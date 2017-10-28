More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Crystal Palace 2-2 West Ham: Palace snatch dramatic point

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 28, 2017, 12:02 PM EDT
  • Hernandez, Ayew put Hammers ahead
  • Palace launch incredible comeback
  • Zaha scores in 97th minute

Crystal Palace fought back to draw 2-2 against West Ham United at Selhurst Park on Saturday as Slaven Bilic‘s threw away three points.

The Hammers went 2-0 up early thanks to goals from Javier Hernandez and Andre Ayew but Palace came roaring back in the second half as Luka Milivojevic‘s penalty kick made it 2-1.

Joe Hart was in sensational form to deny Palace on multiple occasions as the Hammers looked like they would hold on to win a huge London derby but then Michail Antonio failed to hold the ball in the corner and Palace broke with Wilfried Zaha scoring a superb goal to make it 2-2. Cue bedlam at Selhurst Park.

With the draw the Hammers move on to nine points, while Palace stay bottom but now have four points on the season.

A cagey opening first half saw both teams feel their way into the game but Palace soon had to make a chance as Patrick Van Aanholt came off and Timothy Fosu-Mensah came on at left back.

The game then exploded into life.

West Ham went 1-0 up after Aaron Cresswell‘s cross from the left found Hernandez and his unorthodox finish flew into the net as Mexico’s all-time leading goalscorer has his fourth goal of the season for the Hammers.

Soon after it was 2-0 to the Hammers and Ayew scored a superb solo goal as he ran from close to the halfway line before cutting onto his left peg and slamming home a wonderful shot off the bar and in. 2-0 to West Ham.

Palace went close to getting back into the game as Joe Hart twice denied James Tomkins and Wilfried Zaha from close range and then Ruben Loftus-Cheek should’ve done better at the back post.

The Eagles were handed a lifeline early in the second half with Andros Townsend shoved in the box by Angelo Ogbonna and a penalty kick was awarded.

Milivojevic scored the spot kick to make it 2-1 and moments later it should’ve been 2-2. Yohan Cabaye smashed an effort against the post and the ball almost struck Joe Hart on the back as it rebounded into play.

Palace peppered West Ham’s goal late on as they pushed hard for an equalizer with Hart denying Zaha and then Cabaye’s brilliant free kick.

The Hammers looked like they would hold on but Antonio failed to keep the ball in the corner in the 96th minute and Palace broke with Zaha scoring with one of the last kicks of the game to make it 2-2.

Watford 0-1 Stoke: Scrappy, invaluable win for Potters

By Nicholas MendolaOct 28, 2017, 12:10 PM EDT
  • Hornets first back-to-back losses of season
  • Stoke’s first away W of season
  • Fletcher scores 23rd career PL goal

Stoke City fired into a 16th minute lead through Darren Fletcher and held off Watford the rest of the way for a much-needed 1-0 win at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

The Potters rise to 14th with 11 points, while seventh place Watford is passed by Liverpool.

Though Watford came out of the gate well, this was not the same Hornets team we’d seen in recent weeks.

Nor was it the same bunch of Potters, at least in spirit, as Stoke stayed tight defensively and broke through off a clever corner kick.

Xherdan Shaqiri sent his effort to the top of the 18, and Fletcher belted his effort through traffic to make it 1-0 to the visitors in the 16th minute.

Troy Deeney should’ve been sent off for grabbing Joe Allen‘s face, though perhaps the referees did not spy the incident inside of a scrum.

Arsenal 2-1 Swansea City: Gunners come back to win

By Nicholas MendolaOct 28, 2017, 12:00 PM EDT
  • Swans take lead to half
  • Kolasinac equalizes
  • Ramsey scores his 50th Arsenal goal

Sead Kolasinac and Aaron Ramsey led Arsenal’s fight back as the Gunners claimed three points with a 2-1 win over Swansea City at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Sam Clucas gave Swans a first half lead, but the Welsh side could end up in the drop zone by the weekend’s conclusion.

Arsenal rises fourth, a point behind third place Spurs.

The Gunners looked lively, with Alexis Sanchez running the show down the left, and won a free kick that Per Mertesacker nodded into the hands of former teammates Lukasz Fabianski.

But Arsenal’s dominant half went in the wrong direction come the 22nd minute, when Petr Cech‘s charge at Sam Clucas was coolly defied by the ex-Hull midfielder. 1-0, Swans.

Fabianski made an outstanding save on Sanchez after a 1-2 with Nacho Monreal.

Someone said the right things at halftime, and Arsenal burst out of the break without self pity.

Kolasinac blasted a shot through traffic to make it 1-1, and Ramsey added his milemarker goal to give the hosts a deserved lead.

West Brom 2-3 Man City: Visitors strengthen table lead

By Nicholas MendolaOct 28, 2017, 11:55 AM EDT
  • City restores five-point table lead
  • Concedes twice for just second time
  • Baggies winless since August

Fernandinho had a goal and an assist as Manchester City handled West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns on Saturday.

Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane also scored in the 3-1 triumph, which raises their audacious goal differential to 29 on the season.

Jay Rodriguez briefly gave West Brom a first half equalizer, but the Baggies finish the day two points above the drop zone in 15th.

Matty Phillips scored in stoppage time to round out the scoring, and the score line would’ve been much worse for the Baggies were it not for goalkeeper Ben Foster.

West Brom’s high press plans were diffused by City in the early stages, and the purple-clad visitors danced up the pitch into the Baggies’ sardine 18.

Sane laced a left-footed shot past a helpless Ben Foster after Fernandinho found him inside the box. 1-0.

But the can would be repacked after an Ederson error allowed Rodriguez the space to level the score in the 13th minute.

Fernandinho restored order when his 25-yard shot took a turn off a Gareth Barry‘s indecisive block attempt and wrong-footed Foster. 2-1.

Kyle Walker cued up Sterling for a 65th minute insurance goal. While City wasn’t at its best in the second half, the marker did have an air of inevitability.

Phillips made it 3-2 in stoppage time off a back pass error from Nicolas Otamendi.

Liverpool 3-0 Huddersfield: Reds ease to victory

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 28, 2017, 11:52 AM EDT
  • Liverpool secure first win in four
  • Lossl saves PK
  • Sturridge, Firmino, Wijnaldum score goals

Liverpool beat Huddersfield 3-0 at Anfield on Saturday as Jurgen Klopp got the better of his best friend David Wagner in the opposition dugout.

After Jonas Lossl saved Mohamed Salah‘s first half penalty kick it looked like it would be another afternoon of frustration for Liverpool but in the second half they ease to victory with goals from Daniel Sturridge, Roberto Firmino and Georginio Wijnaldum.

With the win Liverpool move up to sixth place and have 16 points, while Huddersfield remain on 12 points.

Liverpool were dealt a blow before the game had even kicked off with Dejan Lovren injured in the warm up and Ragnar Klavan coming in to replace him.

The Reds dominated possession in the first half with Daniel Sturridge going close at the back post but then Klopp’s men were handed a glorious chance to take the lead.

A free kick into the box found saw Tommy Smith penalized for pulling Roberto Firmino’s shirt as referee Kevin Friend pointed to the spot with no real protests from Liverpool’s players.

However, Salah’s penalty kick was saved well by Jonas Lossl and Jordan Henderson‘s follow up hit the post and went wide. Huddersfield were happy to go in level at the break.

Moments after the break Liverpool got the goal their pressure deserved as a long ball forward found its way to Sturridge and he kept his cool to slot home. 1-0 to Liverpool.

The home side settled down after the opening goal and soon doubled their lead.

Mathias Jorgensen somehow cleared for a corner just as Sturridge was about to tap home but from the resulting corner Firmino nodded home and then preceded to stumble around in a bizarre celebration. 2-0.

Lossl then made a fine save as Salah turned his man and curled a shot towards the bottom corner but Huddersfield’s goalkeeper did extremely well to deny him.

Wijnaldum scored a beauty to finish things off as the Dutch midfielder danced free of Huddersfield’s defense and slammed home. 3-0. Job done.