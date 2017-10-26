STREAM, TV: Premier League schedule, Week 10

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Week 10, come at us.

Kicking things off on Saturday, there’s a huge clash as Manchester United host Tottenham at Old Trafford (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) with Jose Mourinho and Mauricio Pochettino both trying to mastermind a title bid.

Liverpool then host Huddersfield at Anfield (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on CNBC and online via NBC Sports.com) as best friends Jurgen Klopp and David Wagner square off. Can the Terriers secure another huge win to follow up their win against Man United?

At the same time PL leaders Man City head to struggling West Brom at the Hawthorns (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) with Pep Guardiola‘s side hoping to keep their red-hot form going.

To round things off on Saturday Bournemouth host Chelsea (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBC Sports.com) with Antonio Conte‘s Blues aiming to shore up defensively and stay in the top four.

Sunday sees two games with Brighton hosting Southampton at the Amex (Watch live, 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) in the first-ever PL meeting between the two South Coast rivals.

Leicester City and Everton then collide at the King Power Stadium (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with Claude Puel taking charge of his first game as Foxes boss.

On Monday, Burnley host Newcastle United at Turf Moor (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with the PL’s two most northerly teams in action.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days. Enjoy.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday

7:30 a.m. ET: Man United vs. Tottenham – NBCSN [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: West Brom vs. Man City – NBCSN [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Liverpool vs. Huddersfield – CNBC [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace vs. West Ham – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Arsenal vs. Swansea City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Watford vs. Stoke City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

12:30 p.m. ET: Bournemouth vs. Chelsea — NBC [STREAM]



Sunday

8:30 a.m. ET: Brighton vs. Soutampton – NBCSN [STREAM]

11 a.m. ET: Leicester City vs. Everton – NBCSN [STREAM]

Monday

3 p.m. ET: Burnley vs. Newcastle – NBCSN [STREAM]

