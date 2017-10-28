Wenger’s Arsenal boasts another comeback to rejoin Top Four

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Those who’ve paid attention to the Premier League for more than a minute will know not to get too excited by Arsenal rounding into form in late Fall.

Still, though, it’s nice for neutrals to see Arsene Wenger‘s oft-entertaining men playing fluid, controlling football again.

[ RECAP: Arsenal 2-1 Swans ]

Predictably, the longtime Gunners general is feeling good after Arsenal came back for the third time in a week — yes that means they went down thrice in a week — to pick up a win over Swansea City:

“Again we have showed the mental strength to come back and win the game. I’m convinced that we have proved people wrong at Everton, Norwich and today and that can only make the team stronger.”

More importantly, though, the Gunners are back in the Top Four after a miserable start to the Premier League season which had supporters and detractors alike calling for Wenger’s head.

“We started from deep but have recovered and I think there is more to come,” he said.

But is that “more” good?

