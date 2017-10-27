More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Agudelo: USMNT World Cup failure took away “four years of my life”

By Daniel KarellOct 27, 2017, 3:18 PM EDT
New England Revolution forward Juan Agudelo will be 29 before he has the next chance to play in a World Cup.

The 24-year-old watched helpless from the sidelines as the U.S. Men’s National Team shockingly fell 2-1 at Trinidad and Tobago, failing to qualify for the World Cup after a perfect storm of events. Although Agudelo was called up for both October USMNT matches, he didn’t make the gameday squad of either.

“The first thing that I thought was that four years of my life had been taken away,” Agudelo told the New England Soccer Journal.

Agudelo’s career is at a bit of a crossroads. The striker is coming off his seventh professional season, almost all taking place in the U.S., and finished with a career-high eight goals this past season. Part of the so called “lost generation,” Agudelo showed great promise as a teenager, even making his USMNT debut as a 17-year-old in 2010, but he’s failed to perform up to expectations, now finding himself on the fringe of the national team.

For a player who should be entering the prime of his career, Agudelo now misses out on a chance to show his talents on the world stage and perhaps earn another chance abroad. In an alternative universe, Agudelo and Jozy Altidore, a pair of former New York Red Bulls players, would be leading the line for the U.S. at the upcoming 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Instead, it’s another long offseason for Agudelo and a five-year wait until he can make his first World Cup roster.

Prosecutors: Chapecoense not negligent in air crash

Associated PressOct 27, 2017, 2:34 PM EDT
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) No evidence has been found linking Brazilian soccer club Chapecoense to negligence in the hiring of the plane that crashed in Colombia last year and killed 71 people, including most of its team, local prosecutors said.

In a statement late Wednesday, prosecutors said Chapecoense officials did not negotiate with Bolivian company LaMia. They also said they found no evidence that Chapecoense made undue payments to the company that had a close relationship with the South American soccer confederation.

The Chapecoense flight crashed on Nov. 29 near Medellin en route to the club’s first ever international final. The plane ran out of gas only miles from its destination after leaving from Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia.

“There has been no identification of any negligent or imprudent conduct by directors of Chapecoense,” the prosecutors said. “There has been no discovery of elements that suggest there was an undue payment or any shady interest in the hiring of the airline.”

Prosecutors also said no Brazilian will be charged for the accident on the Colombian hillside, which occurred shortly before the first leg of the final of the Copa Sudamericana, South America’s second most prestigious club competition. The tragedy made Colombian team Atletico Nacional declare Chapecoense as champion, a decision that soon afterward was followed by the region’s soccer confederation.

Investigations began in December.

Chapecoense is now fighting against relegation in Brazil’s top division. The club announced last week it expects to hold modest ceremonies to honor the dead and the six survivors of the accident.

However, the prosecutors said there could have been irregularities in a flight carrying Lionel Messi and other Argentina players in Brazil only weeks before the Chapecoense crash. Investigators said there is evidence Brazil’s civil aviation authority granted another LaMia jet permission for take-off regardless of its flight plan having little room for gas to be spared.

MLS Power Rankings, Pre-Conference Semifinals

By Nicholas MendolaOct 27, 2017, 1:40 PM EDT
2017 MLS Cup Playoffs

MLS Cup Playoffs Conference Semifinal slate set Elis scores in extra time, Dynamo top Sporting KC 1-0

Eight teams remain in the MLS Cup Playoffs following Wednesday and Thursday first round one-and-dones.

As we bid adieu to San Jose, Sporting KC, Atlanta, and Chicago, let’s rank the favorites for the run to December’s MLS Cup Final.

8. New York Red Bulls – This has little to do with the mettle of Jesse Marsch’s men, and more to do with their path. RBNY will have to best Toronto FC over two legs before even reaching its conference final. Toronto took four of six points from RBNY this season.

7. Columbus Crew – There’s a lot of talent here, but each win will only make the relocation news scream louder. Maybe it’ll make Gregg Berhalter’s men band together, but it seems a big ask. #SaveTheCrew.

6. Houston Dynamo – Hasn’t lost in six matches, and will like their chances of springing an upset on Caleb Porter’s unpredictable Timbers.

5. Vancouver Whitecaps – While we wouldn’t dream of ruling out Carl Robinson’s men, the playoff dismantling of San Jose was just their second win in six outings. Vancouver has the talent to win the whole thing, but it’s alarming that the Caps took just four of 15 points to finish the season when, as it turns out, just six would’ve been enough to finish first in the West.

4. Portland Timbers – The Cascadia Cup champs boasts the likely MVP in Diego Valeri, spent portions of their schedule without Darlington Nagbe, and have won this thing before. One note: the Timbers haven’t shut out a Western Conference team since a 2-0 win over FC Dallas on June 10.

3. New York City FC – David Villa appears to be a man on a proverbial mission, but NYCFC’s threat goes deeper than the Spanish legend. Alex Ring and Jack Harrison have been big parts of City’s season.

2. Seattle Sounders – The reigning champs may be on level footing with NYCFC in terms of talent, but Seattle would not have to face Toronto FC over two legs to win a title. And there’s that matter of winning in Toronto just last season.

1. Toronto FC – The best single season run in MLS history means the No. 1 seed, with health, depth, and home field in Toronto’s favor. Oh, and Sebastian Giovinco. Betting odds? Several books call it as clear cut as 9:4.

Premier League Preview: Bournemouth vs. Chelsea

By Nicholas MendolaOct 27, 2017, 12:57 PM EDT
  • Chelsea leads all-time 6W-2L
  • Cherries last beat Blues 12/5/15
  • Kante out for Chelsea

Antonio Conte is fired up for Saturday’s trip to Bournemouth, and the Cherries can thank the gossip pages for motivating the Chelsea manager (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

Not that Chelsea would’ve been overlooking anyone after last week’s defeat of Watford snapped a two-match losing streak for the reigning champions.

[ PL PREVIEW: Man Utd vs. Spurs ]

Eddie Howe‘s Cherries will be hoping to use a rare win, Saturday’s 2-1 victory at Stoke City, to propel themselves to fine performance and a trip outside the drop zone.

Bournemouth won’t have Josh King but could have Jermain Defoe back in the fold. Chelsea will not have N'Golo Kante.

What they’re saying

Bournemouth’s Howe on drawing Chelsea in League Cup quarters“It’s not the cup draw we wanted, but we can’t complain or moan. It’s a great challenge to take on Chelsea in the quarters,” he said. I’ve spoken to Antonio Conte. He’s very passionate and knowledgeable. It’s fascinating to talk football with him. Watford were good and Chelsea were good last weekend. Chelsea showed their strength and character to grind out a win.”

Chelsea’s Conte on Alvaro Morata’s downturn in form“If you remember before the international break he was injured, also after 20 minutes in the City game, and against Crystal Palace he didn’t play. I think we have to consider this. I’m happy with Alvaro’s commitment and his performance. Tomorrow he has another opportunity. For me, it is not important for the striker to score but it is important for them to play well and play for the team.”

Prediction

Bournemouth has been better at home, like most teams, but will Chelsea be too stiff of a test. Both teams played midweek and the Blues’ depth is undoubtedly better. Chelsea, 2-0.

Zlatan on Man Utd return: “The target is the Premier League”

By Nicholas MendolaOct 27, 2017, 12:10 PM EDT
Thierry Henry sat down with ex-Barcelona teammate Zlatan Ibrahimovic and asked him about his return to Manchester United?

The living Swedish legend, 36, tore ligaments in his knee before the end of his first season in Manchester United, and was free to go anywhere after the campaign.

[ PL PREVIEW: Man Utd vs. Spurs ]

But the UEFA Europa League, League Cup, and Community Shield winner decided on a return to Old Trafford, and explained the lure of unfinished business to Henry:

“I said I come back to finish what I started. Everything I build up from the first season, because obviously we won the three trophies, the ending for me was not the ending nobody wanted, especially after the way the season went. The target is the Premier League. That is my target to finish. Everything we started in the first season we finish in the second one.”

United will have to stay in the mix until Ibrahimovic returns to help Romelu Lukaku and the Red Devils’ strike corps, and that begins Saturday against Tottenham Hotspur. United and Spurs are level for second, five points back of Man City.

