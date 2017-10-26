More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Julian Finney/Getty Images

Top 5 Premier League storylines in Week 10

By Matt ReedOct 26, 2017, 4:32 PM EDT
The likely suspects remain at the Premier League summit heading into Matchday 10, however, a titanic clash amongst two of the top three sides could change the complexion of matters.

An important meeting at Old Trafford kicks off the weekend’s action as Manchester United hosts a Harry Kane-less Tottenham Hotspur, while big names Leicester City and Everton face a crucial test against one another for an utterly different reason.

PST takes a look at the top 5 storylines around the PL ahead of Week 10.

Spurs facing massive test at Old Trafford without Kane

Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur — Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN

 

Anyone that names a player other than Harry Kane as the engine that runs Tottenham probably isn’t watching the club’s matches closely enough. That’s not to say Spurs isn’t loaded with talent — because they certainly are.

However, the difference for Spurs over the last several seasons has been the matches where the English striker wasn’t available for selection. Saturday’s clash against United would normally be timely considering Jose Mourinho’s men are coming off of a defeat, while Spurs comfortably handed Liverpool last weekend.

It remains to be seen though if Fernando Llorente will be a suitable replacement for Kane in a match of this magnitude.

Relegation a reality for these two “giants”

Leicester City vs. Everton — Sunday, 12 p.m. ET on NBCSN

Say what you will from an Everton perspective about the Merseyside club being amongst the big boys, but Leicester managed to win the Premier League just two seasons ago — with a very similar squad.

Both clubs are in disarray, sitting firmly in the relegation battle through nine matches, and that certainly isn’t what either team expected. Everton fired manager Ronald Koeman this week, which makes the 18th place side all the more vulnerable, however, the Foxes’ managerial situation isn’t that much better after Craig Shakespeare‘s recent sacking.

Upstarts Huddersfield finding their groove?

Liverpool vs. Huddersfield Town — Saturday, 10 a.m. ET on NBC

Regardless of what transpires the rest of the 2017/18 season, Huddersfield will always have October 21. The Terriers earned a signature victory against Manchester United last weekend, and while it wasn’t the prettiest match for the newcomers, David Wagner‘s team was the first to hand the Red Devils a loss this campaign.

Liverpool enters the weekend just one point ahead of Wagner and Co., and Jurgen Klopp‘s side are in a bit of disarray. The Reds were blasted last week against Tottenham, with a 4-1 defeat the outcome at Wembley.

The Terriers have already exhibited their ability to adapt and overcome obstacles early in the campaign, including their victory over United after having had lost their previous two fixtures.

Eagles, Hammers holding on for dear life

Crystal Palace vs. West Ham United — Saturday, 10 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold

Palace had a moment of brilliance against Chelsea earlier this month, but all it seems to be was that; a moment. With just two goals in nine matches, the Eagles are already facing a massive uphill climb at the bottom of the PL.

For the Hammers, their beginning to the campaign hasn’t been much better. Two wins out of nine has West Ham in 16th place and manager Slaven Bilic is on the hot seat after making several big moves this summer, including bringing in striker Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez.

Surprise top-10 clubs meet at the Turf Moor

Burnley vs. Newcastle — Monday, 4 p.m. ET on NBCSN

This is probably the sneaky good match of the weekend because both clubs continue to fly under the radar as mid-table clubs. Burnley is coming off of a brutal beatdown by Manchester City, but Newcastle has found its form as of late, going unbeaten in its last three matches.

The biggest issue with both sides is the lack of a consistent goalscoring threat, which could hinder the clubs down the road. Chris Wood leads the Clarets with three goals thus far, while Newcastle has managed to get contributions from several players in their return to the PL.

Nonetheless, a victory for either club could potentially move one team all the way into the top four by the end of the weekend.

Klopp vs. “best friend” Wagner: I love nothing more than beating friends

Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 27, 2017, 8:50 AM EDT
Jurgen Klopp is winless in three-straight Premier League matches, and now faces a Huddersfield Town team that did what his Liverpool could not.

The Terriers knocked off Manchester United last week, and now look to collect a second huge wall mount in Liverpool.

Adding to the intrigue is that Klopp’s very best friend, David Wagner, is the man leading Town’s charge up to the Premier League table.

From Sky Sports:

“It’s exciting. I’m really happy we are playing against each other in the Premier League. Nobody would have expected that 20 or 30 years ago. That makes it even nicer.

“When I was younger I played against my best friends all the time and I loved nothing more than winning against them. He is my best friend and we have a close relationship but that changes nothing about the game.”

The Reds drew Newcastle and Manchester United before last week’s 4-1 loss to Spurs.

We’d ticket Liverpool for a big win, even without Sadio Mane and possibly Philippe Coutinho, but there’s something to what Wagner may have planned for his close friend that has us keeping a skeptical eye on this one.

Premier League Preview: Man Utd vs. Spurs

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 27, 2017, 8:16 AM EDT
  • Man Utd leads all-time 87W-49D-50L
  • Kane out for Spurs
  • Homes have won five-straight in series

A match for sole possession of second place in the Premier League table pits Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday (Watch live at 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Both sides are coming off losses, Spurs in a stunning League Cup capitulation to West Ham and United at Huddersfield Town (The Red Devils did win midweek in the League Cup).

Adding insult to injury, or injury to injury, is a hamstring injury for Harry Kane. Spurs’ star striker had 13 goals in 12 matches between the Premier League and Champions League, and puts Fernando Llorente in focus. The ex-Swans striker is yet to score this season.

Spurs and United trail Man City by five points for the Premier League lead, with the table-toppers off to West Brom on Saturday. A loser of Saturday’s match at Old Trafford would sit third, as both clubs have four-point advantages on Chelsea and Arsenal.

What they’re saying

Man Utd’s Ander Herrera on the task at hand“Tottenham are a direct rival every season. In the last two or three years they have improved a lot and they are contenders for everything; the Champions League, the Premier League and for both cups. They are very organised, they play really good football and they have players who can score… even their fullbacks are very offensive. It will be a big statement if we beat them.”

Pochettino on Spurs without Kane“Last season in the period he was injured you can see the stats, win or lose with Harry, win or lose without Harry. I’m not happy, I’m disappointed, because Harry is our main striker, he’s one of the best players not just in Tottenham, in Europe, in the world. Always you are going to miss your best striker. I’m not silly or stupid to talk in a different way, but that is football.”

Prediction

Perhaps more important than Kane’s absence is how it changes Jose Mourinho’s plans to handle Spurs. Is the talisman’s absence enough to move Mourinho more offensive against a wildly talented attack with Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen? We think so, in some capacity, and we also think the missing Kane tilts the scales toward the Old Trafford set. United 2-0 through Romelu Lukaku.

Elis scores in extra time, Dynamo top Sporting KC 1-0

Yi-Chin Lee/Houston Chronicle via AP
Associated PressOct 27, 2017, 7:30 AM EDT
HOUSTON (AP) — Alberth Elis scored his 11th goal of the season in the 94th minute and the Houston Dynamo made it stand in the second extra period for a 1-0 victory over Sporting Kansas City on Thursday night.

Houston, which is undefeated in its last seven games, advanced to the Western Conference semifinals to face the Portland Timbers.

Vicente Sanchez dribbled alone along the right side, cut back his defender to get inside the 18-yard box near the end line and found Elis alone at the penalty spot for a calm finish.

The Dynamo improved to 13-1-4 at home this season.

Sporting KC, winless in its last six matches, was again without one of its best players in goalkeeper Tim Melia, who went down with a hamstring injury on Oct. 7. Backup Andrew Dykstra started his fourth game of the season and denied Sanchez’s penalty kick on the final play of the game.

Houston was without 30-game starter A.J. DeLaGarza due to an injury last Sunday.

Harry Kane out injured for Tottenham’s trip to Man United

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 27, 2017, 6:07 AM EDT
Newsflash: Harry Kane is human.

Kane, 24, will miss Tottenham Hotspur’s huge Premier League clash at Manchester United on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with a hamstring injury.

Tottenham confirmed that Kane “underwent assessment and investigation earlier this week, which confirmed a minor strain to the left hamstring.”

In other words, Kane is out of the massive clash at Old Trafford between two title contenders.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino spoke to the media on Friday about Kane’s injury and added that it is a minor problem and he hopes Kane will be fit to face Real Madrid next Wednesday.

“The doctor and medical staff made the decision to not take the risk. There is no sense in taking that risk and making the problem bigger,” Pochettino said.

Kane suffered the injury towards the end of Spurs’ 4-1 win against Liverpool at Wembley last weekend as he was subbed out in the second half with his manager Pochettino brushing off any injury concerns, but in midweek Kane did not feature in Spurs’ 18-man squad for their League Cup defeat to West Ham.

The Spurs star is the form striker in world soccer right now, scoring eight goals in the Premier League this season and 13 in 12 games in all competitions for Spurs this season. Kane also has four goals in four games for England this season, taking his tally to 17 in 16 games for club and country in 2017-18.

His absence will be a huge boost for Jose Mourinho and his banged up United defense who will now likely have to deal with veteran forward Fernando Llorente instead. United won’t underestimate Spurs at all, but Kane is integral to how they play and his link-up with Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen is crucial to Spurs’ attack.

Mauricio Pochettino is most likely to start with Llorente but he could bring in Heung-Min Son to start up top after he stepped up admirably in a central role during Kane’s absence through injury last season.

We all know Spurs aren’t a “one man team” as Pep Guardiola suggested, but there’s no doubt that losing Kane is a massive blow ahead of this huge game.