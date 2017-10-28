England win U-17 World Cup

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

England won the U-17 World Cup after launching a superb comeback against Spain in Kolkata.

The victory now means England are just the second nation in history to win the U-20 and U-17 World Cups in the same year.

U-17 glory for Steve Cooper’s team caps a wonderful year for all of the England youth teams after victories at the Toulon Tournament, the U-20 World Cup and the U-19 EUROs, while they were also runners up at EURO 2017 and the U-21 side reached the European Championship semifinals.

Trailing 2-0 early on, the young Three Lions looked to be heading to defeat to Spain just like they did on penalty kicks earlier in 2017 in the European Championship finals.

However, Liverpool’s Rhian Brewster (who won the Golden Boot with eight goals in the tournament) started the comeback and England never looked back.

They made it 2-2 early in the second half as Morgan Gibbs slotted home, then Manchester City’s Phil Foden made it 3-2 before Steven Sessegnon cleared off the line as Spain poured forward to try and grab an equalizer.

That left plenty of gaps and England were clinical as Marc Guehi made it 4-2 and Foden finished things off to grab his second and England’s fifth.

Cue incredible celebrations at the final whistle.