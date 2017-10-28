Mourinho: “We deserved victory”; Matic expects title challenge

If you doubt whether Manchester United’s players are all-in with Jose Mourinho’s cagey system, listen to Nemanja Matic‘s post-match verdict after a defensive but effective 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on Saturday.
“They had more of the ball in the first half but we had more chances than them,” Matic said. “They play great football but it’s the result that matters in the end. If we continue like this we can challenge for the title.”
He’s not wrong, and this effort was far better and less safe than United’s disappointing scoreless draw with Liverpool two weeks ago. While there will be discussion about the entertainment value of counter-attacking a Harry Kane-less Spurs at home, Mourinho’s men were ready to go with commitment to the system.
Mourinho knew what he faced in Spurs, though he must’ve been surprised to see Mauricio Pochettino not go relatively like-for-like by inserting Fernando Llorente to start in Kane’s stead.
“It was tactically difficult for both and it was well refereed. It was strong, aggressive,” Mourinho said. “We knew if we had one defensive mistake we could lose and that’s what happened to them. We tried and we deserved the victory.”
“Today, every ball looked like the last ball of their careers.”
It was a performance Mourinho can be proud of, yet his noting that United didn’t show as much desperation against Huddersfield shows how hard it can be for a club to flip a switch from that battling, hard fouling mentality to a free-flowing style.
At this point, though, most hardware-hungry United fans will be content to keep in the race for the Premier League title, style or not. Now how will they react if United falls when Chelsea meets their tactics halfway next week?
Chelsea hopes to take advantage of Spurs loss to Manchester United and keep pace with the rest of the title chasers with a visit to the Vitality Stadium to face Bournemouth on Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 a.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).
Antonio Conte starts Pedro, Alvaro Morata, and Eden Hazard atop his 3-4-3, while Bournemouth answers with Jermain Defoe passing a late fitness test to join Junior Stanislas and Benif Afobe in attack.
LINEUPS
Bournemouth: Begovic, Francis, Ake, S Cook, Smith, L Cook, Surman, Daniels, Stanislas, Defoe, Afobe. Subs: Boruc, Gosling, Arter, Pugh, Ibe, Mousset, Wilson.
Chelsea: Courtois; Azpilicueta (c), David Luiz, Rudiger; Zappacosta, Bakayoko, Fabregas, Alonso; Pedro, Morata, Hazard. Subs: Caballero, Cahill, Christensen, Ampadu, Drinkwater, Willian, Batshuayi.
File this under utterly bizarre.
Salford City’s goalkeeper Max Crocombe was sent off after apparently urinating during their 2-1 defeat at Bradford Park Avenue on Saturday.
Crocombe, 24, was shown the red card with three minutes of regulation to go in the National League North (sixth-tier of English soccer pyramid) game.
An Italian player, Giovanni Liberti, was banned for five games earlier this year when urinating towards away fans in a Serie D game.
When you gotta go, you gotta go…
Raise your hand if you figured the only nil-nil of the 10 a.m. ET kickoffs would be Huddersfield Town at Liverpool.
West Bromwich Albion 1-2 Manchester City
It’s been all City aside from one porous moment at the back, with Leroy Sane lacing an early shot home and Fernandinho making amends for Ederson’s mental error on a Jay Rodriguez attempt.
Arsenal 0-1 Swansea City
The Gunners were well in truly in control until Swansea’s first touch inside the Arsenal 18 saw Sam Clucas best a charging Petr Cech.
Watford 0-1 Stoke City
Darren Fletcher volleyed Xherdan Shaqiri‘s corner kick home to give Stoke an early lead.
Liverpool 0-0 Huddersfield Town
Nothing cooking at Anfield aside from Jonas Lossl‘s fine stop of a Mohamed Salah penalty.
Crystal Palace 0-2 West Ham United
Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez has his fourth PL goal of the season, and Andre Ayew made it three in two games before the break.
Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez scored his 41st Premier League goal on Saturday to put West Ham ahead at Crystal Palace.
All 41 have been scored in the box but not many will have been as ingenious as this one.
The ball found its way to Hernandez and he prodded his effort towards goal with the outside of his foot in an unorthodox manner which caught out Julian Speroni.
Hit play on the video above to see Hernandez grab his fourth goal of the season for the Hammers.