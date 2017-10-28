Watch Live: Five Premier League games at 10am ET

Five Premier League games are coming your way at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday and you can watch them all live online.
[ STREAM: Every PL game live here ]
Arsenal host Swansea, Man City head to West Brom, Crystal Palace and West Ham clash in a London derby, while Watford host Stoke and Liverpool welcome Huddersfield to Anfield.
[ MORE: Sign up for NBC Sports Gold ]
You can access additional games by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold which also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.
[ STREAM: “Goal Rush” here ]
For those of you familiar with the Premier League Breakaway Show during busy days (Boxing Day, New Year’s Day, Championship Sunday etc.) in the PL, this will follow that model of being similar to the NFL RedZone with action shown from all of the games in the 10 a.m. ET window. More info is available here.
The schedule for all five games at 10 a.m. ET is below and you can stream each game live by clicking on the links.
10 a.m. ET: West Brom vs. Man City – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Liverpool vs. Huddersfield – CNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace vs. West Ham – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Arsenal vs. Swansea City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Watford vs. Stoke City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
Chelsea hopes to take advantage of Spurs loss to Manchester United and keep pace with the rest of the title chasers with a visit to the Vitality Stadium to face Bournemouth on Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 a.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).
WATCH LIVE ONLINE, HERE
Antonio Conte starts Pedro, Alvaro Morata, and Eden Hazard atop his 3-4-3, while Bournemouth answers with Jermain Defoe passing a late fitness test to join Junior Stanislas and Benif Afobe in attack.
LINEUPS
Bournemouth: Begovic, Francis, Ake, S Cook, Smith, L Cook, Surman, Daniels, Stanislas, Defoe, Afobe. Subs: Boruc, Gosling, Arter, Pugh, Ibe, Mousset, Wilson.
Chelsea: Courtois; Azpilicueta (c), David Luiz, Rudiger; Zappacosta, Bakayoko, Fabregas, Alonso; Pedro, Morata, Hazard. Subs: Caballero, Cahill, Christensen, Ampadu, Drinkwater, Willian, Batshuayi.
Follow @NicholasMendola
File this under utterly bizarre.
Salford City’s goalkeeper Max Crocombe was sent off after apparently urinating during their 2-1 defeat at Bradford Park Avenue on Saturday.
Crocombe, 24, was shown the red card with three minutes of regulation to go in the National League North (sixth-tier of English soccer pyramid) game.
An Italian player, Giovanni Liberti, was banned for five games earlier this year when urinating towards away fans in a Serie D game.
When you gotta go, you gotta go…
Raise your hand if you figured the only nil-nil of the 10 a.m. ET kickoffs would be Huddersfield Town at Liverpool.
[ STREAM: Every PL game live here ]
West Bromwich Albion 1-2 Manchester City
It’s been all City aside from one porous moment at the back, with Leroy Sane lacing an early shot home and Fernandinho making amends for Ederson’s mental error on a Jay Rodriguez attempt.
Arsenal 0-1 Swansea City
The Gunners were well in truly in control until Swansea’s first touch inside the Arsenal 18 saw Sam Clucas best a charging Petr Cech.
Watford 0-1 Stoke City
Darren Fletcher volleyed Xherdan Shaqiri‘s corner kick home to give Stoke an early lead.
Liverpool 0-0 Huddersfield Town
Nothing cooking at Anfield aside from Jonas Lossl‘s fine stop of a Mohamed Salah penalty.
Crystal Palace 0-2 West Ham United
Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez has his fourth PL goal of the season, and Andre Ayew made it three in two games before the break.
Follow @NicholasMendola
Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez scored his 41st Premier League goal on Saturday to put West Ham ahead at Crystal Palace.
All 41 have been scored in the box but not many will have been as ingenious as this one.
The ball found its way to Hernandez and he prodded his effort towards goal with the outside of his foot in an unorthodox manner which caught out Julian Speroni.
Hit play on the video above to see Hernandez grab his fourth goal of the season for the Hammers.