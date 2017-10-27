Premier League Preview: Bournemouth vs. Chelsea

Chelsea leads all-time 6W-2L

Cherries last beat Blues 12/5/15

Kante out for Chelsea

Antonio Conte is fired up for Saturday’s trip to Bournemouth, and the Cherries can thank the gossip pages for motivating the Chelsea manager (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

Not that Chelsea would’ve been overlooking anyone after last week’s defeat of Watford snapped a two-match losing streak for the reigning champions.

Eddie Howe‘s Cherries will be hoping to use a rare win, Saturday’s 2-1 victory at Stoke City, to propel themselves to fine performance and a trip outside the drop zone.

Bournemouth won’t have Josh King but could have Jermain Defoe back in the fold. Chelsea will not have N'Golo Kante.

What they’re saying

Bournemouth’s Howe on drawing Chelsea in League Cup quarters: “It’s not the cup draw we wanted, but we can’t complain or moan. It’s a great challenge to take on Chelsea in the quarters,” he said. I’ve spoken to Antonio Conte. He’s very passionate and knowledgeable. It’s fascinating to talk football with him. Watford were good and Chelsea were good last weekend. Chelsea showed their strength and character to grind out a win.”

Chelsea’s Conte on Alvaro Morata’s downturn in form: “If you remember before the international break he was injured, also after 20 minutes in the City game, and against Crystal Palace he didn’t play. I think we have to consider this. I’m happy with Alvaro’s commitment and his performance. Tomorrow he has another opportunity. For me, it is not important for the striker to score but it is important for them to play well and play for the team.”

Prediction

Bournemouth has been better at home, like most teams, but will Chelsea be too stiff of a test. Both teams played midweek and the Blues’ depth is undoubtedly better. Chelsea, 2-0.

