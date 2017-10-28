VIDEO: Javier Hernandez scores an outrageous goal

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez scored his 41st Premier League goal on Saturday to put West Ham ahead at Crystal Palace.

All 41 have been scored in the box but not many will have been as ingenious as this one.

The ball found its way to Hernandez and he prodded his effort towards goal with the outside of his foot in an unorthodox manner which caught out Julian Speroni.

Hit play on the video above to see Hernandez grab his fourth goal of the season for the Hammers.