Benitez has two January transfer plans: Newcastle takeover or not

Newcastle United could leap back into the Top Six with a win at Burnley on Sunday, a development which would further buttress Rafa Benitez‘s reputation in the Northeast.

The former Liverpool boss, of course, is used to spending a bit more money than he’s been allocated by Magpies owner Mike Ashley, who is considered takeover offers this Fall.

Should a sale go through, Benitez may be able to spend a bit like he did at Liverpool and Napoli, when he purchased names like Xabi Alonso, Dirk Kuyt, Gonzalo Higuain, and Dries Mertens.

Think of it this way: A spouse is planning his or her’s holiday gift buying, but has to sort out the size of his Christmas bonus. Benitez admits that some names are impossible due to Newcastle’s status outside of Europa or Champions League, but is ready to roar if called upon. From The Chronicle:

“The first thing you are looking for is good players. Then you put a list of good players and after you put the prices. So we are looking for good players. Then if we cannot come here, OK, we will come here. But still we have a list. “I have told the scouts to just look for good players and after we will decide where we are. It is too early, but we have to have the names. One side or the other side (of a takeover happening), we have to have the names. They have to do that.”

Newcastle is arguably overachieving this season, and an influx of talent is needed at several positions is needed including striker and left back. The class of the infusions could be directly tied to the takeover.

Benitez also played down rumors that Everton may come calling for the Liverpool legend, admitting that he loves the area but remains focused on Newcastle. The Spaniard is a big fan of Merseyside, though perhaps Goodison Park would be a bridge too far for the Anfield hero?

