Harry Kane out injured for Tottenham’s trip to Man United

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 27, 2017, 6:07 AM EDT
Newsflash: Harry Kane is human.

Kane, 24, will miss Tottenham Hotspur’s huge Premier League clash at Manchester United on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with a hamstring injury.

Tottenham confirmed that Kane “underwent assessment and investigation earlier this week, which confirmed a minor strain to the left hamstring.”

In other words, Kane is out of the massive clash at Old Trafford between two title contenders.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino spoke to the media on Friday about Kane’s injury.

“The doctor and medical staff made the decision to not take the risk. There is no sense in taking that risk and making the problem bigger,” Pochettino said.

Kane suffered the injury towards the end of Spurs’ 4-1 win against Liverpool at Wembley last weekend as he was subbed out in the second half with his manager Pochettino brushing off any injury concerns, but in midweek Kane did not feature in Spurs’ 18-man squad for their League Cup defeat to West Ham.

The Spurs star is the form striker in world soccer right now, scoring eight goals in the Premier League this season and 13 in 12 games in all competitions for Spurs this season. Kane also has four goals in four games for England this season, taking his tally to 17 in 16 games for club and country in 2017-18.

His absence will be a huge boost for Jose Mourinho and his banged up United defense who will now likely have to deal with veteran forward Fernando Llorente instead. United won’t underestimate Spurs at all, but Kane is integral to how they play and his link-up with Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen is crucial to Spurs’ attack.

Mauricio Pochettino is most likely to start with Llorente but he could bring in Heung-Min Son to start up top after he stepped up admirably in a central role during Kane’s absence through injury last season.

We all know Spurs aren’t a “one man team” as Pep Guardiola suggested, but there’s no doubt that losing Kane is a massive blow ahead of this huge game.

MLS Snapshot: Crew stun Atlanta United in thrilling PK shootout

By Matt ReedOct 26, 2017, 9:52 PM EDT
The game in 100 words (or less):  It was one of the most entertaining matches imaginable for a game that finished 0-0 heading into extra time. The Columbus Crew — who finished the regular season unbeaten in their last 10 matches — gave Atlanta all they could handle on Thursday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and took a crucial win back to Ohio. Crew goalkeeper Zack Steffen’s eight saves throughout the match stole the show, and frustrated the home side — who managed 23 shots during the 90 minutes. The Crew will now advance to face New York City FC in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Three four moments that mattered

11′ — Almiron’s curler rocks the cross bar — Crew keeper Zack Steffen has been really good throughout the season, and the young USMNT shot-stopper looked to get the tiniest touch to keep the Paraguayan off the scoresheet.

Here’s a second angle just to show you how good Steffen’s save was…

40′ — Crew denied opener after egregious offside decision — The Crew were very unfortunate not to be awarded a goal just before halftime. Why do we have VAR again?

69′ — Woodwork keeps match scoreless — Kekuta Manneh had himself a strong match after being introduced in the second stanza, but the former Whitecaps attacker will have nightmares following this attempt off the bar. Pedro Santos’ follow up will probably keep him up at night too.

117′ — Cool, calm, collected Parkhurst — That’s just amazing defending by Michael Parkhurst. The Crew were halfway back to Columbus because that was surely going to be the winner.

Man of the match: Zack Steffen

Goalscorers: N/A in regulation… Crew PKs — Federico Higuain, Niko Hansen, Adam Jahn… Atlanta PKs — Hector Villalba

MLS: Mihailovic suffered ACL tear, RBNY purchases Murillo contract

By Matt ReedOct 26, 2017, 9:18 PM EDT
While the play on the field Wednesday night was exciting, there was also plenty of news not pertaining to the matches that transpired.

Following the Chicago Fire’s brutal defeat to the New York Red Bulls in the MLS Cup Playoffs, the club also learned that Homegrown midfielder Djordje Mihailovic will be sidelined for quite some time.

The 18-year-old suffered an ACL tear to his right knee on Wednesday night during the second half of the Fire’s match. The club confirmed Mihailovic’s injury status on Thursday.

In his first season with the team, Mihailovic appeared in 17 matches for Veljko Paunovic’s side.

The Red Bulls have reportedly finalized the purchase for Panamanian defender Michael Amir Murillo’s contract.

WFAN’s Glenn Crooks reported the news on Wednesday following the Red Bulls’ 4-0 win over the Fire in the first round of the MLS Cup Playoffs.

Murillo joined the club this season on loan from San Francisco FC — who plays in Panama’s top flight. Including the playoffs, Murillo has appeared in 18 matches for the Jesse Marsch’s squad, starting in 16 of them and scoring two goals.

Finally, the Colorado Rapids appear close to hiring their next manager.

Club sporting director Padraig Smith said on Wednesday that the team is “in the final stages” of determining the Rapids’ coach for the 2018 season.

“Well what I can tell you is we’re very close,” Smith told The Vic Lombardi Show. “We’re in the final stages, and I think that’s what we’re very, very excited about right now.

“I think if we take this back, we spoke at the very outset that we were going to conduct the most comprehensive search that this club ever has done, to try to identify not just the right coach but the right person for this club, to bring us forward. There’s no doubt we’ve left no stone unturned here.”

Long-time player, turned manager, Pablo Mastroeni was fired during the 2017 season, with Steve Cooke replacing the former USMNT midfielder for the remainder of the campaign.

RFEF says La Liga will adopt video reviews starting in 2018/19

By Matt ReedOct 26, 2017, 8:30 PM EDT
Video replay has already been used in the Bundesliga and Serie A, as well as Major League Soccer, and another major league is about to adopt the use of the technology too.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation announced on Thursday that La Liga will begin the use of video replay and utilize a VAR (video assistant referee) beginning in 2018/19.

Juan Luis Larrea — president of RFEF — believes the addition is necessary, given the changes that have occurred with technology over recent years.

“For next season. That is our intention,” Larrea told Cadena SER, adding that over 70 tests would first take place. “Technology is now coming into football and you have to accept it.”

Spain is one of the few countries among Europe’s elite that don’t currently use goal-line technology, which the Premier League also employs.

FOLLOW LIVE — Atlanta-Crew, Dynamo-SKC meet in MLS Cup Playoffs

By Matt ReedOct 26, 2017, 6:45 PM EDT
Wednesday saw two lopsided victories favoring the New York Red Bulls and Vancouver Whitecaps, so what will be in store on Thursday?

The MLS Cup Playoffs began with a bang yesterday (unless you’re a Fire or Earthquakes supporter), and two more clubs will have the opportunity to punch their ticket into the conference semifinals tonight.

The evening’s action kicks off at 7 p.m. ET when Atlanta United hosts Columbus Crew SC from Mercedes-Benz Stadium — which promises to be a great one.

Atlanta is expecting to break its own attendance record for the third time in its inaugural season, with well over 70,000 supporters likely to make their way into the new venue.

The winner will move on to face second-seeded New York City FC in the next round, after the Red Bulls solidified their meeting with Toronto FC on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, the evening’s second matchup features two clubs trending in opposite directions.

The Houston Dynamo will host Sporting KC from BBVA Compass Stadium, with the Dynamo unbeaten in their last six matches to end the MLS regular season.

Peter Vermes and Sporting KC closed out the campaign winless in their last five, and the club has only won three MLS matches since the beginning of August.

Either the Dynamo or SKC will book themselves a date with the Portland Timbers in the next round following the Whitecaps’ win.

Thursday’s matches

Atlanta United vs. Columbus Crew — 7 p.m. ET
Houston Dynamo vs. Sporting KC — 9:30 p.m. ET