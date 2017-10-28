West Brom 2-3 Man City: Visitors strengthen table lead

Click to email (Opens in new window)

City restores five-point table lead

Concedes twice for just second time

Baggies winless since August

Fernandinho had a goal and an assist as Manchester City handled West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns on Saturday.

Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane also scored in the 3-1 triumph, which raises their audacious goal differential to 29 on the season.

Jay Rodriguez briefly gave West Brom a first half equalizer, but the Baggies finish the day two points above the drop zone in 15th.

Matty Phillips scored in stoppage time to round out the scoring, and the score line would’ve been much worse for the Baggies were it not for goalkeeper Ben Foster.

West Brom’s high press plans were diffused by City in the early stages, and the purple-clad visitors danced up the pitch into the Baggies’ sardine 18.

Sane laced a left-footed shot past a helpless Ben Foster after Fernandinho found him inside the box. 1-0.

But the can would be repacked after an Ederson error allowed Rodriguez the space to level the score in the 13th minute.

Fernandinho restored order when his 25-yard shot took a turn off a Gareth Barry‘s indecisive block attempt and wrong-footed Foster. 2-1.

Kyle Walker cued up Sterling for a 65th minute insurance goal. While City wasn’t at its best in the second half, the marker did have an air of inevitability.

Phillips made it 3-2 in stoppage time off a back pass error from Nicolas Otamendi.

9 – Among PL players, only Kane (13) and Lukaku (11) have scored more goals than Raheem Sterling in all competitions this term. Punisher. pic.twitter.com/1bNRfAwl82 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 28, 2017

