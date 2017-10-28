Liverpool 3-0 Huddersfield: Reds ease to victory

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Liverpool secure first win in four

Lossl saves PK

Sturridge, Firmino, Wijnaldum score goals

Liverpool beat Huddersfield 3-0 at Anfield on Saturday as Jurgen Klopp got the better of his best friend David Wagner in the opposition dugout.

After Jonas Lossl saved Mohamed Salah‘s first half penalty kick it looked like it would be another afternoon of frustration for Liverpool but in the second half they ease to victory with goals from Daniel Sturridge, Roberto Firmino and Georginio Wijnaldum.

With the win Liverpool move up to sixth place and have 16 points, while Huddersfield remain on 12 points.

Liverpool were dealt a blow before the game had even kicked off with Dejan Lovren injured in the warm up and Ragnar Klavan coming in to replace him.

The Reds dominated possession in the first half with Daniel Sturridge going close at the back post but then Klopp’s men were handed a glorious chance to take the lead.

A free kick into the box found saw Tommy Smith penalized for pulling Roberto Firmino’s shirt as referee Kevin Friend pointed to the spot with no real protests from Liverpool’s players.

However, Salah’s penalty kick was saved well by Jonas Lossl and Jordan Henderson‘s follow up hit the post and went wide. Huddersfield were happy to go in level at the break.

Moments after the break Liverpool got the goal their pressure deserved as a long ball forward found its way to Sturridge and he kept his cool to slot home. 1-0 to Liverpool.

24 – Roberto Firmino has scored more @premierleague goals since his debut in August 2015 than any other Liverpool player. Cutting. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 28, 2017

The home side settled down after the opening goal and soon doubled their lead.

Mathias Jorgensen somehow cleared for a corner just as Sturridge was about to tap home but from the resulting corner Firmino nodded home and then preceded to stumble around in a bizarre celebration. 2-0.

Lossl then made a fine save as Salah turned his man and curled a shot towards the bottom corner but Huddersfield’s goalkeeper did extremely well to deny him.

Wijnaldum scored a beauty to finish things off as the Dutch midfielder danced free of Huddersfield’s defense and slammed home. 3-0. Job done.

