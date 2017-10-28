More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo credit: AS Monaco / @AS_Monaco

Ligue 1: Monaco beat Bordeaux to keep pressure on PSG

Associated PressOct 28, 2017, 9:55 PM EDT
Leave a comment

PARIS (AP) In Radamel Falcao‘s absence, his replacement Keita Balde scored for defending champion Monaco to beat Bordeaux 2-0 in the French league on Saturday.

Balde scored in the second half, and midfielder Thomas Lemar added the second with a fine run and shot through goalkeeper Benoit Costil’s legs eight minutes later.

The win kept second-placed Monaco within four points of unbeaten league leader Paris Saint-Germain.

Falcao, the league top scorer with 13, was missing due to muscle fatigue.

Balde had a quiet game but took his first chance well. Brazilian defender Jorge nicked the ball off countryman Malcom in midfield and following his cross from the left wing, midfielder Joao Moutinho expertly headed the ball across the penalty area into Balde’s direction, and he took a touch before slotting it into the bottom of the net.

“It’s a good win with the players we had available,” Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim said. “Keita Balde’s getting better every day. We can use him up front or on the wing. The runs from deep he makes are very important.”

The Senegal forward, who joined in the offseason from Lazio, also scored last weekend when playing alongside Falcao.

“It was a difficult match, but when you get a chance you must take it,” Balde said. “It’s hard when you don’t have a player like Falcao. The main thing is to give the team a helping hand.”

PSG coasted past Nice 3-0 on Friday.

Nantes coach Claudio Ranieri‘s eight-game unbeaten run came to end, losing at Dijon 1-0.

Center forward Julio Tavares scored the winner in the first half, and Nantes missed late chances to equalize.

Klopp: Beating best friend Wagner, Huddersfield “felt like Christmas”

Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsOct 28, 2017, 8:35 PM EDT
Leave a comment

As a competitor, every victory feels good no matter the circumstances.

[ PL ROUNDUP: Man City’s historic start; Man United, Arsenal win ]

Victory over a friend — let alone a best friend — is an indescribable feeling. More importantly, it’s an achievement which also provides bragging rights for the foreseeable future. On Saturday, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp faced off against Huddersfield Town’s David Wagner, Klopp’s admitted “best friend,” and came away with said bragging rights, courtesy of a 3-0 victory.

[ MORE: Tactics session — Blame Liverpool’s midfield for poor defending, too ]

After the game, Klopp did little to hide his delight, saying the victory and relief of impending doom “felt like Christmas” — quotes from the BBC:

“Three goals, three points, clean sheet. Tottenham was the worst game we played in the season and you can’t ignore it. It can happen.”

“The first goal against Huddersfield we forced the situation. The second one after a set-piece felt like Christmas. We had a lot of good set-pieces today.

“The third one was nice play. Big relief.”

Klopp and Wagner will almost certainly meet another 50 times (or more) during their managerial careers, and the sweet taste of victory will never, ever sour for either of them.

The 2 Robbies: Mourinho’s Critics Silenced By Beating Spurs?

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsOct 28, 2017, 7:25 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle take a closer look at the biggest stories from Saturday’s Premier League action. Jose Mourinho wins the chess match against Mauricio Pochettino (00:30), Antonio Conte wins on the south coast after a stressful week (10:30), the Dejan Lovren situation gets weird (19:00) and West Ham draw against Crystal Palace even though it feels like a lose for Slaven Bilic (27:40).

Join Earle & Mustoe on The 2 Robbies Football Show, Saturdays at 5pm ET. Listen on the NBCSports Radio App and call 855-323-4622 in the U.S. for lively passionate debate.

All of the The 2 Robbies content can be accessed by clicking on this link:

Click here for The 2 Robbies archive ]

Follow them on Twitter @The2Robbies

Serie A: Higuain fires Juve past Milan; Roma outlast Bologna

AP Photo/Luca Bruno
By Andy EdwardsOct 28, 2017, 6:35 PM EDT
Leave a comment

A roundup of all of Saturday’s action in Italy’s top flight…

[ PL ROUNDUP: Man City’s historic start; Man United, Arsenal win ]

AC Milan 0-2 Juventus

Gonzalo Higuain bagged a brace on Saturday, as Juventus won their third straight game and continued to apply the pressure to Serie A leaders Napoli (Juve now sit top of the table on goal differential, with Napoli still to play this weekend). It’s been reported (by the press and the naked eye) that Higuain has slimmed down a bit after starting the season in relatively poor form and fitness.

Saturday’s opener came after 23 minutes, when the Argentine quickly touched the ball around one defender and fired low and hard from the top of the 18-yard box. It was Higuain’s 100th goal in Serie A (71 in three seasons for Napoli, 24 in his first season for Juventus, and his fifth thus far in 2017-18).

Higuain scored his sixth of the season to make it 2-0 just after the hour mark — another strike from distance.

AC Milan’s fourth defeat in six league games leaves them 12 points off the top spot, and already nine back of the fourth and final UEFA Champions League spot (having already played one more game than everyone else in the race).

Roma 1-0 Bologna

Roma, another of the half-dozen sides expected to factor into the top-four race, did just enough to top Bologna, courtesy of Stephan El Shaarawy’s 33rd-minute goal, the only one of the game.

Like Juve, it’s a third straight win for Eusebio Di Francesco’s side, which now sits fifth in the table, a point back of fourth-place Lazio and four back of Juve and Napoli.

Sunday’s Serie A schedule

Benevento vs. Lazio — 7:30 a.m. ET
Napoli vs. Sassuolo — 10 a.m. ET
Crotone vs. Fiorentina — 10 a.m. ET
Sampdoria vs. Chievo — 10 a.m. ET
SPAL vs. Genoa — 10 a.m. ET
Udinese vs. Atalanta — 10 a.m. ET
Torino vs. Cagliari — 3:45 p.m. ET

La Liga: Messi maintains Barca’s unbeaten start, 4-point lead

BILBAO, SPAIN - OCTOBER 28: Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona celebrates after scoring goal during the La Liga match between Athletic Club Bilbao and FC Barcelona at San Mames Stadium on October 28, 2017 in Bilbao, Spain. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)
By Andy EdwardsOct 28, 2017, 5:52 PM EDT
Leave a comment

A roundup of all of Saturday’s action in Spain’s top flight…

[ PL ROUNDUP: Man City’s historic start; Man United, Arsenal win ]

Athletic Bilbao 0-2 Barcelona

Barcelona’s quest for an unbeaten La Liga season continued in earnest on Saturday, as Lionel Messi scored his league-leading 12th goal of the still-young season to help secure all three points from a difficult test away to Athletic Bilbao. The victory keeps Barca four points clear of second-place Valencia and eight points ahead of third-place Real Madrid, who play on Sunday.

Saturday’s hosts had ample opportunity of their own to open the scoring, but missed a pair of key chances before Messi swept home a Jordi Alba cross in the 36th minute.

Paulinho put the game out of reach in the 91st minute, slotting home an empty-net rebound for his third league goal of the season.

Alaves 1-2 Valencia

Valencia maintained their best-ever start to a league season with a 2-1 win away to 19th-place Alaves. Simone Zaza bagged his ninth goal of the season (second-most behind Messi) in the 34th minute, before Alaves pulled level through Alexis Ruano in the 49th minute. Rodrigo Moreno converted from the penalty spot not long after the hour mark for Valencia’s seventh victory (to go with three draws) of the season.

Atletico Madrid 1-1 Villarreal

Atletico Madrid’s title bid is, for all intents and purposes, finished. After dropping two points to Villarreal, Diego Simeone’s side now trails Barca by eight. Angel Correa put Los Rojiblancos ahead on the hour mark, but Carlos Bacca grabbed the equalizer in the 81st minute as Villarreal moved to within three points of Atleti for the fourth and final UEFA Champions League place.

Elsewhere in La Liga

Sevilla 2-1 Leganes

Sunday’s La Liga schedule

Getafe vs. Real Sociedad — 7 a.m. ET
Girona vs. Real Madrid — 11:15 a.m. ET
Eibar vs. Levante — 1:30 p.m. ET
Malaga vs. Celta Vigo — 3:45 p.m. ET