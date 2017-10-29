APOEL rejects coach’s resignation offer after poor showing

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) The board of directors of Cyprus champion APOEL has rejected coach Giorgos Donis’ resignation offer after a 1-1 draw with last-placed Ethnikos left the team well back in the standings.
Donis said after Saturday’s game that he took full responsibility for APOEL’s lackluster performances. But in a tweet, APOEL’s top brass said they don’t accept the Greek coach’s resignation and “it’s everyone’s obligation to correct the situation.”
The team sits in eighth place, 11 points behind leader AEK Larnaca but with three games in hand.
APOEL faces Borussia Dortmund next week in a Champions League Group H game.
APOEL managed a 1-1 home draw against the German champion last week for its first point in the competition after successive 3-0 losses to Real Madrid and Tottenham.