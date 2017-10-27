Premier League Preview: Liverpool vs. Huddersfield Town

Town leads all-time 30W-17D-26L

Friendlies aside, this is a first in a while for Liverpool, Huddersfield Town, and their managers.

Jurgen Klopp‘s Reds meet David Wagner‘s Terriers for the first time in Premier League history, the “best friends” guiding the first league match-up between the teams since 1972 (Watch live at 10 a.m. ET Saturday on CNBC and online via NBCSports.com).

Huddersfield leads the all-time series but multiple generations would be forgiven for appreciating that, seeing as Town last beat Liverpool in 1959. Since that November date, Liverpool boasts a 7W-3D mark against the Terriers.

Sadio Mane and Adam Lallana remain out until at least the international break, according to Klopp, while Philippe Coutinho‘s status is in question for the Reds.

What they’re saying

Klopp on the injured Coutinho: “Last week he had back problems. It settled with treatment, he was fit for the game, this week he had an abductor problem, it’s not clear so far if he’s out tomorrow. We’ll make the decision after training today. He didn’t train yesterday.”

Town manager Wagner on facing off with Klopp: “It is extraordinary, yes, because he is my best friend and he is the manager of Liverpool but I think the real and more important story is that Huddersfield Town meets Liverpool in the Premier League and in a competitive game; no-one should forget that this is the extraordinary story.”

Prediction

If Coutinho joins Mane on the sidelines, Town will fancy its chances to grab a point at Liverpool. The Reds have been anything but dominant in the midfield, providing a real opportunity for Aaron Mooy to further impress the Premier League. Still, we think Liverpool finds a way to a 2-1 win.

