive displays so far and here are the 15 stars of the tournament in India.

[ VIDEO: England reach U-17 World Cup final

Rhian Brewster (England & Liverpool) – Consecutive hat tricks in quarterfinal and semifinal wins, the Liverpool youngster is highly-regarded by Jurgen Klopp and it is easy to see why with his predatory finishing. It’s tough to spot a weakness in Brewster’s game.

Phil Foden (England & Manchester City) – Brewster will grab the headlines of his goals but Foden has orchestrated England’s attack. The Man City playmaker shone in preseason for Pep Guardiola‘s side and the 17-year-old continues to be named in matchday squads. A star in the making.

Jadon Sancho (England & Borussia Dortmund) – He only played in the group stage but scored three goals before Dortmund recalled him. The former Man City forward is one of the brightest attacking talents in Europe.

Tim Weah (USA and Paris Saint-Germain) – His stunning hat trick against Paraguay showed his potential, including a stunning goal which could win Goal of the Tournament. Given his name, and he’s at PSG, plenty will be calling for Weah to be pushed up through the youth ranks for the U.S.

Andrew Carleton (USA and Atlanta United) – Like Foden, most of his good work will go unnoticed by Carleton was a huge success in alongside his Atlanta teammate Sean Goslin. He played the right passes at the right time and looks to have a bright future in MLS.

Abel Ruiz (Spain and Barcelona) – The Barca product scored twice in Spain’s semifinal win against Mali and has scored six goals in total during the tournament. He will be a handful for England’s defense in Saturday’s final and is both the top goalscorer and appearance holder in Spanish U-17 history.

Lincoln (Brazil and Flamengo) – Three goals to his name to match Brenner and Paulinho, Lincoln was part of a fluid Brazilian attack who scored 12 goals in six games. Real Madrid and Barcelona are both reportedly trying to sign the center forward, which tells you all you need to know.

Lassana Ndiaye (Mali and GD Maputo) – What a tournament from the Mali striker who will surely be moving on from his club team in Mozambique. Six goals in six games helped Mali to the semifinals and they are a team who surprised everyone.

Jan-Fiete Arp (Germany and Hamburg) – Skipper of the German side, Arp scored five goals and plenty of them were deft finishes after well-time runs. Another flowing forward has rolled off of Die Mannschaft’s supreme production line.

Mohammed Dawood (Iraq and Al-Naft) – Long touted as a rising star in world soccer, Dawood scored three goals in group play as Iraq finished second behind finalists England. Dawood will have plenty of offers from overseas.

Younes Delfi (Iran and Esteghlal Khuzestan F.C.) – The playmaker was a key reason for Iran’s stunning group stage displays where they won all three games but he didn’t play in their Round of 16 defeat to Spain. His absence left a huge hole in Iran’s attack.

Juan Miranda (Spain and Barcelona) – An attacking full back who loves to score an assist in attack, Miranda has wonderful balance and it’s like watching a young Marcos Alonso.

Yacine Adli (France and Paris Saint-Germain) – The PSG playmaker racked up five assists and was often the main man behind Amine Gouiri’s six goals. A wonderful talent who also smashed home a lovely free kick to prove he can do more than set others up.

Amine Gouiri (France and Lyon) – He scored five goals in four games for France and his ability to finish in the box from obscure situations and angles gave the French side a cutting edge.

Wesley (Brazil and Flamengo) – A proper Brazilian full back who scored against England in the semifinal and kept pouring forward from right back. It looks like Brazil has yet another talented attacking full back on the rise.

Did Don Garber hint towards next MLS expansion markets?

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 26, 2017, 1:20 PM EDT
MLS Commissioner Don Garber spoke to Yahoo about the Columbus Crew’s ongoing situation where owner Anthony Precourt is considering moving the franchise to Austin, Texas in 2019.

[ MORE: RBNY hammer Chicago in playoffs ]

Garber spoke at length about the Crew’s record as one of the most successful teams in MLS over the past few years and about Precourt’s drastic approach in trying to force a new stadium deal in downtown Columbus, Ohio with talk of possible relocation.

With the MLS commish stating talks about the Crew’s future were lined up in the coming days, something very interesting cropped up.

However, perhaps the most interesting nugget was that Garber mentioned the same four MLS expansion cities as he did during his address at the 2017 MLS All-Star Game in Chicago back in August.

Of course, Garber has mentioned multiple expansion cities in various media appearances in 2017 but it seems quite significant that the same four cities keep cropping up.

“We will make the decision to add two [expansion teams] this December. We have 12 cities who have submitted bids to be in the final four. We are going through a very comprehensive process. Just the other day the City of Nashville has been very supportive and has gotten both the elected folks as well as the people in the community to get behind public support for a stadium very close to downtown. Cincinnati is doing a similarly great job. Great progress in Sacramento and Detroit. Lot of activity and over the next years we will become a 28-team league.”

With 12 cities vying for the next four expansion places in MLS (the contenders, in no particular order are Cincinnati, San Antonio, Nashville, Raleigh/Durham, Charlotte, St. Louis, Detroit, Sacramento, San Diego, Tampa Bay, Phoenix and Indianapolis) the fact that Garber has mentioned the same four cities on multiple occasions may give some locations hope over others.

Reports have suggested that Nashville has jumped right to the top of the list in recent months after MLS’ visit to Tennessee’s capital city, but with trips lined up in the next few months to other potential expansion cities there will likely be similar positive vibes around their chances.

Looking at it from the outside, the four cities Garber mentioned appear to be right at the top of the list of expansion cities.

Cincinnati has FC Cincinnati behind the bid who are breaking attendance records all over the place in USL and have a solid owner, fanbase and everything is set up for them to step right into MLS. Sacramento has the same and an awesome soccer specific stadium site lined up, while Detroit is also working hard on a stadium deal and Nashville’s growing reputation as a sports town (helped largely by the Predators’ run to the Stanley Cup finals) has seen their strong ownership group work closely with the mayors office to negotiate a stadium plan.

Between now and December it will be intriguing to see the two cities who arrive in MLS but if I had to select two right now it would be Cincinnati and Sacramento due to their large fanbases, success in USL and their geographic locations to link up several current MLS cities with new regional rivals.

That’s just my take.