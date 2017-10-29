Brighton 1-1 Southampton: Southern spoils split

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Saints take lead off free kick

Gross sets up Murray equalizer

First league meeting since 2012

Steven Davis and Glenn Murray traded goals as South Coast Derby spoils were split between Brighton and Hove Albion and Southampton at the Amex Stadium on Sunday.

Saints move ninth with 13 points, while the hosts sit 11th with 12.

James Ward-Prowse presided over a sixth minute free kick as Saints looked for first blood. The effort struck the bar, but Davis was got to the rebound to head into the yawning goal. 1-0, 7′.

The hosts had most of the ball in a bid to respond quickly, though incisive efforts were few and far between as the game reached the half hour mark.

Saints established some possession after 30 minutes, and Dusan Tadic won a corner with a deflected attempt in the 34th minute.

The Seagulls were back at it before halftime, though, with Anthony Knockaert missing the goal before chipping a cute back post pass that was headed over frame.

Murray made it 1-1 early in the second half when he took advantage of a back post size mismatch with Cedric and nodded a cross past an offguard Fraser Forster.

5 – Only David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne (6) have more Premier League assists this season than Pascal Groß (5). Creative. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 29, 2017

