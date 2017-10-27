More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP

MLS Power Rankings, Pre-Conference Semifinals

By Nicholas MendolaOct 27, 2017, 1:40 PM EDT
2017 MLS Cup Playoffs

Eight teams remain in the MLS Cup Playoffs following Wednesday and Thursday first round one-and-dones.

As we bid adieu to San Jose, Sporting KC, Atlanta, and Chicago, let’s rank the favorites for the run to December’s MLS Cup Final.

8. New York Red Bulls – This has little to do with the mettle of Jesse Marsch’s men, and more to do with their path. RBNY will have to best Toronto FC over two legs before even reaching its conference final. Toronto took four of six points from RBNY this season.

7. Columbus Crew – There’s a lot of talent here, but each win will only make the relocation news scream louder. Maybe it’ll make Gregg Berhalter’s men band together, but it seems a big ask. #SaveTheCrew.

6. Houston Dynamo – Hasn’t lost in six matches, and will like their chances of springing an upset on Caleb Porter’s unpredictable Timbers.

5. Vancouver Whitecaps – While we wouldn’t dream of ruling out Carl Robinson’s men, the playoff dismantling of San Jose was just their second win in six outings. Vancouver has the talent to win the whole thing, but it’s alarming that the Caps took just four of 15 points to finish the season when, as it turns out, just six would’ve been enough to finish first in the West.

4. Portland Timbers – The Cascadia Cup champs boasts the likely MVP in Diego Valeri, spent portions of their schedule without Darlington Nagbe, and have won this thing before. One note: the Timbers haven’t shut out a Western Conference team since a 2-0 win over FC Dallas on June 10.

3. New York City FC – David Villa appears to be a man on a proverbial mission, but NYCFC’s threat goes deeper than the Spanish legend. Alex Ring and Jack Harrison have been big parts of City’s season.

2. Seattle Sounders – The reigning champs may be on level footing with NYCFC in terms of talent, but Seattle would not have to face Toronto FC over two legs to win a title. And there’s that matter of winning in Toronto just last season.

1. Toronto FC – The best single season run in MLS history means the No. 1 seed, with health, depth, and home field in Toronto’s favor. Oh, and Sebastian Giovinco. Betting odds? Several books call it as clear cut as 9:4.

Premier League Preview: Bournemouth vs. Chelsea

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 27, 2017, 12:57 PM EDT
  • Chelsea leads all-time 6W-2L
  • Cherries last beat Blues 12/5/15
  • Kante out for Chelsea

Antonio Conte is fired up for Saturday’s trip to Bournemouth, and the Cherries can thank the gossip pages for motivating the Chelsea manager (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

Not that Chelsea would’ve been overlooking anyone after last week’s defeat of Watford snapped a two-match losing streak for the reigning champions.

Eddie Howe‘s Cherries will be hoping to use a rare win, Saturday’s 2-1 victory at Stoke City, to propel themselves to fine performance and a trip outside the drop zone.

Bournemouth won’t have Josh King but could have Jermain Defoe back in the fold. Chelsea will not have N'Golo Kante.

What they’re saying

Bournemouth’s Howe on drawing Chelsea in League Cup quarters“It’s not the cup draw we wanted, but we can’t complain or moan. It’s a great challenge to take on Chelsea in the quarters,” he said. I’ve spoken to Antonio Conte. He’s very passionate and knowledgeable. It’s fascinating to talk football with him. Watford were good and Chelsea were good last weekend. Chelsea showed their strength and character to grind out a win.”

Chelsea’s Conte on Alvaro Morata’s downturn in form“If you remember before the international break he was injured, also after 20 minutes in the City game, and against Crystal Palace he didn’t play. I think we have to consider this. I’m happy with Alvaro’s commitment and his performance. Tomorrow he has another opportunity. For me, it is not important for the striker to score but it is important for them to play well and play for the team.”

Prediction

Bournemouth has been better at home, like most teams, but will Chelsea be too stiff of a test. Both teams played midweek and the Blues’ depth is undoubtedly better. Chelsea, 2-0.

Zlatan on Man Utd return: “The target is the Premier League”

AP Photo/Martin Meissner
By Nicholas MendolaOct 27, 2017, 12:10 PM EDT
Thierry Henry sat down with ex-Barcelona teammate Zlatan Ibrahimovic and asked him about his return to Manchester United?

The living Swedish legend, 36, tore ligaments in his knee before the end of his first season in Manchester United, and was free to go anywhere after the campaign.

But the UEFA Europa League, League Cup, and Community Shield winner decided on a return to Old Trafford, and explained the lure of unfinished business to Henry:

“I said I come back to finish what I started. Everything I build up from the first season, because obviously we won the three trophies, the ending for me was not the ending nobody wanted, especially after the way the season went. The target is the Premier League. That is my target to finish. Everything we started in the first season we finish in the second one.”

United will have to stay in the mix until Ibrahimovic returns to help Romelu Lukaku and the Red Devils’ strike corps, and that begins Saturday against Tottenham Hotspur. United and Spurs are level for second, five points back of Man City.

MLS Cup Playoffs Conference Semifinal slate set

AP Photo/Julio Cortez
By Nicholas MendolaOct 27, 2017, 11:50 AM EDT
The first round is done, four teams having seen their MLS Cup Playoff runs cut down in 90-120 minutes.

Yep: Sporting KC, Atlanta United, San Jose Earthquakes, and Chicago Fire, we hardly knew ye.

[ MORE: All MLS Cup Playoffs news ]

What’s up next? Here’s the Conference Semifinal schedule:

Vancouver vs. Seattle — 8:30 p.m. ET Sunday
New York Red Bulls vs. Toronto FC — 7 p.m. ET Monday
Houston Dynamo vs. Portland Timbers — 9:30 p.m. ET Monday
Columbus Crew vs. NYCFC — 8 p.m. ET Tuesday

Seattle vs. Vancouver — 10:30 p.m. ET Wednesday
Toronto vs. New York Red Bulls — 3 p.m. ET Nov. 5
NYCFC vs. Columbus — TBD Nov. 5
Portland vs. Houston — TBD Nov 5.

Madrid keeps focus on soccer as it heads to Catalonia

AP Photo/Manu Fernandez
Associated PressOct 27, 2017, 11:07 AM EDT
MADRID (AP) Real Madrid is trying to keep the focus on soccer as it travels to Catalonia to play a Spanish league match this weekend.

Madrid faces Catalan club Girona on Sunday amid heightened tensions in the northeastern region, which is seeking independence from Spain.

The political crisis could reach its climax this weekend as the Spanish government is planning to take control of the autonomous region, while Catalan officials are threatening to unilaterally declare independence.

It will be Madrid’s first trip to Catalonia since the crisis escalated.

Madrid, seen as the club of the Spanish establishment, has reportedly taken precautions ahead of its trip, including not using its official team bus, but it has tried hard to distance itself from the political turmoil.

“We’ll play our game without thinking about anything else,” Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said. “I’m not going to ask the fans for anything. We’re thinking about the game. We hope it’s a good match and nothing more than that.”

He said players are not concerned about their safety during the trip to Girona, a city filled with pro-independence sentiment just north of Barcelona.

“We’re not worried about Catalonia because security will be as it always is,” Zidane said.

Reports in Spain said there was a possibility that the game could be called off because of the situation in Catalonia, but the club was not yet making and drastic changes to its travel plans.

“It’s a soccer match and we are convinced that nothing is going to happen,” Girona president Delfi Geli told local radio stadium COPE. “Real Madrid will be welcomed and respected. It’s a historic match for us. It’s the first time that Real Madrid will be playing in our stadium in the league.”

A referendum organized by Catalan officials on Oct. 1 turned violent as Spanish authorities tried to halt it because the central government called it unconstitutional.

There have been large public demonstrations since then, but most were peaceful.

Madrid faced Catalan club Espanyol in Madrid on the day of the referendum, when the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium was packed with fans carrying Spanish flags and showing their support of a unified country.

Madrid rival Barcelona has been deeply involved in the Catalonia issue. It has publicly defended the region’s right to choose, but it did not openly advocate independence. A unilateral declaration of independence would create problems for the club because it wants to keep playing in the Spanish league.

Barcelona played its league match against Las Palmas without fans at the Camp Nou to protest against the Spanish government’s actions during the referendum. Pro-independence flags and chants have always been present at Camp Nou, and they have intensified in recent weeks.

There were no problems when Barcelona traveled to the Spanish capital to face Atletico Madrid a few weeks ago, although the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium was also filled with Spanish flags.

Barcelona leads the Spanish league with 25 points from nine matches, four points more than second-place Valencia. Defending champion Madrid is five points off the lead, and Atletico Madrid is further point behind. Girona, playing in the first division for the first time, is in 15th place with nine points.

Barcelona plays at Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.

More AP Spanish soccer coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/LaLiga

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni