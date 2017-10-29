It’s true what they say, you know: when it rains, it really does pour.

[ PL ROUNDUP: Man City’s historic start; Man United, Arsenal win ]

Just ask Everton, who on Monday fired manager Ronald Koeman only nine games into the 2017-18 Premier League season. The Toffees then lost to Leicester City, 2-0 on Sunday, in David Unsworth‘s first game as the interim boss. That sounds bad enough already, but it gets worse.

For the last six weeks, defender Michael Keane, for whom Everton paid $32 million (rising to as much as $39 million) in the summer, has been dealing with a gash on his leg which he suffered in an EFL Cup victory over Sunderland on Sept. 20. Between then and now, the gash never fully healed and has finally become infected — so infected, in fact, that Keane was recently hospitalized for treatment, thus his absence in Sunday’s defeat at the King Power Stadium — Unsworth quotes from Sky Sports:

“Michael got a knock; a really bad gash against Sunderland, and it got infected and spread up his leg. It’s been really, really nasty and he’s been hospitalized. We got some good news when we got to the ground that there’s been a big improvement, so hopefully he can be available for Sunday’s game.”

Keane has played in six games since the injury occurred — four four Everton, plus a pair of 2018 World Cup qualifiers for England. In what has unquestionably been a disappointing start to the season, Keane has been one of the club’s few bright spots through the season’s first two and a half months.

Unsworth seems optimistic that the issue will soon be under control and Keane will soon be on the road to recovery. Everton host seventh-place Watford, one of the (positive) surprising stories of the still-young season, at Goodison Park on Sunday (11:30 a.m. ET).

Follow @AndyEdMLS