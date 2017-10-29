More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Everton’s Keane hospitalized after “nasty” gash becomes infected

By Andy EdwardsOct 29, 2017, 6:43 PM EDT
It’s true what they say, you know: when it rains, it really does pour.

Just ask Everton, who on Monday fired manager Ronald Koeman only nine games into the 2017-18 Premier League season. The Toffees then lost to Leicester City, 2-0 on Sunday, in David Unsworth‘s first game as the interim boss. That sounds bad enough already, but it gets worse.

For the last six weeks, defender Michael Keane, for whom Everton paid $32 million (rising to as much as $39 million) in the summer, has been dealing with a gash on his leg which he suffered in an EFL Cup victory over Sunderland on Sept. 20. Between then and now, the gash never fully healed and has finally become infected — so infected, in fact, that Keane was recently hospitalized for treatment, thus his absence in Sunday’s defeat at the King Power Stadium — Unsworth quotes from Sky Sports:

“Michael got a knock; a really bad gash against Sunderland, and it got infected and spread up his leg. It’s been really, really nasty and he’s been hospitalized. We got some good news when we got to the ground that there’s been a big improvement, so hopefully he can be available for Sunday’s game.”

Keane has played in six games since the injury occurred — four four Everton, plus a pair of 2018 World Cup qualifiers for England. In what has unquestionably been a disappointing start to the season, Keane has been one of the club’s few bright spots through the season’s first two and a half months.

Unsworth seems optimistic that the issue will soon be under control and Keane will soon be on the road to recovery. Everton host seventh-place Watford, one of the (positive) surprising stories of the still-young season, at Goodison Park on Sunday (11:30 a.m. ET).

Fan dies after being hit by rock at game in Malawi

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images
Associated PressOct 29, 2017, 5:15 PM EDT
BLANTYRE, Malawi (AP) Police say a soccer fan died after he was hit by a rock thrown by rival supporters at a game in Malawi.

Police spokesman George Mulewa identified the fan as 25-year-old Boaz Mwesumo. Mulewa says an autopsy found that Mwesumo died of head injuries sustained in the violence Wednesday at a cup game between two third-tier teams, Kakoma FC and Chicago FC, in northern Malawi.

Mulewa says Chicago fans became “overexcited” when their team took a 2-0 lead. The rival supporters started fighting and Mwesumo was hit by a rock thrown from the Chicago supporters section. Police are investigating.

The death comes three months after eight people died in a stampede at a game in the Malawian capital Lilongwe marking the country’s independence from Britain.

There is an increase in football-related violence in the southern African country with poor crowd control.

Serie A: The Napoli-Juventus title race is getting good

Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsOct 29, 2017, 4:20 PM EDT
A roundup of all of Sunday’s action in Italy’s top flight…

Napoli 3-1 Sassuolo

Juventus went top of the table on Saturday, courtesy of two Gonzalo Higuain goals in a 2-0 victory over a struggling AC Milan side, just edging past Napoli on goal differential. On Sunday, Napoli responded with a 3-1 victory over 16th-place Sassuolo.

Brazilian midfielder Allan forced a turnover atop Sassuolo’s penalty area and slotted home with ease after 22 minutes, but the visitors hit back through Diego Falcinelli’s powerful header four minutes before halftime.

The scoreline would remain 1-1 for fewer than three full minutes, though, as Jose Callejon helped to bundle the ball over the goal line from a corner kick in the 44th minute. Nine minutes into the second half, Dries Mertens bagged his 10th goal of the season (third this week) to put the game to bed.

After 11 games played, Napoli top the league table on 31 points, three ahead of the six-time defending champs from Turin. The season’s first meeting between the two sides is scheduled for Dec. 1, at Napoli’s Stadio San Paolo.

Benevento 1-5 Lazio

Juventus will actually finish the weekend in third place, level on points with Lazio but behind the capital club on head-to-head results. Simone Inzaghi’s side thrashed newly promoted Benevento on Sunday, after going 3-0 up inside the opening 25 minutes — Bastos, Ciro Immobile and Adam Marusic got the early goals, followed by a fourth from Marco Parolo to make it 4-1.

Sunday’s most notable scorer, however, bagged his goal inside the final five minutes to complete the scoring — former Valencia Fenerbahce Sporting CP Manchester United winger Nani, whom Portugal could very well heavily rely upon at next summer’s World Cup, scored his first goal for the club (and tallied the assist on Parolo’s goal) after coming on as a 71st-minute substitute.

Elsewhere in Serie A

Crotone 2-1 Fiorentina
Sampdoria 4-1 Chievo
SPAL 1-0 Genoa
Udinese 2-1 Atalanta
Torino vs. Cagliari — in progress

Puel, Vardy impressed with convincing defeat of Everton

By Nicholas MendolaOct 29, 2017, 2:30 PM EDT
Leicester City looked pretty darn good on Sunday.

Part of that could be down to the visitors, as Everton continues to look rudderless even after firing Ronald Koeman.

[ RECAP: Leicester 2-0 Everton ]

But Leicester has a new boss of its own in former Southampton leader Claude Puel, and match-winner Jamie Vardy explained what’s changed since the firing of Craig Shakespeare.

Turns out not too much. From the BBC:

“The gaffer’s come in this week. He said this week he didn’t want to change too much – just tactical tweaks.”

“We hit them on the counter for the first goal. Gray got on the ball and split them open. We showed we are capable of defending a lead. The main thing is we got three points.”

Gray refers to Demarai, who was also credited for a goal when Jonjoe Kenny flubbed a clearing attempt of his cross into the Everton goal.

As for Puel, his verdict was glowing after meeting his new backers at the King Power Stadium.

“I was impressed with my players. It was a very good first half and there were good combinations between the players for the first goal.”

“I saw a team with a good attitude and good structure and solidarity. I want to say thanks to our fantastic fans for their warm welcome. It was a day that was perfect but it’s just the beginning I hope of something.”

It’s a fine start, that’s for sure. The Foxes are now 11th ahead of a visit from Stoke City next week.

Leicester City 2-0 Everton: Puel wins debut

By Nicholas MendolaOct 29, 2017, 1:56 PM EDT
  • Puel wins first PL start
  • Gray boasts MOTM performance
  • Vardy scores

Jamie Vardy‘s counter attack goal led the way as new Leicester City boss Claude Puel oversaw a 2-0 win in his debut at King Power Stadium on Sunday.

Demarai Gray also scored with big help from Everton’s Jonjoe Kenny as Leicester rose 11th with 12 points, keeping Everton in the drop zone on goal differential.

Everton caretaker boss David Unsworth kept Gylfi Sigurdsson and Morgan Schneiderlin out of the Starting XI, only using the Icelandic star as a 74th minute substitute.

Leicester won an early corner, and another when Ashley Williams blocked Wes Morgan‘s back post effort.

Demarai Gray then cut back from the end line for Ben Chilwell inside the 18, but a difficult shot couldn’t be kept under the bar.

The Foxes deservedly went ahead with a goal hearkening back to the glory days of 2016-17. Puel watched his new charges counter a free kick through Gray, who cued up a classic Riyad Mahrez to Vardy connection. 1-0, 19′.

Vardy mishit an effort to return the favor three minutes later, and Everton nearly found an equalizer when Wayne Rooney and Aaron Lennon cued up a chance that Dominic Calvert-Lewin flubbed.

Jonjoe Kenny helped make it 2-0 when he making a mess of Gray’s cross to defy the reach of Jordan Pickford. For some reason, it was not ruled an own goal.

The Toffees were denied a sure penalty when Christian Fuchs chopped down Lennon inside the 18, but no call came from Andre Marriner nor his linesman.

Rooney should’ve had a second assist when his delightful ball found Oumar Niasse, but a poor touch helped Kasper Schmeichel collect.

Calvert-Lewin produced an inviting ball in the 65th minute, but Wes Morgan popped it over his own bar.

Follow @NicholasMendola