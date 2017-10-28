More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Man United 1-0 Tottenham: Martial wins it late on

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 28, 2017, 9:24 AM EDT
  • Martial scores later winner
  • Lukaku hits post with header
  • United five wins from five at home

Manchester United beat Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 at Old Trafford on Saturday as Anthony Martial jumped off the bench to net a late winner.

Jose Mourinho’s side had the better chances throughout with Romelu Lukaku hitting the post and Antonio Valencia fizzing a shot over in the second half, but Martial’s scruffy finish nine minutes from time gave United all three points in a tight battle between title contenders.

With the win United keep their 100 percent record at home and move on to 23 points, while Spurs suffered their first away defeat of the season and stay on 20 points.

United started well with Marcus Rashford sending in a free kick which Hugo Lloris palmed wide but as the first half wore on, Spurs grew in confidence and dominated possession.

The best chance fell to Moussa Sissoko as David De Gea dropped a high cross from Ben Davies after Phil Jones backed into him but the French international blazed over from inside the box.

Dele Alli was involved in two major flashpoints as he went head-to-head with Ashley Young and was then on the end of a crunching tackle from Antonio Valencia.

Just before half time Eric Dier volleyed towards goal from a corner but De Gea saved as the teams went in level and scoreless.

United took the game to Spurs early in the second with Lloris spilling Henrikh Mkhitaryan‘s low shot but Ben Davies bailed him out with a wonderful clearance. Moments later Mkhitaryan flashed an effort across goal which Romelu Lukaku couldn’t get on the end of.

Spurs made a double sub as Fernando Llorente and Mousa Dembele came on, while United brought on Jesse Lingard after his two-goal performance in the League Cup in midweek.

Valencia smashed an effort inches over as United pushed for a winner late in the game as Spurs seemed happy to settle for a draw.

Lukaku raced clear but his shot across goal was palmed away by Lloris and at the other end Christian Eriksen blazed over from the edge of the box after he was left free. Alli then missed a great chance and his poked Eriksen’s cross wide and Spurs were made to rue that missed opportunity.

A long ball forward from De Gea was flicked on by Lukaku and Martial scuffed home the game-winner to send Old Trafford wild as he scored his fourth goal from the bench this season.

United head to Chelsea next week in the Premier League, while Spurs host Crystal Palace.

Photo by Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 28, 2017, 11:40 AM EDT
Chelsea hopes to take advantage of Spurs loss to Manchester United and keep pace with the rest of the title chasers with a visit to the Vitality Stadium to face Bournemouth on Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 a.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

Antonio Conte starts Pedro, Alvaro Morata, and Eden Hazard atop his 3-4-3, while Bournemouth answers with Jermain Defoe passing a late fitness test to join Junior Stanislas and Benif Afobe in attack.

LINEUPS

Bournemouth: Begovic, Francis, Ake, S Cook, Smith, L Cook, Surman, Daniels, Stanislas, Defoe, Afobe. Subs: Boruc, Gosling, Arter, Pugh, Ibe, Mousset, Wilson.

Chelsea: Courtois; Azpilicueta (c), David Luiz, Rudiger; Zappacosta, Bakayoko, Fabregas, Alonso; Pedro, Morata, Hazard. Subs: Caballero, Cahill, Christensen, Ampadu, Drinkwater, Willian, Batshuayi.

Salford City goalkeeper sent off for urinating during game

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 28, 2017, 11:36 AM EDT
File this under utterly bizarre.

Salford City’s goalkeeper Max Crocombe was sent off after apparently urinating during their 2-1 defeat at Bradford Park Avenue on Saturday.

Crocombe, 24, was shown the red card with three minutes of regulation to go in the National League North (sixth-tier of English soccer pyramid) game.

An Italian player, Giovanni Liberti, was banned for five games earlier this year when urinating towards away fans in a Serie D game.

When you gotta go, you gotta go…

PL AT HALF: Arsenal trails Swans; Four visitors lead (video)

By Nicholas MendolaOct 28, 2017, 10:57 AM EDT
Raise your hand if you figured the only nil-nil of the 10 a.m. ET kickoffs would be Huddersfield Town at Liverpool.

West Bromwich Albion 1-2 Manchester City

It’s been all City aside from one porous moment at the back, with Leroy Sane lacing an early shot home and Fernandinho making amends for Ederson’s mental error on a Jay Rodriguez attempt.

Arsenal 0-1 Swansea City

The Gunners were well in truly in control until Swansea’s first touch inside the Arsenal 18 saw Sam Clucas best a charging Petr Cech.

Watford 0-1 Stoke City

Darren Fletcher volleyed Xherdan Shaqiri‘s corner kick home to give Stoke an early lead.

Liverpool 0-0 Huddersfield Town

Nothing cooking at Anfield aside from Jonas Lossl‘s fine stop of a Mohamed Salah penalty.

Crystal Palace 0-2 West Ham United

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez has his fourth PL goal of the season, and Andre Ayew made it three in two games before the break.

VIDEO: Javier Hernandez scores an outrageous goal

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 28, 2017, 10:54 AM EDT
Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez scored his 41st Premier League goal on Saturday to put West Ham ahead at Crystal Palace.

All 41 have been scored in the box but not many will have been as ingenious as this one.

The ball found its way to Hernandez and he prodded his effort towards goal with the outside of his foot in an unorthodox manner which caught out Julian Speroni.

Hit play on the video above to see Hernandez grab his fourth goal of the season for the Hammers.