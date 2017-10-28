More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Tactics Session: Liverpool’s midfield to blame for poor defending, too

By Andy EdwardsOct 28, 2017, 4:31 PM EDT
Here’s something said by anyone and everyone who’s watched an hour of the Premier League over the last 24 months: Liverpool won’t win the PL title until Jurgen Klopp sorts out that shambolic defense.

Well, duh, and thanks for really going out on a limb with that one.

On Saturday, NBC Sports’ Robbie Earle went error-by-error in picking apart one of the Reds’ many defensive breakdowns (above video) during last weekend’s 4-1 defeat at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur. In short, Dejan Lovern, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez and Simon Mignolet were all guilty of critical errors as Harry Kane opened the scoring after just four minutes. There’s another group of players, though, which is worth considering as opponents continue to pick Liverpool apart on a near-weekly basis.

Theory: it’s actually Liverpool’s midfield which is most responsible for this season’s repeated disasters at the back. The results are as poor as they’ve ever been under Klopp — they had the worst defensive record of the PL’s “big six” sides during Klopp’s first (partial) season at Anfield, followed by the second-worst of the six last season, and are sixth out of six thus far in 2017-18 — with little reason to expect significant change as the defensive characters remain the same. When called upon in 2016-17, again, it was simply more of the same.

The key difference being: they were better protected, thus forced into action less frequently, in the past. Whether by design or happenstance, the midfield and forward lines aren’t disrupting possession and winning the ball back as consistently as previous iterations of Klopp’s old gegenpress system. Most notably, it’s the early moments (first five seconds, or three passes) of opposition possession which haven’t been challenged with that familiar urgency.

Take, for instance, that loss to Tottenham — while Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Emre Can are probably the three most “defensive” midfield options in Klopp’s squad, they’re also the three least mobile and press-suited. Georginio Wijnaldum is often labeled an “attacking” midfielder, that what makes him perfectly suited for the transition from pressing to attacking. The same goes for Adam Lallana, who’s currently injured and gutting this side through his absence. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, should he ultimately end up in central midfield, is very similar in that regard. Marko Grujic, while still a relative PL unknown, profiles better as a central midfielder than the three who started at Wembley Stadium.

Without that constant on-ball pressure, Mauricio Pochettino was inspired in his tactical tweak to feature Harry Winks, Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli in a pass-heavy midfield-three, as the three on-ball technicians were able to play through the middle third of the field with very little resistance and get at the likes of Lovren, Matip and Gomez more directly. The return of starting right back Nathaniel Clyne (hamstring), who hasn’t played a minute this season, will undoubtedly add a bit more mobility and athleticism to an otherwise plodding rearguard.

It’s a trend that, should it continue, will result in more and more — and easier and easier — goals conceded by the Reds.

PL Sunday preview: New bosses battle; Brighton vs. Saints

Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsOct 28, 2017, 3:12 PM EDT
The battle of Leicester City and Everton’s newly installed managers is the highlights of Sunday’s slate of Premier League fixtures, but not before PL new boys Brighton & Hove Albion host Southampton in a south-coast derby.

Brighton vs. Southampton — 9:30 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

All three of this year’s newly promoted sides — Newcastle United, Brighton & Hove Albion and Huddersfield Town — entered the 10th weekend of the season as a top-12 side. On Sunday, it’s Brighton, who finished a close second to Newcastle in the Championship last season, who reunite an old rivalry with a fellow south-coast side, Southampton, at Falmer Stadium. Through sheer consistency, the Seagulls have established themselves as a functional top-flight side.

“What we have done over these nine games is we have been in every game,” Brighton boss Chris Hughton said this week. “Even the games against Manchester City and Arsenal, both games we have lost 2-0, but we were in the game. If there is any statement, it is that we should not be frightened of the challenges we have and I think we have got enough quality and desire in the squad to make a good account of ourselves in any games. Whether that wins you enough games, that is different. It is goals that win you games and at the moment we are doing OK.”

Saints, meanwhile, are still adjusting to life under new manager Mauricio Pellegrino, as they’ve won just one of their last four in the PL and the goals still aren’t coming. The lack of scoring is a trend that carried over from last season under Claude Puel, when Southampton scored just 41 times en route to an eighth-place finish. That lone victory came on their last outing, though, courtesy of Sofiane Boufal’s brilliant individual effort, so perhaps brighter days are indeed on the horizon.

INJURIES: Brighton — OUT: Steve Sidwell (back), Beram Kayal (fitness), Sam Baldock (fitness) | Southampton — OUT: Mario Lemina (ankle)

Leicester City vs. Everton — 12 p.m. ET, on NBC and NBCSports.com

First went Craig Shakespeare on Oct. 17, followed in short order by Ronald Koeman six days later. Leicester and Everton, respectively, were second and third to fire a manager during the 2017-18 PL season (more than a month after Crystal Palace sent Frank De Boer packing), and now the two sides face off on Sunday. Former Saints boss Puel is the new man in charge at the King Power Stadium, site of Sunday’s clash, while David Unsworth hopes to impress Toffees owner Farhad Moshiri during game no. 1 of his trial run as interim manager.

After nine games played, both sides are nearer to the relegation zone than they would have imagined this season, as Leicester currently sit 15th, a point ahead of 18th-place Everton.

“It is not about me or any individual, it is about us as a team and club coming together and showing the fighting spirit and commitment we had throughout that 90 minutes,” Unsworth said this week. “Even at 2-0 we kept going and got the goal. You could see the work rate, spirit and commitment — that is what we are looking for. We can iron out issues and problems and it is a great start, something to really build and work on.”

Leicester were victorious in the fourth round of the EFL Cup, knocking of Championship side Leeds United 3-1 on Tuesday. 21-year-old Kelechi Iheanacho scored his first goal (to go with an assist) for the Foxes after arriving from Manchester City in the summer to give Puel something more to consider when he picks his first starting lineup on Sunday.

INJURIES: Leicester — OUT: Robert Huth (foot), Matty James (achilles) | Everton — OUT: Ross Barkley (hamstring), Ramiro Funes Mori (knee), Seamus Coleman (leg), Yannick Bolasie (knee); QUESTIONABLE: Morgan Schneiderlin (illness)

Bundesliga wrap: Heynckes’ Bayern recovers first place

AP Photo/Matthias Schrader
By Nicholas MendolaOct 28, 2017, 3:03 PM EDT
Bayern Munich atop the Bundesliga table.

It feels so familiar.

Borussia Dortmund lost away from home and Bayern handled its business in its fortress to flip the early season script in Germany.

On an American note that will ring a bit hollow following the USMNT’s horrible World Cup qualifying collapse, center back John Brooks is back from a long injury absence and went 90 minutes for Wolfsburg.

Bayern Munich 2-0 RB Leipzig

New coach Jupp Heynckes’ men have reversed their early season floundering, topping their nearest 2016-17 rival and leaping over Borussia Dortmund to lay claim to first in the Bundesliga.

The goals came from James Rodriguez and Robert Lewandowski. It’s nice to have guys like that on the same roster.

Hannover 4-2 Borussia Dortmund

Togolese midfielder Ihlas Bebou scored twice as Hannover surged to within two points of the visitors with an entertaining win at HDI-Arena. Eighteen year old Dan-Axel Zagadou scored his first goal in the loss, but took a red card with the score 2-2 to hurt the BVB’s chances.

“It’s not what we’re expecting, but me personally and the team aren’t having a good run of late but that’s life and we’re going to turn things around,” said BVB’s USMNT phenom Christian Pulisic, who misplaced 14 of his 31 passes during an off day.

At least one American will be pleased: Hannover assistant boss Steve Cherundolo.

Elsewhere
Mainz 1-1 Eintracht Frankfurt — Friday
Hoffenheim 1-3 Borussia Monchengladbach
Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 Koln
Schalke 1-1 Wolfsburg
Hertha Berlin 2-1 Hamburg
Werder Bremen vs. Augsburg — 10:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Stuttgart vs. Freiburg — 1 p.m. ET Sunday

STANDINGS

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Bayern Munich 10 7 2 1 24 7 17 4-1-0 3-1-1 23
 Borussia Dortmund 10 6 2 2 27 11 16 3-0-1 3-2-1 20
 RB Leipzig 10 6 1 3 16 12 4 3-1-0 3-0-3 19
 Hannover 96 10 5 3 2 14 9 5 3-1-1 2-2-1 18
 FC Schalke 04 10 5 2 3 13 10 3 3-2-1 2-0-2 17
 Mönchengladbach 10 5 2 3 16 18 -2 3-0-2 2-2-1 17
 1899 Hoffenheim 10 4 4 2 17 14 3 3-2-1 1-2-1 16
 Bayer Leverkusen 10 4 3 3 22 15 7 3-2-0 1-1-3 15
 Eintracht Frankfurt 10 4 3 3 11 10 1 1-1-2 3-2-1 15
 Hertha BSC Berlin 10 3 4 3 11 12 -1 3-2-1 0-2-2 13
 FC Augsburg 9 3 3 3 12 10 2 2-1-2 1-2-1 12
 FSV Mainz 05 10 3 2 5 11 16 -5 3-1-2 0-1-3 11
 VfL Wolfsburg 10 1 7 2 10 13 -3 0-4-1 1-3-1 10
 VfB Stuttgart 9 3 1 5 6 11 -5 3-1-0 0-0-5 10
 SC Freiburg 9 1 5 3 6 17 -11 1-4-0 0-1-3 8
 Hamburger SV 10 2 1 7 7 17 -10 1-1-3 1-0-4 7
 Werder Bremen 9 0 5 4 3 9 -6 0-1-3 0-4-1 5
 1. FC Köln 10 0 2 8 4 19 -15 0-1-3 0-1-5 2

PL wrap: Pep’s City sets new standard; Man Utd tops Spurs (video)

By Nicholas MendolaOct 28, 2017, 2:39 PM EDT
Only one of the Top Six failed to claim maximum points on Saturday, with Tottenham losing its battle for second place with Manchester United.

That 1-0 decision, won by Anthony Martial and Romelu Lukaku, kicked off the 7-match Premier League slate, with three more to come by the time Newcastle and Burnley square off Monday.

West Bromwich Albion 2-3 Manchester City  — RECAP

Don’t let the score line fool you: Man City had this one in the bag for all but a minute, that moment coming when Jay Rodriguez took advantage of a lax Ederson move. Matty Phillips also scored for West Brom, but Fernandinho had a goal and an assist while Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling scored to keep Man City five points clear of the pack.

And it’s also a bit of history for City:

Manchester United 1-0 Tottenham HotspurRECAP

Anthony Martial’s second half goal was the difference as Manchester United missed Paul Pogba nearly as much as Tottenham missed Harry Kane. Here’s hoping both are back come Jan. 31 at Wembley Stadium.

 

Watford 0-1 Stoke City  — RECAP

It’s a badly needed win for Darren Fletcher and Stoke, who scored off a well-designed corner kick that recalled a Paul Scholes goal or two.

Bournemouth 0-1 Chelsea  — RECAP

Eden Hazard beat old teammate Asmir Begovic hard and to the near post to keep the Blues in the Top Four.

Crystal Palace 2-2 West Ham UnitedRECAP

Slaven Bilic‘s Irons looked destined to cruise on goals from Javier Hernandez and Andre Ayew, but Palace converted a penalty kick and then Wilfried Zaha took advantage of a mindless late move from Michail Antonio as the Eagles claimed their fourth point of the season.

Arsenal 2-1 Swansea City — RECAP

Arsenal is looking dangerous again, in control for most of the match despite allowing a Sam Clucas goal on Swansea’s lone first half touch inside the Gunners’ 18. Sead Kolasinac and Aaron Ramsey scored for the Gunners, who are fifth but level with fourth place Chelsea on points.

Liverpool 3-0 Huddersfield Town  — RECAP

Town goalkeeper Jonas Lossl stopped a Mohamed Salah penalty kick in the first half, but that only slowed the roll of Jurgen Klopp‘s Reds in a highly-publicized battle with his best man: ex-Mainz teammate David Wagner. Georginio Wijnaldum, Daniel Sturridge, and Roberto Firmino scoring for Liverpool.

STANDINGS

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Manchester City 10 9 1 0 35 6 29 4-1-0 5-0-0 28
 Manchester United 10 7 2 1 23 4 19 5-0-0 2-2-1 23
 Tottenham Hotspur 10 6 2 2 19 7 12 2-2-1 4-0-1 20
 Chelsea 10 6 1 3 18 10 8 2-1-2 4-0-1 19
 Arsenal 10 6 1 3 19 13 6 5-0-0 1-1-3 19
 Liverpool 10 4 4 2 17 16 1 3-2-0 1-2-2 16
 Watford 10 4 3 3 15 18 -3 1-2-2 3-1-1 15
 Newcastle United 9 4 2 3 10 8 2 3-1-1 1-1-2 14
 Burnley 9 3 4 2 8 9 -1 1-2-1 2-2-1 13
 Southampton 9 3 3 3 8 9 -1 2-2-2 1-1-1 12
 Huddersfield Town 10 3 3 4 7 13 -6 2-2-1 1-1-3 12
 Brighton & Hove Albion 9 3 2 4 9 10 -1 2-1-1 1-1-3 11
 Stoke City 10 3 2 5 11 20 -9 2-1-2 1-1-3 11
 West Bromwich Albion 10 2 4 4 9 13 -4 1-3-1 1-1-3 10
 Leicester City 9 2 3 4 12 14 -2 1-1-2 1-2-2 9
 West Ham United 10 2 3 5 10 19 -9 2-0-2 0-3-3 9
 Swansea City 10 2 2 6 7 12 -5 1-0-4 1-2-2 8
 Everton 9 2 2 5 7 18 -11 2-0-3 0-2-2 8
 Bournemouth 10 2 1 7 6 14 -8 1-1-3 1-0-4 7
 Crystal Palace 10 1 1 8 4 21 -17 1-1-3 0-0-5 4

Bournemouth 0-1 Chelsea: Hazard makes the difference

By Nicholas MendolaOct 28, 2017, 2:20 PM EDT
  • Blues with back-to-back Ws
  • Cherries remain 19th
  • Hazard scores lone goal

Eden Hazard‘s second half goal was enough to earn Chelsea all three points in a 1-0 win over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

It was the first Premier League goal of the season for Hazard, who has scored twice in the UEFA Champions League. Chelsea moves back atop Arsenal for fourth in the PL, a point back of Tottenham.

Bournemouth remains 19th with seven points.

Alvaro Morata tapped in a rebound from Cesar Azpilicueta, but the defender was ruled offside before Asmir Begovic made the initial stop.

Begovic haunted his former mates deep into the first half, including a spectacular leg stop on Alvaro Morata in the 34th minute.

Hazard broke the deadlock with a near post bullet beyond the reach of Begovic in the 51st minute. Morata collected an assist on the marker.

Jordon Ibe had a 57th minute chance, his belt taking a slight turn off Antonio Rudiger to rise over the bar.

Thibaut Courtois made a quality positional save on Steve Cook in the third minute of stoppage time to preserve the win.

