Report: USMNT to call up youth-heavy squad for November friendly

The U.S. Men’s National Team is looking to the future, starting with a friendly next month against Portugal.

According to New York Red Bulls and USMNT beat writer Krystian Dyer, the USMNT is looking at bringing in a younger team to begin preparing for the 2022 World Cup.

Hearing preliminary roster for the #USMNT game @ Portugal is 60+ names. Theme is youth. Large roster for flexibility b/c of MLS Playoffs. — Kristian Dyer (@KristianRDyer) October 27, 2017

While it’s likely that players such as Michael Bradley and Jozy Altidore are on the preliminary roster, other young players based in MLS who could get a chance with the USMNT include the Red Bulls’ Tyler Adams, Vancouver Whitecaps centerback Tim Parker and Seattle Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan.

Even if USSoccer is waiting on the outcome of the next round of the playoffs, there are a number of young Americans making the breakthrough in Europe that the US can call into camp; Dortmund’s Christian Pulisic, Schalke’s Weston McKennie, Hertha Berlin’s Jonathan Klinsmann, Sandhausen’s Haji Wright, Fulham pair Luca de la Torre, and Marlon Fossey, Tottenham’s Cameron Carter-Vickers, Chelsea/Vitesse’s Matt Miazga and more.

They could also even reach down and give Josh Sargent his senior international debut ahead of his move to Werder Bremen this January.

Wth such a long wait before the next World Cup, now is the time for the U.S. Soccer staff to get a chance to look at and identify which players will be key for the national team come the next World Cup qualifying cycle. By looking at youth in the upcoming friendly, they’re doing just that.