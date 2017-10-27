More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
AP Photo/Martin Meissner

Zlatan on Man Utd return: “The target is the Premier League”

By Nicholas MendolaOct 27, 2017, 12:10 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Thierry Henry sat down with ex-Barcelona teammate Zlatan Ibrahimovic and asked him about his return to Manchester United?

The living Swedish legend, 36, tore ligaments in his knee before the end of his first season in Manchester United, and was free to go anywhere after the campaign.

[ PL PREVIEW: Man Utd vs. Spurs ]

But the UEFA Europa League, League Cup, and Community Shield winner decided on a return to Old Trafford, and explained the lure of unfinished business to Henry:

“I said I come back to finish what I started. Everything I build up from the first season, because obviously we won the three trophies, the ending for me was not the ending nobody wanted, especially after the way the season went. The target is the Premier League. That is my target to finish. Everything we started in the first season we finish in the second one.”

United will have to stay in the mix until Ibrahimovic returns to help Romelu Lukaku and the Red Devils’ strike corps, and that begins Saturday against Tottenham Hotspur. United and Spurs are level for second, five points back of Man City.

Follow @NicholasMendola

MLS Cup Playoffs Conference Semifinal slate set

AP Photo/Julio Cortez
By Nicholas MendolaOct 27, 2017, 11:50 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The first round is done, four teams having seen their MLS Cup Playoff runs cut down in 90-120 minutes.

Yep: Sporting KC, Atlanta United, San Jose Earthquakes, and Chicago Fire, we hardly knew ye.

[ MORE: All MLS Cup Playoffs news ]

What’s up next? Here’s the Conference Semifinal schedule:

Vancouver vs. Seattle — 8:30 p.m. ET Sunday
New York Red Bulls vs. Toronto FC — 7 p.m. ET Monday
Houston Dynamo vs. Portland Timbers — 9:30 p.m. ET Monday
Columbus Crew vs. NYCFC — 8 p.m. ET Tuesday

Seattle vs. Vancouver — 10:30 p.m. ET Wednesday
Toronto vs. New York Red Bulls — 3 p.m. ET Nov. 5
NYCFC vs. Columbus — TBD Nov. 5
Portland vs. Houston — TBD Nov 5.

Follow @NicholasMendola

Madrid keeps focus on soccer as it heads to Catalonia

AP Photo/Manu Fernandez
Associated PressOct 27, 2017, 11:07 AM EDT
Leave a comment

MADRID (AP) Real Madrid is trying to keep the focus on soccer as it travels to Catalonia to play a Spanish league match this weekend.

Madrid faces Catalan club Girona on Sunday amid heightened tensions in the northeastern region, which is seeking independence from Spain.

The political crisis could reach its climax this weekend as the Spanish government is planning to take control of the autonomous region, while Catalan officials are threatening to unilaterally declare independence.

[ PL PREVIEW: Liverpool vs. Huddersfield Town ]

It will be Madrid’s first trip to Catalonia since the crisis escalated.

Madrid, seen as the club of the Spanish establishment, has reportedly taken precautions ahead of its trip, including not using its official team bus, but it has tried hard to distance itself from the political turmoil.

“We’ll play our game without thinking about anything else,” Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said. “I’m not going to ask the fans for anything. We’re thinking about the game. We hope it’s a good match and nothing more than that.”

He said players are not concerned about their safety during the trip to Girona, a city filled with pro-independence sentiment just north of Barcelona.

“We’re not worried about Catalonia because security will be as it always is,” Zidane said.

Reports in Spain said there was a possibility that the game could be called off because of the situation in Catalonia, but the club was not yet making and drastic changes to its travel plans.

“It’s a soccer match and we are convinced that nothing is going to happen,” Girona president Delfi Geli told local radio stadium COPE. “Real Madrid will be welcomed and respected. It’s a historic match for us. It’s the first time that Real Madrid will be playing in our stadium in the league.”

[ PL PREVIEW: Man Utd vs. Spurs ]

A referendum organized by Catalan officials on Oct. 1 turned violent as Spanish authorities tried to halt it because the central government called it unconstitutional.

There have been large public demonstrations since then, but most were peaceful.

Madrid faced Catalan club Espanyol in Madrid on the day of the referendum, when the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium was packed with fans carrying Spanish flags and showing their support of a unified country.

Madrid rival Barcelona has been deeply involved in the Catalonia issue. It has publicly defended the region’s right to choose, but it did not openly advocate independence. A unilateral declaration of independence would create problems for the club because it wants to keep playing in the Spanish league.

Barcelona played its league match against Las Palmas without fans at the Camp Nou to protest against the Spanish government’s actions during the referendum. Pro-independence flags and chants have always been present at Camp Nou, and they have intensified in recent weeks.

There were no problems when Barcelona traveled to the Spanish capital to face Atletico Madrid a few weeks ago, although the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium was also filled with Spanish flags.

Barcelona leads the Spanish league with 25 points from nine matches, four points more than second-place Valencia. Defending champion Madrid is five points off the lead, and Atletico Madrid is further point behind. Girona, playing in the first division for the first time, is in 15th place with nine points.

Barcelona plays at Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.

More AP Spanish soccer coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/LaLiga

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni

Premier League Preview: Liverpool vs. Huddersfield Town

Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 27, 2017, 10:21 AM EDT
Leave a comment
  • Town leads all-time 30W-17D-26L
  • Reds three points shy of Top Four
  • Town can pass LFC with win

Friendlies aside, this is a first in a while for Liverpool, Huddersfield Town, and their managers.

Jurgen Klopp‘s Reds meet David Wagner‘s Terriers for the first time in Premier League history, the “best friends” guiding the first league match-up between the teams since 1972 (Watch live at 10 a.m. ET Saturday on CNBC and online via NBCSports.com).

[ MORE: Kane out versus Man Utd ]

Huddersfield leads the all-time series but multiple generations would be forgiven for appreciating that, seeing as Town last beat Liverpool in 1959. Since that November date, Liverpool boasts a 7W-3D mark against the Terriers.

Sadio Mane and Adam Lallana remain out until at least the international break, according to Klopp, while Philippe Coutinho‘s status is in question for the Reds.

What they’re saying

Klopp on the injured Coutinho: “Last week he had back problems. It settled with treatment, he was fit for the game, this week he had an abductor problem, it’s not clear so far if he’s out tomorrow. We’ll make the decision after training today. He didn’t train yesterday.”

Town manager Wagner on facing off with Klopp“It is extraordinary, yes, because he is my best friend and he is the manager of Liverpool but I think the real and more important story is that Huddersfield Town meets Liverpool in the Premier League and in a competitive game; no-one should forget that this is the extraordinary story.”

Prediction

If Coutinho joins Mane on the sidelines, Town will fancy its chances to grab a point at Liverpool. The Reds have been anything but dominant in the midfield, providing a real opportunity for Aaron Mooy to further impress the Premier League. Still, we think Liverpool finds a way to a 2-1 win.

Follow @NicholasMendola

Conte rages on media gossip: “If you want to hit me, hit me”

AP Photo/Matt Dunham
By Nicholas MendolaOct 27, 2017, 9:36 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Antonio Conte is an excitable man, which can be entertaining on the pitch when he’s leading Chelsea.

Less fun is Conte excited in an angry way, frustrated at rumor-filled reports that claim Carlo Ancelotti is in line to replace him due to player unrest, and that those same players are reaching out to former assistant Steve Holland with their distress.

[ PL PREVIEW: Man Utd vs. Spurs ]

Conte’s pre-Bournemouth press conference went a little off course on Friday as he responded to such reports with vigor, saying gossip about him all you want, but leave other people out of it:

 “If you want to hit me, hit me. I stop. This is incorrect and I hate these type of situations. If someone is happy to write this and make the newspaper more interesting continue to do this but don’t put other people in it, because this is incorrect.”

“It’s not good when this person has to send me a message to tell me ‘I’m sorry this isn’t true.” Why do that to a person?”

Conte’s second year in charge of the Blues is not going swimmingly, his three losses just two shy of Chelsea’s total for all of last season’s title run.

It’s worth wondering where all the gossip is coming from, whether it’s a case of “where there’s smoke, there’s fire,” due to a certain batch of Chelsea’s squad having played a part in a previous mutiny. Yet if Conte is correct, and things are mostly fine, then his rage is understandable.

Follow @NicholasMendola