Bundesliga wrap: Heynckes’ Bayern recovers first place

Bayern Munich atop the Bundesliga table.
It feels so familiar.
Borussia Dortmund lost away from home and Bayern handled its business in its fortress to flip the early season script in Germany.
On an American note that will ring a bit hollow following the USMNT’s horrible World Cup qualifying collapse, center back John Brooks is back from a long injury absence and went 90 minutes for Wolfsburg.
Bayern Munich 2-0 RB Leipzig
New coach Jupp Heynckes’ men have reversed their early season floundering, topping their nearest 2016-17 rival and leaping over Borussia Dortmund to lay claim to first in the Bundesliga.
The goals came from James Rodriguez and Robert Lewandowski. It’s nice to have guys like that on the same roster.
Hannover 4-2 Borussia Dortmund
Togolese midfielder Ihlas Bebou scored twice as Hannover surged to within two points of the visitors with an entertaining win at HDI-Arena. Eighteen year old Dan-Axel Zagadou scored his first goal in the loss, but took a red card with the score 2-2 to hurt the BVB’s chances.
“It’s not what we’re expecting, but me personally and the team aren’t having a good run of late but that’s life and we’re going to turn things around,” said BVB’s USMNT phenom Christian Pulisic, who misplaced 14 of his 31 passes during an off day.
At least one American will be pleased: Hannover assistant boss Steve Cherundolo.
Elsewhere
Mainz 1-1 Eintracht Frankfurt — Friday
Hoffenheim 1-3 Borussia Monchengladbach
Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 Koln
Schalke 1-1 Wolfsburg
Hertha Berlin 2-1 Hamburg
Werder Bremen vs. Augsburg — 10:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Stuttgart vs. Freiburg — 1 p.m. ET Sunday
STANDINGS
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Home
|Away
|PTS
|Bayern Munich
|10
|7
|2
|1
|24
|7
|17
|4-1-0
|3-1-1
|23
|Borussia Dortmund
|10
|6
|2
|2
|27
|11
|16
|3-0-1
|3-2-1
|20
|RB Leipzig
|10
|6
|1
|3
|16
|12
|4
|3-1-0
|3-0-3
|19
|Hannover 96
|10
|5
|3
|2
|14
|9
|5
|3-1-1
|2-2-1
|18
|FC Schalke 04
|10
|5
|2
|3
|13
|10
|3
|3-2-1
|2-0-2
|17
|Mönchengladbach
|10
|5
|2
|3
|16
|18
|-2
|3-0-2
|2-2-1
|17
|1899 Hoffenheim
|10
|4
|4
|2
|17
|14
|3
|3-2-1
|1-2-1
|16
|Bayer Leverkusen
|10
|4
|3
|3
|22
|15
|7
|3-2-0
|1-1-3
|15
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|10
|4
|3
|3
|11
|10
|1
|1-1-2
|3-2-1
|15
|Hertha BSC Berlin
|10
|3
|4
|3
|11
|12
|-1
|3-2-1
|0-2-2
|13
|FC Augsburg
|9
|3
|3
|3
|12
|10
|2
|2-1-2
|1-2-1
|12
|FSV Mainz 05
|10
|3
|2
|5
|11
|16
|-5
|3-1-2
|0-1-3
|11
|VfL Wolfsburg
|10
|1
|7
|2
|10
|13
|-3
|0-4-1
|1-3-1
|10
|VfB Stuttgart
|9
|3
|1
|5
|6
|11
|-5
|3-1-0
|0-0-5
|10
|SC Freiburg
|9
|1
|5
|3
|6
|17
|-11
|1-4-0
|0-1-3
|8
|Hamburger SV
|10
|2
|1
|7
|7
|17
|-10
|1-1-3
|1-0-4
|7
|Werder Bremen
|9
|0
|5
|4
|3
|9
|-6
|0-1-3
|0-4-1
|5
|1. FC Köln
|10
|0
|2
|8
|4
|19
|-15
|0-1-3
|0-1-5
|2