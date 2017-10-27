More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
MLS Cup Playoffs: Conference Semifinals Preview

By Daniel KarellOct 27, 2017, 5:30 PM EDT
An exciting quartet of knockout round matches kicked off the MLS Cup playoffs, but now we move into the meat of the action.

The top two seeds in both the eastern and western conferences join the fray as Toronto FC and the Seattle Sounders begin their conference title defenses.

The first legs of the conference semifinals kick off with the Sounders hitting the road to face the Vancouver Whitecaps, which is coming off a 5-0 rout of the San Jose Earthquakes.

But while the Whitecaps and New York Red Bulls eased into the conference semifinals, the Houston Dynamo and Columbus Crew had to endure 120 minutes of soccer, and with a short recovery time, it will be interesting to see how they perform in their first legs respectively.

Here’s a look ahead at the first legs of the MLS Cup conference semifinals:

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Seattle Sounders — Sunday, 8:30 p.m. ET

The Sounders are heading across the border for another Cascadia Cup matchup. This time, they’ll be without their star forward.

Clint Dempsey will sit out the first leg of the Sounders first-leg after he picked up a straight red card early in the Sounders’ 3-0 win over the Colorado Rapids in last Sunday’s regular-season finale. In his place, the Sounders will likely look to Will Bruin to play as the club’s center forward and link up with midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro. On the other side, former Sounders forward Fredy Montero finally broke his playoff goal-scoring drought with the opening goal for the Whitecaps in their 5-0 drubbing of the Earthquakes. Carl Robinson’s side is one of the hottest teams in MLS and will cause the Sounders plenty of problems in Sunday’s match.

New York Red Bulls vs. Toronto FC — Monday, 7:00 p.m. ET

Nearly a month ago, Toronto FC handed the Red Bulls a blow with a 4-2 victory. Since then, the Red Bulls haven’t lost.

Jesse Marsch’s side has three wins and a draw including the team’s 4-0 demolition of the Chicago Fire on the road that saw Sacha Kljestan, Bradley Wright-Phillips, Gonzalo Veron and Daniel Royer all score while youngster Tyler Adams played a big roll. However, this TFC side is tested and ready to avenge its loss in last year’s MLS Cup final. Greg Vanney’s three-man backline anchored by veteran centerback Drew Moor allowed a league-best 37 goals, stifling opposing attacks while launching dangerous ones of their own.

Houston Dynamo vs. Portland Timbers — Monday, 9:30 p.m. ET

MLS MVP candidate Diego Valeri and the Timbers secured top spot in the Western Conference with a 2-1 win over the Whitecaps and after a week of training, the Timbers, winners of four out of their last six, head to Houston, which has only lost once at home all season.

The Dynamo’s collection of young forwards in Rommel Quioto, Alberth Elis and Mauro Manotas along with Erick “Cubo” Torres will look to take a step up in their career against one of the top teams in the league. The Dynamo attack will have to get through Liam Ridgewell and Larrys Mabiala.

Columbus Crew vs. New York City FC — Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. ET

After 120 minutes of exhausting soccer in front of 70,000 fans in Atlanta, the Crew return home to face David Villa and NYCFC.

Zack Steffen became a household name across MLS for his outstanding performance against Atlanta United and he’ll be counted on again against one of the league’s best strikers and attacks overall. NYCFC’s attack has gotten plenty of attention but its defense, including shot stopper Sean Johnson, has allowed just 43 goals this year and just one goal or less for seven of the last eight games.

However, in the Crew’s favor, NYCFC has just two wins in its last eight games. Perhaps the Crew can take advantage of the momentum returning home for the conference semifinals opener. Outside of the action on the field, it will be interesting to keep an eye on the response from the fans, who will be attending their first game since news broke that Crew owner Anthony Precourt is floating the idea of moving the team to Austin, Texas.

FIFA to give 2018 World Cup champion $38M from $400M fund

Associated PressOct 27, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT
KOLKATA, India (AP) The 2018 World Cup champion will get $38 million from a prize fund FIFA has increased by 12 percent to $400 million.

FIFA said Friday that each of the 32 competing national federations in Russia will get at least $8 million, the same as in 2014 when the overall prize fund was $358 million.

Three years ago, World Cup champion Germany received $35 million and runner-up Argentina got $25 million. Next year, the runner-up will also get a $3 million increase to $28 million.

Following a meeting of the FIFA Council, the governing body said the third- and fourth-place teams will each get a $2 million increase to $24 million and $22 million, respectively. The quarterfinalists will each get $16 million, also a $2 million increase, and teams eliminated in the last 16 get a $3 million increase to $12 million.

The prize fund comes from World Cup revenues that FIFA has projected to exceed $5 billion despite stalled sales of sponsorships amid Swiss and American corruption investigations.

“Today the doors are open, the revenues come in and the revenues will exceed the budget certainly,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino said.

Teams will also get $1.5 million from FIFA toward the costs of preparing for the tournament. That amount was the same in 2014.

FIFA also moved to unblock a $100 million fund from 2014 World Cup tournament revenues for host Brazil which has been frozen in fallout from corruption investigations.

FIFA promised the money in 2014 for “women’s and grassroots football, healthcare and social programs for underprivileged communities” in Brazil.

The fund was agreed to with Brazilian soccer leaders Jose Maria Marin and Marco Polo del Nero, who have both been indicted by the U.S. Department of Justice in a sprawling bribery and racketeering case. Marin’s trial begins in Brooklyn federal court next month, and Del Nero has remained in Brazil to evade arrest while still president of the national soccer body.

Infantino said Friday a new entity would run the fund, and projects should start to benefit the country by early next year.

Also, FIFA has ended a years-long attempt to bring soccer peace between the Israeli and Palestinian federations.

The talks, begun by Infantino predecessor Sepp Blatter, tried to resolve the issue of teams from Israeli settlements on disputed land playing in Israeli competitions in apparent breach of FIFA statutes.

“We see there where our limits unfortunately are,” Infantino said, noting disputes in the region date back “10,000 years.”

“Football is not going to solve them either, I am afraid,” Infantino said.

Council members decided that “interference by FIFA in the (soccer) status quo in these territories … could have an aggravating effect on the current circumstances.”

In other decisions Friday:

– FIFA has made world champions of dozens of European and South American clubs. The council agreed to recognize winners of the Intercontinental Cup, played for from 1960-2004 between the European Cup and Copa Libertadores champions. However, in some years a runner-up represented its continent after the champion declined an invitation.

The Intercontinental Cup was formally replaced in 2005 by the Club World Cup for all continental champions. That competition’s future is under review beyond the 2018 edition in Abu Dhabi.

– FIFA said that a review of its club, youth and women’s competitions would report to the next council meeting, on March 15-16 in Bogota, Colombia.

Infantino hinted that an expanded Club World Cup is one option to replace the Confederations Cup, which is next due to be played in 2021.

“We would have to look at abolishing some competitions in order to add another one,” Infantino said.

– Olympic team rosters could be larger at the 2020 Tokyo Games. Infantino said a squad of 18 players was too small for several games in a tournament running less than three weeks.

Watch: Di Maria sets up Cavani with gorgeous chip

By Daniel KarellOct 27, 2017, 4:49 PM EDT
Angel Di Maria showed on Friday once more why he’s one of the world’s best playmakers.

The Argentine midfielder produced a brilliant assist for Edinson Cavani’s second goal of the night in the first half of Paris Saint-Germain’s match against OGC Nice, chipping nearly the entire Nice team to find Cavani one-on-one with the goalkeeper.

Di Maria also set up PSG’s first goal and third goal. The 29-year-old had one assist coming into the match and had eight last year for PSG in all competitions.

Agudelo: USMNT World Cup failure took away “four years of my life”

By Daniel KarellOct 27, 2017, 3:18 PM EDT
1 Comment

New England Revolution forward Juan Agudelo will be 29 before he has the next chance to play in a World Cup.

The 24-year-old watched helpless from the sidelines as the U.S. Men’s National Team shockingly fell 2-1 at Trinidad and Tobago, failing to qualify for the World Cup after a perfect storm of events. Although Agudelo was called up for both October USMNT matches, he didn’t make the gameday squad of either.

“The first thing that I thought was that four years of my life had been taken away,” Agudelo told the New England Soccer Journal.

Agudelo’s career is at a bit of a crossroads. The striker is coming off his seventh professional season, almost all taking place in the U.S., and finished with a career-high eight goals this past season. Part of the so called “lost generation,” Agudelo showed great promise as a teenager, even making his USMNT debut as a 17-year-old in 2010, but he’s failed to perform up to expectations, now finding himself on the fringe of the national team.

For a player who should be entering the prime of his career, Agudelo now misses out on a chance to show his talents on the world stage and perhaps earn another chance abroad. In an alternative universe, Agudelo and Jozy Altidore, a pair of former New York Red Bulls players, would be leading the line for the U.S. at the upcoming 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Instead, it’s another long offseason for Agudelo and a five-year wait until he can make his first World Cup roster.

Prosecutors: Chapecoense not negligent in air crash

Associated PressOct 27, 2017, 2:34 PM EDT
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) No evidence has been found linking Brazilian soccer club Chapecoense to negligence in the hiring of the plane that crashed in Colombia last year and killed 71 people, including most of its team, local prosecutors said.

In a statement late Wednesday, prosecutors said Chapecoense officials did not negotiate with Bolivian company LaMia. They also said they found no evidence that Chapecoense made undue payments to the company that had a close relationship with the South American soccer confederation.

The Chapecoense flight crashed on Nov. 29 near Medellin en route to the club’s first ever international final. The plane ran out of gas only miles from its destination after leaving from Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia.

“There has been no identification of any negligent or imprudent conduct by directors of Chapecoense,” the prosecutors said. “There has been no discovery of elements that suggest there was an undue payment or any shady interest in the hiring of the airline.”

Prosecutors also said no Brazilian will be charged for the accident on the Colombian hillside, which occurred shortly before the first leg of the final of the Copa Sudamericana, South America’s second most prestigious club competition. The tragedy made Colombian team Atletico Nacional declare Chapecoense as champion, a decision that soon afterward was followed by the region’s soccer confederation.

Investigations began in December.

Chapecoense is now fighting against relegation in Brazil’s top division. The club announced last week it expects to hold modest ceremonies to honor the dead and the six survivors of the accident.

However, the prosecutors said there could have been irregularities in a flight carrying Lionel Messi and other Argentina players in Brazil only weeks before the Chapecoense crash. Investigators said there is evidence Brazil’s civil aviation authority granted another LaMia jet permission for take-off regardless of its flight plan having little room for gas to be spared.