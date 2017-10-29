Fan dies after being hit by rock at game in Malawi

BLANTYRE, Malawi (AP) Police say a soccer fan died after he was hit by a rock thrown by rival supporters at a game in Malawi.
Police spokesman George Mulewa identified the fan as 25-year-old Boaz Mwesumo. Mulewa says an autopsy found that Mwesumo died of head injuries sustained in the violence Wednesday at a cup game between two third-tier teams, Kakoma FC and Chicago FC, in northern Malawi.
Mulewa says Chicago fans became “overexcited” when their team took a 2-0 lead. The rival supporters started fighting and Mwesumo was hit by a rock thrown from the Chicago supporters section. Police are investigating.
The death comes three months after eight people died in a stampede at a game in the Malawian capital Lilongwe marking the country’s independence from Britain.
There is an increase in football-related violence in the southern African country with poor crowd control.
Serie A: The Napoli-Juventus title race is getting good
Brazilian midfielder Allan forced a turnover atop Sassuolo’s penalty area and slotted home with ease after 22 minutes, but the visitors hit back through Diego Falcinelli’s powerful header four minutes before halftime.
The scoreline would remain 1-1 for fewer than three full minutes, though, as Jose Callejon helped to bundle the ball over the goal line from a corner kick in the 44th minute. Nine minutes into the second half, Dries Mertens bagged his 10th goal of the season (third this week) to put the game to bed.
After 11 games played, Napoli top the league table on 31 points, three ahead of the six-time defending champs from Turin. The season’s first meeting between the two sides is scheduled for Dec. 1, at Napoli’s Stadio San Paolo.
Benevento 1-5 Lazio
Juventus will actually finish the weekend in third place, level on points with Lazio but behind the capital club on head-to-head results. Simone Inzaghi’s side thrashed newly promoted Benevento on Sunday, after going 3-0 up inside the opening 25 minutes — Bastos, Ciro Immobile and Adam Marusic got the early goals, followed by a fourth from Marco Parolo to make it 4-1.
Sunday’s most notable scorer, however, bagged his goal inside the final five minutes to complete the scoring — former ValenciaFenerbahceSporting CP Manchester United winger Nani, whom Portugal could very well heavily rely upon at next summer’s World Cup, scored his first goal for the club (and tallied the assist on Parolo’s goal) after coming on as a 71st-minute substitute.
“The gaffer’s come in this week. He said this week he didn’t want to change too much – just tactical tweaks.”
“We hit them on the counter for the first goal. Gray got on the ball and split them open. We showed we are capable of defending a lead. The main thing is we got three points.”
Gray refers to Demarai, who was also credited for a goal when Jonjoe Kenny flubbed a clearing attempt of his cross into the Everton goal.
As for Puel, his verdict was glowing after meeting his new backers at the King Power Stadium.
“I was impressed with my players. It was a very good first half and there were good combinations between the players for the first goal.”
“I saw a team with a good attitude and good structure and solidarity. I want to say thanks to our fantastic fans for their warm welcome. It was a day that was perfect but it’s just the beginning I hope of something.”
It’s a fine start, that’s for sure. The Foxes are now 11th ahead of a visit from Stoke City next week.
Demarai Gray then cut back from the end line for Ben Chilwell inside the 18, but a difficult shot couldn’t be kept under the bar.
The Foxes deservedly went ahead with a goal hearkening back to the glory days of 2016-17. Puel watched his new charges counter a free kick through Gray, who cued up a classic Riyad Mahrez to Vardy connection. 1-0, 19′.
That no doubt should earn plenty of good will, but he boasts another kind of history on his resume now after a seismic upset loss to new boys Girona.
Real has slipped eight points behind Barcelona and four behind Valencia after a 2-1 decision at Girona on Sunday (Perhaps just as remarkable, Girona pulls into 11th with the win).
Consider that Girona had never played in the top flight before this season and the incredibly tense political atmosphere between the Spanish capital in Madrid and independence-craving Catalonia. Yep, this is a big, big deal.
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola will take special glee in the decision, as the ex-Barcelona manager and big time Catalonia supporter supplied several players to Girona on loan. The status of Sunday’s match was once in question due to Catalan’s desire for a referendum on independence
Guardiola recently supported jailed Catalan separatists in Spain, while Real has long been associated with the Spanish crown since earning its royal moniker in the early 20th century.
Isco deposited a first half rebound of a Cristiano Ronaldo shot to make it 1-0, but Girona struck twice in five second half minutes through ex-Middlesbrough attacker Cristhian Stuani and Cristian Portu, the latter assisted by Maffeo.
Real also had a late Lucas Vazquez goal ruled out.
At almost any other club, you’d shrug your shoulders at the bad luck and the hands of time.
At Real Madrid, however, you have to wonder whether mercurial leader Florentino Perez is itching to make a change.