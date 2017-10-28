Bournemouth 0-1 Chelsea: Hazard makes the difference

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Blues with back-to-back Ws

Cherries remain 19th

Hazard scores lone goal

Eden Hazard‘s second half goal was enough to earn Chelsea all three points in a 1-0 win over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

It was the first Premier League goal of the season for Hazard, who has scored twice in the UEFA Champions League. Chelsea moves back atop Arsenal for fourth in the PL, a point back of Tottenham.

Bournemouth remains 19th with seven points.

Alvaro Morata tapped in a rebound from Cesar Azpilicueta, but the defender was ruled offside before Asmir Begovic made the initial stop.

Begovic haunted his former mates deep into the first half, including a spectacular leg stop on Alvaro Morata in the 34th minute.

Hazard broke the deadlock with a near post bullet beyond the reach of Begovic in the 51st minute. Morata collected an assist on the marker.

Jordon Ibe had a 57th minute chance, his belt taking a slight turn off Antonio Rudiger to rise over the bar.

Thibaut Courtois made a quality positional save on Steve Cook in the third minute of stoppage time to preserve the win.

