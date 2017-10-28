Hart rages after “so unprofessional” West Ham misery

Joe Hart is not used to this, at all.
The West Ham United keeper is used to battling for the top spots in the table, and at worst was a mid-table scrapper with Torino last season.
[ RECAP: Palace 2-2 West Ham ]
But his Irons tossed aside a 2-0 lead at Crystal Palace on Saturday, a silly decision from Michail Antonio allowing the Eagles to race to the other end and score a 97th minute equalizer through Wilfried Zaha.
Hart was baffled. From the BBC:
“I can’t believe we have done that. We fought all the way to the end and then we have been so unprofessional. It is two points dropped. As simple as that.”
It could cost manager Slaven Bilic dearly, with the under fire boss hoping his team’s midweek League Cup fight back at Tottenham would’ve lifted the team into a promising place.
Instead, West Ham’s snared just a single point and sit 13th instead of 10th. Those margins, frankly, are killing the Hammers.
“It feels like a defeat. We knew that the game was not over at 2-0 up at half-time. I am very disappointed with the penalty, but the way we conceded the leveler was very disappointing. We needed to keep the ball and we made the wrong decision with Michail Antonio choosing to cross the ball rather than keep it.”
Antonio was in the Palace corner deep into stoppage time, but instead dribbled toward the goal mouth before meekly giving away possession.
West Ham is one of the more infuriating sides in the Premier League, capable of sublime goals like Javier Hernandez’s opener but also just as adept at tossing aside leads in calamitous fashion. That, ultimately, feels like it will be Bilic’s undoing.
Eden Hazard‘s second half goal was enough to earn Chelsea all three points in a 1-0 win over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.
It was the first Premier League goal of the season for Hazard, who has scored twice in the UEFA Champions League. Chelsea moves back atop Arsenal for fourth in the PL, a point back of Tottenham.
Bournemouth remains 19th with seven points.
Alvaro Morata tapped in a rebound from Cesar Azpilicueta, but the defender was ruled offside before Asmir Begovic made the initial stop.
Begovic haunted his former mates deep into the first half, including a spectacular leg stop on Alvaro Morata in the 34th minute.
Hazard broke the deadlock with a near post bullet beyond the reach of Begovic in the 51st minute. Morata collected an assist on the marker.
Jordon Ibe had a 57th minute chance, his belt taking a slight turn off Antonio Rudiger to rise over the bar.
Thibaut Courtois made a quality positional save on Steve Cook in the third minute of stoppage time to preserve the win.
Those who’ve paid attention to the Premier League for more than a minute will know not to get too excited by Arsenal rounding into form in late Fall.
Still, though, it’s nice for neutrals to see Arsene Wenger‘s oft-entertaining men playing fluid, controlling football again.
[ RECAP: Arsenal 2-1 Swans ]
Predictably, the longtime Gunners general is feeling good after Arsenal came back for the third time in a week — yes that means they went down thrice in a week — to pick up a win over Swansea City:
“Again we have showed the mental strength to come back and win the game. I’m convinced that we have proved people wrong at Everton, Norwich and today and that can only make the team stronger.”
More importantly, though, the Gunners are back in the Top Four after a miserable start to the Premier League season which had supporters and detractors alike calling for Wenger’s head.
“We started from deep but have recovered and I think there is more to come,” he said.
But is that “more” good?
England won the U-17 World Cup after launching a superb comeback against Spain in Kolkata.
The victory now means England are just the second nation in history to win the U-20 and U-17 World Cups in the same year.
U-17 glory for Steve Cooper’s team caps a wonderful year for all of the England youth teams after victories at the Toulon Tournament, the U-20 World Cup and the U-19 EUROs, while they were also runners up at EURO 2017 and the U-21 side reached the European Championship semifinals.
Trailing 2-0 early on, the young Three Lions looked to be heading to defeat to Spain just like they did on penalty kicks earlier in 2017 in the European Championship finals.
However, Liverpool’s Rhian Brewster (who won the Golden Boot with eight goals in the tournament) started the comeback and England never looked back.
They made it 2-2 early in the second half as Morgan Gibbs slotted home, then Manchester City’s Phil Foden made it 3-2 before Steven Sessegnon cleared off the line as Spain poured forward to try and grab an equalizer.
That left plenty of gaps and England were clinical as Marc Guehi made it 4-2 and Foden finished things off to grab his second and England’s fifth.
Cue incredible celebrations at the final whistle.
Stoke City fired into a 16th minute lead through Darren Fletcher and held off Watford the rest of the way for a much-needed 1-0 win at Vicarage Road on Saturday.
The Potters rise to 14th with 11 points, while seventh place Watford is passed by Liverpool.
Though Watford came out of the gate well, this was not the same Hornets team we’d seen in recent weeks.
Nor was it the same bunch of Potters, at least in spirit, as Stoke stayed tight defensively and broke through off a clever corner kick.
Xherdan Shaqiri sent his effort to the top of the 18, and Fletcher belted his effort through traffic to make it 1-0 to the visitors in the 16th minute.
Troy Deeney should’ve been sent off for grabbing Joe Allen‘s face, though perhaps the referees did not spy the incident inside of a scrum.
