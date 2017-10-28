PL AT HALF: Arsenal trails Swans; Four visitors lead (video)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Raise your hand if you figured the only nil-nil of the 10 a.m. ET kickoffs would be Huddersfield Town at Liverpool.

West Bromwich Albion 1-2 Manchester City

It’s been all City aside from one porous moment at the back, with Leroy Sane lacing an early shot home and Fernandinho making amends for Ederson’s mental error on a Jay Rodriguez attempt.

Arsenal 0-1 Swansea City

The Gunners were well in truly in control until Swansea’s first touch inside the Arsenal 18 saw Sam Clucas best a charging Petr Cech.

Watford 0-1 Stoke City

Darren Fletcher volleyed Xherdan Shaqiri‘s corner kick home to give Stoke an early lead.

Liverpool 0-0 Huddersfield Town



Nothing cooking at Anfield aside from Jonas Lossl‘s fine stop of a Mohamed Salah penalty.

Crystal Palace 0-2 West Ham United

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez has his fourth PL goal of the season, and Andre Ayew made it three in two games before the break.

