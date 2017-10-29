More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Brighton 1-1 Southampton: Southern spoils split

By Nicholas MendolaOct 29, 2017, 11:20 AM EDT
  • Saints take lead off free kick
  • Gross sets up Murray equalizer
  • First league meeting since 2012

Steven Davis and Glenn Murray traded goals as South Coast Derby spoils were split between Brighton and Hove Albion and Southampton at the Amex Stadium on Sunday.

Saints move ninth with 13 points, while the hosts sit 11th with 12.

James Ward-Prowse presided over a sixth minute free kick as Saints looked for first blood. The effort struck the bar, but Davis was got to the rebound to head into the yawning goal. 1-0, 7′.

The hosts had most of the ball in a bid to respond quickly, though incisive efforts were few and far between as the game reached the half hour mark.

Saints established some possession after 30 minutes, and Dusan Tadic won a corner with a deflected attempt in the 34th minute.

The Seagulls were back at it before halftime, though, with Anthony Knockaert missing the goal before chipping a cute back post pass that was headed over frame.

Murray made it 1-1 early in the second half when he took advantage of a back post size mismatch with Cedric and nodded a cross past an offguard Fraser Forster.

Watch Live: Leicester City vs. Everton

By Nicholas MendolaOct 29, 2017, 11:06 AM EDT
Gylfi Sigurdsson is out of caretaker manager David Unsworth‘s starting lineup as Everton visits Leicester City at King Power Stadium on Sunday (Watch live at Noon ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

Morgan Schneiderlin is also out of the XI after missing at midweek with sickness, as is League Cup deputy Beni Baningime.

Leicester moves in-form striker Shinji Okazaki to the bench with Islam Slimani and Kelechi Iheanacho.

LINEUPS

Leicester City: Schmeichel, Simpson, Maguire, Morgan (c), Fuchs, Ndidi, Iborra, Chilwell, Gray, Mahrez, Vardy. Subs: Hamer, Dragovic, King, Albrighton, Iheanacho, Slimani, Okazaki.

Everton: Pickford, Baines, Williams, Jagielka, Kenny, Gana Gueye, Davies, Lennon, Mirallas, Rooney, Calvert-Lewin. Subs: Robles, Schneiderlin, Sigurdsson, Niasse, Holgate, Lookman, Baningime.

Mourinho on Man Utd TV: “A bit disappointed” with fans

By Nicholas MendolaOct 29, 2017, 9:34 AM EDT
Somewhat lost in the sauce following Manchester United’s tactical triumph over Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday was Jose Mourinho’s supporter inquisition when it comes to striker Romelu Lukaku.

Select Mourinho comments on Old Trafford’s support of Lukaku are making the headlines a day after United topped Spurs 1-0.

[ MUFC-SPURS: Match recap | 3 things ]

What gathered our attention on Saturday was Mourinho’s claims that both teams aimed for defensive success and Spurs made the only mistake, and his thoughts that the difference for his team was desperation.

Yet it was Mourinho’s work away from the post-match cameras, on MUTV nonetheless, that are making the rounds on Sunday… and they are quite interesting. From The Manchester Evening News:

“I would like the supporters to explain to me why they don’t support him so much because he gives everything and I think it is not fair when scoring the goal or not scoring the goal makes the whole difference. I don’t think it Is fair at all. So I’m a bit disappointed – but not with him. With him I’m very pleased.”

The 24-year-old Lukaku has 11 goals in 15 matches and set up Anthony Martial‘s match-winner versus Spurs. He also assisted the lone United goal from the 2-1 loss at Huddersfield Town.

To be frank, I was a bit unaware there was so much grief heading Lukaku’s way. In light of this surprise, I tend to agree with Mourinho’s assessment.

Watch Live: Brighton vs. Southampton

By Nicholas MendolaOct 29, 2017, 8:36 AM EDT
Mauricio Pellegrino leads Southampton 66 miles east for a South Coast match-up with Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday (Watch live at 9:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Southampton can rise seventh with a win, while Brighton can leap into the top half with a victory as well.

LINEUPS

Brighton and Hove Albion: Ryan; Bruno, Dunk, Duffy, Bong, Stephens, Propper, Izquierdo, Gross, Knockaert, Murray. Subs: Krul, Hemed, Goldson, March, Schelotto, Suttner, Brown.

Southampton: Forster; Cedric, Van Dijk, Hoedt, Bertrand, Davis, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Tadic, Boufal, Gabbiadini. Subs: McCarthy, Yoshida, Stephens, Hojbjerg, McQueen, Redmond, Long.

Report has Mascherano hoping MLS meets his salary demands

By Nicholas MendolaOct 29, 2017, 8:09 AM EDT
Thirty-three year-old Javier Mascherano remains one of Barcelona’s most effective players, so what would he do to an MLS XI?

We may find out, even if the longtime destroyer and current center back is calling Barca’s bluff via a Sport report out of Spain.

[ MORE: Man City’s big Saturday ]

According to it, Mascherano has two interests regarding his new contract: Go to Major League Soccer or stay at Barcelona… in that order?

Apparently, Mascherano has the Catalan club’s backing as well. Translated from Sport:

His desire is clear. If a franchise in the USA meets his demands, Barcelona will let him go. In the opposite case, he will continue at the club. Open doors and absolute willingness to comply with a player who has given his all to the club.

The Argentine star has collected trophies since coming to Barca from Liverpool, and remains an important part of his national team’s side.

Mascherano has been playing center back for club and country, and Barca has only lost one match with him in the lineup (the second leg of the Super Cup against Real Madrid).

He’s not an every week guy, but WhoScored rates only Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Sergi Roberto ahead of him. Per game, he’s behind only Messi according to Squawka.

Imagining a player like Mascherano, he of the 91 percent pass completion despite boasting the longest average pass on Barca, springing some freakish attackers in MLS is almost intoxicating (whether he’s playing defensive mid or center back).

Now imagine old pal Tata Martino and Atlanta United using its (possible) profit from a sale of Miguel Almiron or Hector Villalba to lead a move for Mascherano and, by extension, send players in on goal (We suppose LAFC, the Galaxy, and New York City FC wouldn’t hate the idea, either).

