Salford City goalkeeper sent off for urinating during game

File this under utterly bizarre.

Salford City’s goalkeeper Max Crocombe was sent off after apparently urinating during their 2-1 defeat at Bradford Park Avenue on Saturday.

Crocombe, 24, was shown the red card with three minutes of regulation to go in the National League North (sixth-tier of English soccer pyramid) game.

An Italian player, Giovanni Liberti, was banned for five games earlier this year when urinating towards away fans in a Serie D game.

When you gotta go, you gotta go…