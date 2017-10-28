Watford 0-1 Stoke: Scrappy, invaluable win for Potters

Hernandez, Ayew put Hammers ahead

Palace launch incredible comeback

Zaha scores in 97th minute

Crystal Palace fought back to draw 2-2 against West Ham United at Selhurst Park on Saturday as Slaven Bilic‘s threw away three points.

The Hammers went 2-0 up early thanks to goals from Javier Hernandez and Andre Ayew but Palace came roaring back in the second half as Luka Milivojevic‘s penalty kick made it 2-1.

Joe Hart was in sensational form to deny Palace on multiple occasions as the Hammers looked like they would hold on to win a huge London derby but then Michail Antonio failed to hold the ball in the corner and Palace broke with Wilfried Zaha scoring a superb goal to make it 2-2. Cue bedlam at Selhurst Park.

With the draw the Hammers move on to nine points, while Palace stay bottom but now have four points on the season.

A cagey opening first half saw both teams feel their way into the game but Palace soon had to make a chance as Patrick Van Aanholt came off and Timothy Fosu-Mensah came on at left back.

The game then exploded into life.

West Ham went 1-0 up after Aaron Cresswell‘s cross from the left found Hernandez and his unorthodox finish flew into the net as Mexico’s all-time leading goalscorer has his fourth goal of the season for the Hammers.

41 – All 41 of Javier Hernandez's PL goals have been from inside the box – only Tim Cahill has a higher 100% record (56/56). Poacher. pic.twitter.com/mHdTNNeA1l — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 28, 2017

Soon after it was 2-0 to the Hammers and Ayew scored a superb solo goal as he ran from close to the halfway line before cutting onto his left peg and slamming home a wonderful shot off the bar and in. 2-0 to West Ham.

Palace went close to getting back into the game as Joe Hart twice denied James Tomkins and Wilfried Zaha from close range and then Ruben Loftus-Cheek should’ve done better at the back post.

The Eagles were handed a lifeline early in the second half with Andros Townsend shoved in the box by Angelo Ogbonna and a penalty kick was awarded.

Milivojevic scored the spot kick to make it 2-1 and moments later it should’ve been 2-2. Yohan Cabaye smashed an effort against the post and the ball almost struck Joe Hart on the back as it rebounded into play.

Palace peppered West Ham’s goal late on as they pushed hard for an equalizer with Hart denying Zaha and then Cabaye’s brilliant free kick.

The Hammers looked like they would hold on but Antonio failed to keep the ball in the corner in the 96th minute and Palace broke with Zaha scoring with one of the last kicks of the game to make it 2-2.

