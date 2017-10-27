Klopp vs. “best friend” Wagner: I love nothing more than beating friends

Jurgen Klopp is winless in three-straight Premier League matches, and now faces a Huddersfield Town team that did what his Liverpool could not.
The Terriers knocked off Manchester United last week, and now look to collect a second huge wall mount in Liverpool.
[ PL PREVIEW: Man Utd vs. Spurs ]
Adding to the intrigue is that Klopp’s very best friend, David Wagner, is the man leading Town’s charge up to the Premier League table.
“It’s exciting. I’m really happy we are playing against each other in the Premier League. Nobody would have expected that 20 or 30 years ago. That makes it even nicer.
“When I was younger I played against my best friends all the time and I loved nothing more than winning against them. He is my best friend and we have a close relationship but that changes nothing about the game.”
The Reds drew Newcastle and Manchester United before last week’s 4-1 loss to Spurs.
We’d ticket Liverpool for a big win, even without Sadio Mane and possibly Philippe Coutinho, but there’s something to what Wagner may have planned for his close friend that has us keeping a skeptical eye on this one.