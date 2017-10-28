Man United 1-0 Tottenham: Martial wins it late on

Martial scores later winner

Lukaku hits post with header

United five wins from five at home

Manchester United beat Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 at Old Trafford on Saturday as Anthony Martial jumped off the bench to net a late winner.

Jose Mourinho’s side had the better chances throughout with Romelu Lukaku hitting the post and Antonio Valencia fizzing a shot over in the second half, but Martial’s scruffy finish nine minutes from time gave United all three points in a tight battle between title contenders.

With the win United keep their 100 percent record at home and move on to 23 points, while Spurs suffered their first away defeat of the season and stay on 20 points.

United started well with Marcus Rashford sending in a free kick which Hugo Lloris palmed wide but as the first half wore on, Spurs grew in confidence and dominated possession.

The best chance fell to Moussa Sissoko as David De Gea dropped a high cross from Ben Davies after Phil Jones backed into him but the French international blazed over from inside the box.

Dele Alli was involved in two major flashpoints as he went head-to-head with Ashley Young and was then on the end of a crunching tackle from Antonio Valencia.

Just before half time Eric Dier volleyed towards goal from a corner but De Gea saved as the teams went in level and scoreless.

United took the game to Spurs early in the second with Lloris spilling Henrikh Mkhitaryan‘s low shot but Ben Davies bailed him out with a wonderful clearance. Moments later Mkhitaryan flashed an effort across goal which Romelu Lukaku couldn’t get on the end of.

Spurs made a double sub as Fernando Llorente and Mousa Dembele came on, while United brought on Jesse Lingard after his two-goal performance in the League Cup in midweek.

Valencia smashed an effort inches over as United pushed for a winner late in the game as Spurs seemed happy to settle for a draw.

Lukaku raced clear but his shot across goal was palmed away by Lloris and at the other end Christian Eriksen blazed over from the edge of the box after he was left free. Alli then missed a great chance and his poked Eriksen’s cross wide and Spurs were made to rue that missed opportunity.

A long ball forward from De Gea was flicked on by Lukaku and Martial scuffed home the game-winner to send Old Trafford wild as he scored his fourth goal from the bench this season.

United head to Chelsea next week in the Premier League, while Spurs host Crystal Palace.

