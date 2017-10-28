Watch Live: England v. Spain in U-17 World Cup final

Click to email (Opens in new window)

The 2017 U-17 World Cup final takes place in Kolkata on Saturday as England and Spain collide.

England’s Rhian Brewster has a scored a hat trick in each of his last two games to become the tournaments leading scorer, while Spain’s skipper Abel Ruiz is hoping to end his incredible U-17 career in fine fashion.

These two teams met in the U-17 European championship final earlier this year where Spain scored a late equalizer and then won on penalty kicks.

U-17 World Cup final

England v. Spain – 10:30 a.m. ET