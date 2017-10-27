More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
AP Photo/Manu Fernandez

Madrid keeps focus on soccer as it heads to Catalonia

Associated PressOct 27, 2017, 11:07 AM EDT
Leave a comment

MADRID (AP) Real Madrid is trying to keep the focus on soccer as it travels to Catalonia to play a Spanish league match this weekend.

Madrid faces Catalan club Girona on Sunday amid heightened tensions in the northeastern region, which is seeking independence from Spain.

The political crisis could reach its climax this weekend as the Spanish government is planning to take control of the autonomous region, while Catalan officials are threatening to unilaterally declare independence.

[ PL PREVIEW: Liverpool vs. Huddersfield Town ]

It will be Madrid’s first trip to Catalonia since the crisis escalated.

Madrid, seen as the club of the Spanish establishment, has reportedly taken precautions ahead of its trip, including not using its official team bus, but it has tried hard to distance itself from the political turmoil.

“We’ll play our game without thinking about anything else,” Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said. “I’m not going to ask the fans for anything. We’re thinking about the game. We hope it’s a good match and nothing more than that.”

He said players are not concerned about their safety during the trip to Girona, a city filled with pro-independence sentiment just north of Barcelona.

“We’re not worried about Catalonia because security will be as it always is,” Zidane said.

Reports in Spain said there was a possibility that the game could be called off because of the situation in Catalonia, but the club was not yet making and drastic changes to its travel plans.

“It’s a soccer match and we are convinced that nothing is going to happen,” Girona president Delfi Geli told local radio stadium COPE. “Real Madrid will be welcomed and respected. It’s a historic match for us. It’s the first time that Real Madrid will be playing in our stadium in the league.”

[ PL PREVIEW: Man Utd vs. Spurs ]

A referendum organized by Catalan officials on Oct. 1 turned violent as Spanish authorities tried to halt it because the central government called it unconstitutional.

There have been large public demonstrations since then, but most were peaceful.

Madrid faced Catalan club Espanyol in Madrid on the day of the referendum, when the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium was packed with fans carrying Spanish flags and showing their support of a unified country.

Madrid rival Barcelona has been deeply involved in the Catalonia issue. It has publicly defended the region’s right to choose, but it did not openly advocate independence. A unilateral declaration of independence would create problems for the club because it wants to keep playing in the Spanish league.

Barcelona played its league match against Las Palmas without fans at the Camp Nou to protest against the Spanish government’s actions during the referendum. Pro-independence flags and chants have always been present at Camp Nou, and they have intensified in recent weeks.

There were no problems when Barcelona traveled to the Spanish capital to face Atletico Madrid a few weeks ago, although the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium was also filled with Spanish flags.

Barcelona leads the Spanish league with 25 points from nine matches, four points more than second-place Valencia. Defending champion Madrid is five points off the lead, and Atletico Madrid is further point behind. Girona, playing in the first division for the first time, is in 15th place with nine points.

Barcelona plays at Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.

More AP Spanish soccer coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/LaLiga

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni

Premier League Preview: Liverpool vs. Huddersfield Town

Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 27, 2017, 10:21 AM EDT
Leave a comment
  • Town leads all-time 30W-17D-26L
  • Reds three points shy of Top Four
  • Town can pass LFC with win

Friendlies aside, this is a first in a while for Liverpool, Huddersfield Town, and their managers.

Jurgen Klopp‘s Reds meet David Wagner‘s Terriers for the first time in Premier League history, the “best friends” guiding the first league match-up between the teams since 1972 (Watch live at 10 a.m. ET Saturday on CNBC and online via NBCSports.com).

[ MORE: Kane out versus Man Utd ]

Huddersfield leads the all-time series but multiple generations would be forgiven for appreciating that, seeing as Town last beat Liverpool in 1959. Since that November date, Liverpool boasts a 7W-3D mark against the Terriers.

Sadio Mane and Adam Lallana remain out until at least the international break, according to Klopp, while Philippe Coutinho‘s status is in question for the Reds.

What they’re saying

Klopp on the injured Coutinho: “Last week he had back problems. It settled with treatment, he was fit for the game, this week he had an abductor problem, it’s not clear so far if he’s out tomorrow. We’ll make the decision after training today. He didn’t train yesterday.”

Town manager Wagner on facing off with Klopp“It is extraordinary, yes, because he is my best friend and he is the manager of Liverpool but I think the real and more important story is that Huddersfield Town meets Liverpool in the Premier League and in a competitive game; no-one should forget that this is the extraordinary story.”

Prediction

If Coutinho joins Mane on the sidelines, Town will fancy its chances to grab a point at Liverpool. The Reds have been anything but dominant in the midfield, providing a real opportunity for Aaron Mooy to further impress the Premier League. Still, we think Liverpool finds a way to a 2-1 win.

Follow @NicholasMendola

Conte rages on media gossip: “If you want to hit me, hit me”

AP Photo/Matt Dunham
By Nicholas MendolaOct 27, 2017, 9:36 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Antonio Conte is an excitable man, which can be entertaining on the pitch when he’s leading Chelsea.

Less fun is Conte excited in an angry way, frustrated at rumor-filled reports that claim Carlo Ancelotti is in line to replace him due to player unrest, and that those same players are reaching out to former assistant Steve Holland with their distress.

[ PL PREVIEW: Man Utd vs. Spurs ]

Conte’s pre-Bournemouth press conference went a little off course on Friday as he responded to such reports with vigor, saying gossip about him all you want, but leave other people out of it:

 “If you want to hit me, hit me. I stop. This is incorrect and I hate these type of situations. If someone is happy to write this and make the newspaper more interesting continue to do this but don’t put other people in it, because this is incorrect.”

“It’s not good when this person has to send me a message to tell me ‘I’m sorry this isn’t true.” Why do that to a person?”

Conte’s second year in charge of the Blues is not going swimmingly, his three losses just two shy of Chelsea’s total for all of last season’s title run.

It’s worth wondering where all the gossip is coming from, whether it’s a case of “where there’s smoke, there’s fire,” due to a certain batch of Chelsea’s squad having played a part in a previous mutiny. Yet if Conte is correct, and things are mostly fine, then his rage is understandable.

Follow @NicholasMendola

Klopp vs. “best friend” Wagner: I love nothing more than beating friends

Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 27, 2017, 8:50 AM EDT
1 Comment

Jurgen Klopp is winless in three-straight Premier League matches, and now faces a Huddersfield Town team that did what his Liverpool could not.

The Terriers knocked off Manchester United last week, and now look to collect a second huge wall mount in Liverpool.

[ PL PREVIEW: Man Utd vs. Spurs ]

Adding to the intrigue is that Klopp’s very best friend, David Wagner, is the man leading Town’s charge up to the Premier League table.

From Sky Sports:

“It’s exciting. I’m really happy we are playing against each other in the Premier League. Nobody would have expected that 20 or 30 years ago. That makes it even nicer.

“When I was younger I played against my best friends all the time and I loved nothing more than winning against them. He is my best friend and we have a close relationship but that changes nothing about the game.”

The Reds drew Newcastle and Manchester United before last week’s 4-1 loss to Spurs.

We’d ticket Liverpool for a big win, even without Sadio Mane and possibly Philippe Coutinho, but there’s something to what Wagner may have planned for his close friend that has us keeping a skeptical eye on this one.

Follow @NicholasMendola

Premier League Preview: Man Utd v. Spurs

By Nicholas MendolaOct 27, 2017, 8:16 AM EDT
Leave a comment
  • Man Utd leads all-time 87W-49D-50L
  • Kane out for Spurs
  • Homes have won five-straight in series

A match for sole possession of second place in the Premier League table pits Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday (Watch live at 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Both sides are coming off losses, Spurs in a stunning League Cup capitulation to West Ham and United at Huddersfield Town (The Red Devils did win midweek in the League Cup).

[ LIVE: Stream Premier League games ]

Adding insult to injury, or injury to injury, is a hamstring injury for Harry Kane. Spurs’ star striker had 13 goals in 12 matches between the Premier League and Champions League, and puts Fernando Llorente in focus. The ex-Swans striker is yet to score this season.

Spurs and United trail Man City by five points for the Premier League lead, with the table-toppers off to West Brom on Saturday. A loser of Saturday’s match at Old Trafford would sit third, as both clubs have four-point advantages on Chelsea and Arsenal.

What they’re saying

Man Utd’s Ander Herrera on the task at hand“Tottenham are a direct rival every season. In the last two or three years they have improved a lot and they are contenders for everything; the Champions League, the Premier League and for both cups. They are very organised, they play really good football and they have players who can score… even their fullbacks are very offensive. It will be a big statement if we beat them.”

Pochettino on Spurs without Kane“Last season in the period he was injured you can see the stats, win or lose with Harry, win or lose without Harry. I’m not happy, I’m disappointed, because Harry is our main striker, he’s one of the best players not just in Tottenham, in Europe, in the world. Always you are going to miss your best striker. I’m not silly or stupid to talk in a different way, but that is football.”

Prediction

Perhaps more important than Kane’s absence is how it changes Jose Mourinho’s plans to handle Spurs. Is the talisman’s absence enough to move Mourinho more offensive against a wildly talented attack with Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen? We think so, in some capacity, and we also think the missing Kane tilts the scales toward the Old Trafford set. United 2-0 through Romelu Lukaku.

Follow @NicholasMendola