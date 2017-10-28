More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

PL wrap: Pep’s City sets new standard; Man Utd tops Spurs (video)

By Nicholas MendolaOct 28, 2017, 2:39 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Only one of the Top Six failed to claim maximum points on Saturday, with Tottenham losing its battle for second place with Manchester United.

[ WATCH: Full PL match replays ]

That 1-0 decision, won by Anthony Martial and Romelu Lukaku, kicked off the 7-match Premier League slate, with three more to come by the time Newcastle and Burnley square off Monday.

West Bromwich Albion 2-3 Manchester City  — RECAP

Don’t let the score line fool you: Man City had this one in the bag for all but a minute, that moment coming when Jay Rodriguez took advantage of a lax Ederson move. Matty Phillips also scored for West Brom, but Fernandinho had a goal and an assist while Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling scored to keep Man City five points clear of the pack.

And it’s also a bit of history for City:

Manchester United 1-0 Tottenham HotspurRECAP

Anthony Martial’s second half goal was the difference as Manchester United missed Paul Pogba nearly as much as Tottenham missed Harry Kane. Here’s hoping both are back come Jan. 31 at Wembley Stadium.

 

Watford 0-1 Stoke City  — RECAP

It’s a badly needed win for Darren Fletcher and Stoke, who scored off a well-designed corner kick that recalled a Paul Scholes goal or two.

Bournemouth 0-1 Chelsea  — RECAP

Eden Hazard beat old teammate Asmir Begovic hard and to the near post to keep the Blues in the Top Four.

Crystal Palace 2-2 West Ham UnitedRECAP

Slaven Bilic‘s Irons looked destined to cruise on goals from Javier Hernandez and Andre Ayew, but Palace converted a penalty kick and then Wilfried Zaha took advantage of a mindless late move from Michail Antonio as the Eagles claimed their fourth point of the season.

Arsenal 2-1 Swansea City — RECAP

Arsenal is looking dangerous again, in control for most of the match despite allowing a Sam Clucas goal on Swansea’s lone first half touch inside the Gunners’ 18. Sead Kolasinac and Aaron Ramsey scored for the Gunners, who are fifth but level with fourth place Chelsea on points.

Liverpool 3-0 Huddersfield Town  — RECAP

Town goalkeeper Jonas Lossl stopped a Mohamed Salah penalty kick in the first half, but that only slowed the roll of Jurgen Klopp‘s Reds in a highly-publicized battle with his best man: ex-Mainz teammate David Wagner. Georginio Wijnaldum, Daniel Sturridge, and Roberto Firmino scoring for Liverpool.

STANDINGS

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Manchester City 10 9 1 0 35 6 29 4-1-0 5-0-0 28
 Manchester United 10 7 2 1 23 4 19 5-0-0 2-2-1 23
 Tottenham Hotspur 10 6 2 2 19 7 12 2-2-1 4-0-1 20
 Chelsea 10 6 1 3 18 10 8 2-1-2 4-0-1 19
 Arsenal 10 6 1 3 19 13 6 5-0-0 1-1-3 19
 Liverpool 10 4 4 2 17 16 1 3-2-0 1-2-2 16
 Watford 10 4 3 3 15 18 -3 1-2-2 3-1-1 15
 Newcastle United 9 4 2 3 10 8 2 3-1-1 1-1-2 14
 Burnley 9 3 4 2 8 9 -1 1-2-1 2-2-1 13
 Southampton 9 3 3 3 8 9 -1 2-2-2 1-1-1 12
 Huddersfield Town 10 3 3 4 7 13 -6 2-2-1 1-1-3 12
 Brighton & Hove Albion 9 3 2 4 9 10 -1 2-1-1 1-1-3 11
 Stoke City 10 3 2 5 11 20 -9 2-1-2 1-1-3 11
 West Bromwich Albion 10 2 4 4 9 13 -4 1-3-1 1-1-3 10
 Leicester City 9 2 3 4 12 14 -2 1-1-2 1-2-2 9
 West Ham United 10 2 3 5 10 19 -9 2-0-2 0-3-3 9
 Swansea City 10 2 2 6 7 12 -5 1-0-4 1-2-2 8
 Everton 9 2 2 5 7 18 -11 2-0-3 0-2-2 8
 Bournemouth 10 2 1 7 6 14 -8 1-1-3 1-0-4 7
 Crystal Palace 10 1 1 8 4 21 -17 1-1-3 0-0-5 4

Follow @NicholasMendola

Bournemouth 0-1 Chelsea: Hazard makes the difference

By Nicholas MendolaOct 28, 2017, 2:20 PM EDT
Leave a comment
  • Blues with back-to-back Ws
  • Cherries remain 19th
  • Hazard scores lone goal

Eden Hazard‘s second half goal was enough to earn Chelsea all three points in a 1-0 win over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

It was the first Premier League goal of the season for Hazard, who has scored twice in the UEFA Champions League. Chelsea moves back atop Arsenal for fourth in the PL, a point back of Tottenham.

Bournemouth remains 19th with seven points.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Alvaro Morata tapped in a rebound from Cesar Azpilicueta, but the defender was ruled offside before Asmir Begovic made the initial stop.

Begovic haunted his former mates deep into the first half, including a spectacular leg stop on Alvaro Morata in the 34th minute.

Hazard broke the deadlock with a near post bullet beyond the reach of Begovic in the 51st minute. Morata collected an assist on the marker.

Jordon Ibe had a 57th minute chance, his belt taking a slight turn off Antonio Rudiger to rise over the bar.

Thibaut Courtois made a quality positional save on Steve Cook in the third minute of stoppage time to preserve the win.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Follow @NicholasMendola

Wenger’s Arsenal boasts another comeback to rejoin Top Four

Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 28, 2017, 1:16 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Those who’ve paid attention to the Premier League for more than a minute will know not to get too excited by Arsenal rounding into form in late Fall.

Still, though, it’s nice for neutrals to see Arsene Wenger‘s oft-entertaining men playing fluid, controlling football again.

[ RECAP: Arsenal 2-1 Swans ]

Predictably, the longtime Gunners general is feeling good after Arsenal came back for the third time in a week — yes that means they went down thrice in a week — to pick up a win over Swansea City:

“Again we have showed the mental strength to come back and win the game. I’m convinced that we have proved people wrong at Everton, Norwich and today and that can only make the team stronger.”

More importantly, though, the Gunners are back in the Top Four after a miserable start to the Premier League season which had supporters and detractors alike calling for Wenger’s head.

“We started from deep but have recovered and I think there is more to come,” he said.

But is that “more” good?

Follow @NicholasMendola

England win U-17 World Cup

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 28, 2017, 1:01 PM EDT
1 Comment

England won the U-17 World Cup after launching a superb comeback against Spain in Kolkata.

The victory now means England are just the second nation in history to win the U-20 and U-17 World Cups in the same year.

U-17 glory for Steve Cooper’s team caps a wonderful year for all of the England youth teams after victories at the Toulon Tournament, the U-20 World Cup and the U-19 EUROs, while they were also runners up at EURO 2017 and the U-21 side reached the European Championship semifinals.

Trailing 2-0 early on, the young Three Lions looked to be heading to defeat to Spain just like they did on penalty kicks earlier in 2017 in the European Championship finals.

However, Liverpool’s Rhian Brewster (who won the Golden Boot with eight goals in the tournament) started the comeback and England never looked back.

They made it 2-2 early in the second half as Morgan Gibbs slotted home, then Manchester City’s Phil Foden made it 3-2 before Steven Sessegnon cleared off the line as Spain poured forward to try and grab an equalizer.

That left plenty of gaps and England were clinical as Marc Guehi made it 4-2 and Foden finished things off to grab his second and England’s fifth.

Cue incredible celebrations at the final whistle.

 

Hart rages after “so unprofessional” West Ham misery

John Walton/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaOct 28, 2017, 12:40 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Joe Hart is not used to this, at all.

The West Ham United keeper is used to battling for the top spots in the table, and at worst was a mid-table scrapper with Torino last season.

[ RECAP: Palace 2-2 West Ham ]

But his Irons tossed aside a 2-0 lead at Crystal Palace on Saturday, a silly decision from Michail Antonio allowing the Eagles to race to the other end and score a 97th minute equalizer through Wilfried Zaha.

Hart was baffled. From the BBC:

“I can’t believe we have done that. We fought all the way to the end and then we have been so unprofessional. It is two points dropped. As simple as that.”

It could cost manager Slaven Bilic dearly, with the under fire boss hoping his team’s midweek League Cup fight back at Tottenham would’ve lifted the team into a promising place.

Instead, West Ham’s snared just a single point and sit 13th instead of 10th. Those margins, frankly, are killing the Hammers.

“It feels like a defeat. We knew that the game was not over at 2-0 up at half-time. I am very disappointed with the penalty, but the way we conceded the leveler was very disappointing. We needed to keep the ball and we made the wrong decision with Michail Antonio choosing to cross the ball rather than keep it.”

Antonio was in the Palace corner deep into stoppage time, but instead dribbled toward the goal mouth before meekly giving away possession.

West Ham is one of the more infuriating sides in the Premier League, capable of sublime goals like Javier Hernandez’s opener but also just as adept at tossing aside leads in calamitous fashion. That, ultimately, feels like it will be Bilic’s undoing.

Follow @NicholasMendola