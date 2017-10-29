More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Yiannis Kourtoglou/EuroFootball/Getty Images

APOEL rejects coach’s resignation offer after poor showing

Associated PressOct 29, 2017, 7:25 AM EDT
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) The board of directors of Cyprus champion APOEL has rejected coach Giorgos Donis’ resignation offer after a 1-1 draw with last-placed Ethnikos left the team well back in the standings.

Donis said after Saturday’s game that he took full responsibility for APOEL’s lackluster performances. But in a tweet, APOEL’s top brass said they don’t accept the Greek coach’s resignation and “it’s everyone’s obligation to correct the situation.”

[ MORE: Man City's big Saturday ]

The team sits in eighth place, 11 points behind leader AEK Larnaca but with three games in hand.

APOEL faces Borussia Dortmund next week in a Champions League Group H game.

APOEL managed a 1-1 home draw against the German champion last week for its first point in the competition after successive 3-0 losses to Real Madrid and Tottenham.

Ligue 1: Monaco beat Bordeaux to keep pressure on PSG

Photo credit: AS Monaco / @AS_Monaco
Associated PressOct 28, 2017, 9:55 PM EDT
PARIS (AP) In Radamel Falcao‘s absence, his replacement Keita Balde scored for defending champion Monaco to beat Bordeaux 2-0 in the French league on Saturday.

Balde scored in the second half, and midfielder Thomas Lemar added the second with a fine run and shot through goalkeeper Benoit Costil’s legs eight minutes later.

The win kept second-placed Monaco within four points of unbeaten league leader Paris Saint-Germain.

Falcao, the league top scorer with 13, was missing due to muscle fatigue.

Balde had a quiet game but took his first chance well. Brazilian defender Jorge nicked the ball off countryman Malcom in midfield and following his cross from the left wing, midfielder Joao Moutinho expertly headed the ball across the penalty area into Balde’s direction, and he took a touch before slotting it into the bottom of the net.

“It’s a good win with the players we had available,” Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim said. “Keita Balde’s getting better every day. We can use him up front or on the wing. The runs from deep he makes are very important.”

The Senegal forward, who joined in the offseason from Lazio, also scored last weekend when playing alongside Falcao.

“It was a difficult match, but when you get a chance you must take it,” Balde said. “It’s hard when you don’t have a player like Falcao. The main thing is to give the team a helping hand.”

PSG coasted past Nice 3-0 on Friday.

Nantes coach Claudio Ranieri‘s eight-game unbeaten run came to end, losing at Dijon 1-0.

Center forward Julio Tavares scored the winner in the first half, and Nantes missed late chances to equalize.

Klopp: Beating best friend Wagner, Huddersfield “felt like Christmas”

Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsOct 28, 2017, 8:35 PM EDT
As a competitor, every victory feels good no matter the circumstances.

[ PL ROUNDUP: Man City's historic start; Man United, Arsenal win ]

Victory over a friend — let alone a best friend — is an indescribable feeling. More importantly, it’s an achievement which also provides bragging rights for the foreseeable future. On Saturday, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp faced off against Huddersfield Town’s David Wagner, Klopp’s admitted “best friend,” and came away with said bragging rights, courtesy of a 3-0 victory.

[ MORE: Tactics session — Blame Liverpool's midfield for poor defending, too ]

After the game, Klopp did little to hide his delight, saying the victory and relief of impending doom “felt like Christmas” — quotes from the BBC:

“Three goals, three points, clean sheet. Tottenham was the worst game we played in the season and you can’t ignore it. It can happen.”

“The first goal against Huddersfield we forced the situation. The second one after a set-piece felt like Christmas. We had a lot of good set-pieces today.

“The third one was nice play. Big relief.”

Klopp and Wagner will almost certainly meet another 50 times (or more) during their managerial careers, and the sweet taste of victory will never, ever sour for either of them.

The 2 Robbies: Mourinho’s Critics Silenced By Beating Spurs?

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsOct 28, 2017, 7:25 PM EDT
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle take a closer look at the biggest stories from Saturday’s Premier League action. Jose Mourinho wins the chess match against Mauricio Pochettino (00:30), Antonio Conte wins on the south coast after a stressful week (10:30), the Dejan Lovren situation gets weird (19:00) and West Ham draw against Crystal Palace even though it feels like a lose for Slaven Bilic (27:40).

Join Earle & Mustoe on The 2 Robbies Football Show, Saturdays at 5pm ET. Listen on the NBCSports Radio App and call 855-323-4622 in the U.S. for lively passionate debate.

All of the The 2 Robbies content can be accessed by clicking on this link:

Serie A: Higuain fires Juve past Milan; Roma outlast Bologna

AP Photo/Luca Bruno
By Andy EdwardsOct 28, 2017, 6:35 PM EDT
A roundup of all of Saturday’s action in Italy’s top flight…

[ PL ROUNDUP: Man City's historic start; Man United, Arsenal win ]

AC Milan 0-2 Juventus

Gonzalo Higuain bagged a brace on Saturday, as Juventus won their third straight game and continued to apply the pressure to Serie A leaders Napoli (Juve now sit top of the table on goal differential, with Napoli still to play this weekend). It’s been reported (by the press and the naked eye) that Higuain has slimmed down a bit after starting the season in relatively poor form and fitness.

Saturday’s opener came after 23 minutes, when the Argentine quickly touched the ball around one defender and fired low and hard from the top of the 18-yard box. It was Higuain’s 100th goal in Serie A (71 in three seasons for Napoli, 24 in his first season for Juventus, and his fifth thus far in 2017-18).

Higuain scored his sixth of the season to make it 2-0 just after the hour mark — another strike from distance.

AC Milan’s fourth defeat in six league games leaves them 12 points off the top spot, and already nine back of the fourth and final UEFA Champions League spot (having already played one more game than everyone else in the race).

Roma 1-0 Bologna

Roma, another of the half-dozen sides expected to factor into the top-four race, did just enough to top Bologna, courtesy of Stephan El Shaarawy’s 33rd-minute goal, the only one of the game.

Like Juve, it’s a third straight win for Eusebio Di Francesco’s side, which now sits fifth in the table, a point back of fourth-place Lazio and four back of Juve and Napoli.

Sunday’s Serie A schedule

Benevento vs. Lazio — 7:30 a.m. ET
Napoli vs. Sassuolo — 10 a.m. ET
Crotone vs. Fiorentina — 10 a.m. ET
Sampdoria vs. Chievo — 10 a.m. ET
SPAL vs. Genoa — 10 a.m. ET
Udinese vs. Atalanta — 10 a.m. ET
Torino vs. Cagliari — 3:45 p.m. ET