Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Benitez has two January transfer plans: Newcastle takeover or not

By Nicholas MendolaOct 29, 2017, 12:34 PM EDT
Newcastle United could leap back into the Top Six with a win at Burnley on Sunday, a development which would further buttress Rafa Benitez‘s reputation in the Northeast.

The former Liverpool boss, of course, is used to spending a bit more money than he’s been allocated by Magpies owner Mike Ashley, who is considered takeover offers this Fall.

Should a sale go through, Benitez may be able to spend a bit like he did at Liverpool and Napoli, when he purchased names like Xabi Alonso, Dirk Kuyt, Gonzalo Higuain, and Dries Mertens.

Think of it this way: A spouse is planning his or her’s holiday gift buying, but has to sort out the size of his Christmas bonus. Benitez admits that some names are impossible due to Newcastle’s status outside of Europa or Champions League, but is ready to roar if called upon. From The Chronicle:

“The first thing you are looking for is good players. Then you put a list of good players and after you put the prices. So we are looking for good players. Then if we cannot come here, OK, we will come here. But still we have a list.

“I have told the scouts to just look for good players and after we will decide where we are. It is too early, but we have to have the names. One side or the other side (of a takeover happening), we have to have the names. They have to do that.”

Newcastle is arguably overachieving this season, and an influx of talent is needed at several positions is needed including striker and left back. The class of the infusions could be directly tied to the takeover.

Benitez also played down rumors that Everton may come calling for the Liverpool legend, admitting that he loves the area but remains focused on Newcastle. The Spaniard is a big fan of Merseyside, though perhaps Goodison Park would be a bridge too far for the Anfield hero?

Brighton 1-1 Southampton: Southern spoils split

By Nicholas MendolaOct 29, 2017, 11:20 AM EDT
  • Saints take lead off free kick
  • Gross sets up Murray equalizer
  • First league meeting since 2012

Steven Davis and Glenn Murray traded goals as South Coast Derby spoils were split between Brighton and Hove Albion and Southampton at the Amex Stadium on Sunday.

Saints move ninth with 13 points, while the hosts sit 11th with 12.

James Ward-Prowse presided over a sixth minute free kick as Saints looked for first blood. The effort struck the bar, but Davis was got to the rebound to head into the yawning goal. 1-0, 7′.

The hosts had most of the ball in a bid to respond quickly, though incisive efforts were few and far between as the game reached the half hour mark.

Saints established some possession after 30 minutes, and Dusan Tadic won a corner with a deflected attempt in the 34th minute.

The Seagulls were back at it before halftime, though, with Anthony Knockaert missing the goal before chipping a cute back post pass that was headed over frame.

Murray made it 1-1 early in the second half when he took advantage of a back post size mismatch with Cedric and nodded a cross past an offguard Fraser Forster.

Watch Live: Leicester City vs. Everton

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 29, 2017, 11:06 AM EDT
Gylfi Sigurdsson is out of caretaker manager David Unsworth‘s starting lineup as Everton visits Leicester City at King Power Stadium on Sunday (Watch live at Noon ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

Morgan Schneiderlin is also out of the XI after missing at midweek with sickness, as is League Cup deputy Beni Baningime.

Leicester moves in-form striker Shinji Okazaki to the bench with Islam Slimani and Kelechi Iheanacho.

LINEUPS

Leicester City: Schmeichel, Simpson, Maguire, Morgan (c), Fuchs, Ndidi, Iborra, Chilwell, Gray, Mahrez, Vardy. Subs: Hamer, Dragovic, King, Albrighton, Iheanacho, Slimani, Okazaki.

Everton: Pickford, Baines, Williams, Jagielka, Kenny, Gana Gueye, Davies, Lennon, Mirallas, Rooney, Calvert-Lewin. Subs: Robles, Schneiderlin, Sigurdsson, Niasse, Holgate, Lookman, Baningime.

Mourinho on Man Utd TV: “A bit disappointed” with fans

Martin Rickett/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaOct 29, 2017, 9:34 AM EDT
Somewhat lost in the sauce following Manchester United’s tactical triumph over Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday was Jose Mourinho’s supporter inquisition when it comes to striker Romelu Lukaku.

Select Mourinho comments on Old Trafford’s support of Lukaku are making the headlines a day after United topped Spurs 1-0.

[ MUFC-SPURS: Match recap | 3 things ]

What gathered our attention on Saturday was Mourinho’s claims that both teams aimed for defensive success and Spurs made the only mistake, and his thoughts that the difference for his team was desperation.

Yet it was Mourinho’s work away from the post-match cameras, on MUTV nonetheless, that are making the rounds on Sunday… and they are quite interesting. From The Manchester Evening News:

“I would like the supporters to explain to me why they don’t support him so much because he gives everything and I think it is not fair when scoring the goal or not scoring the goal makes the whole difference. I don’t think it Is fair at all. So I’m a bit disappointed – but not with him. With him I’m very pleased.”

The 24-year-old Lukaku has 11 goals in 15 matches and set up Anthony Martial‘s match-winner versus Spurs. He also assisted the lone United goal from the 2-1 loss at Huddersfield Town.

To be frank, I was a bit unaware there was so much grief heading Lukaku’s way. In light of this surprise, I tend to agree with Mourinho’s assessment.

Watch Live: Brighton vs. Southampton

Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 29, 2017, 8:45 AM EDT
Mauricio Pellegrino leads Southampton 66 miles east for a South Coast match-up with Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday (Watch live at 9:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Southampton can rise seventh with a win, while Brighton can leap into the top half with a victory as well.

LINEUPS

Brighton and Hove Albion: Ryan; Bruno, Dunk, Duffy, Bong, Stephens, Propper, Izquierdo, Gross, Knockaert, Murray. Subs: Krul, Hemed, Goldson, March, Schelotto, Suttner, Brown.

Southampton: Forster; Cedric, Van Dijk, Hoedt, Bertrand, Davis, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Tadic, Boufal, Gabbiadini. Subs: McCarthy, Yoshida, Stephens, Hojbjerg, McQueen, Redmond, Long.

