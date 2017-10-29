More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Mourinho mum on Pogba’s return: “I have no idea”

By Andy EdwardsOct 29, 2017, 7:25 PM EDT
Either Jose Mourinho truly has “no idea” when Paul Pogba, the former most expensive footballer of all-time, will return from injury, or the Manchester United manager doesn’t want anyone to know, so he’s simply not going to tell us.

Given his lengthy track record of doublespeak, it’s probably safe to assume that reality to closer to the latter than the former. Pogba, who’s been out of action since suffering a hamstring injury on Sept. 12, has only been cleared for individual training — quotes from Sky Sports:

“I have no idea [about Paul’s recovery]. I am not in control of his recovery process. He’s not training with me. He is on individual work and when a player is on individual work and not in my group, not even in certain conditions, [I cannot predict his return].”

As for the recovery of Marcos Rojo, who suffered knee ligament damage in April, Mourinho expects his return to availability within the next few weeks:

“Marcos is training with me, albeit with certain conditions, and because he is training with me, I can say I expect him to be back after the international break. I can predict that because he is training with me.”

FOLLOW LIVE — Whitecaps host Sounders in West semis, leg 1

By Andy EdwardsOct 29, 2017, 8:10 PM EDT
The first of four 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs conference semifinals kicks off on Sunday (8:30 p.m. ET), when the Western Conference’s third-seeded Vancouver Whitecaps play host to one of their Pacific Northwest rivals, the second-seeded Seattle Sounders, in the first of two legs.

[ FOLLOW: Whitecaps vs. Sounders — leg 1 ]

Vancouver reached the conference semis by brushing aside the San Jose Earthquakes, 5-0, in the knockout round on Wednesday. Fredy Montero and Cristian Techera got the all-important first two goals before Kendall Waston and Nicolas Mezquida (twice) poured it on late.

Seattle will be without Clint Dempsey, who was sent off in the Sounders’ regular-season finale for a petulant elbow to the head of Colorado Rapids Mike da Fonte. Following Dempsey being shut down (irregular heartbeat) for the remainder of the regular and postseason, Seattle went on to win MLS Cup 2016.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST's MLS coverage ]

Regular-season matchups: Whitecaps 2-1 Sounders (Apr. 14), Whitecaps 1-1 Sounders (Aug. 23), Sounders 3-0 Whitecaps (Sept. 27)

Everton’s Keane hospitalized after “nasty” gash becomes infected

By Andy EdwardsOct 29, 2017, 6:43 PM EDT
It’s true what they say, you know: when it rains, it really does pour.

Just ask Everton, who on Monday fired manager Ronald Koeman only nine games into the 2017-18 Premier League season. The Toffees then lost to Leicester City, 2-0 on Sunday, in David Unsworth‘s first game as the interim boss. That sounds bad enough already, but it gets worse.

For the last six weeks, defender Michael Keane, for whom Everton paid $32 million (rising to as much as $39 million) in the summer, has been dealing with a gash on his leg which he suffered in an EFL Cup victory over Sunderland on Sept. 20. Between then and now, the gash never fully healed and has finally become infected — so infected, in fact, that Keane was recently hospitalized for treatment, thus his absence in Sunday’s defeat at the King Power Stadium — Unsworth quotes from Sky Sports:

“Michael got a knock; a really bad gash against Sunderland, and it got infected and spread up his leg. It’s been really, really nasty and he’s been hospitalized. We got some good news when we got to the ground that there’s been a big improvement, so hopefully he can be available for Sunday’s game.”

Keane has played in six games since the injury occurred — four four Everton, plus a pair of 2018 World Cup qualifiers for England. In what has unquestionably been a disappointing start to the season, Keane has been one of the club’s few bright spots through the season’s first two and a half months.

Unsworth seems optimistic that the issue will soon be under control and Keane will soon be on the road to recovery. Everton host seventh-place Watford, one of the (positive) surprising stories of the still-young season, at Goodison Park on Sunday (11:30 a.m. ET).

Fan dies after being hit by rock at game in Malawi

Associated PressOct 29, 2017, 5:15 PM EDT
1 Comment

BLANTYRE, Malawi (AP) Police say a soccer fan died after he was hit by a rock thrown by rival supporters at a game in Malawi.

Police spokesman George Mulewa identified the fan as 25-year-old Boaz Mwesumo. Mulewa says an autopsy found that Mwesumo died of head injuries sustained in the violence Wednesday at a cup game between two third-tier teams, Kakoma FC and Chicago FC, in northern Malawi.

Mulewa says Chicago fans became “overexcited” when their team took a 2-0 lead. The rival supporters started fighting and Mwesumo was hit by a rock thrown from the Chicago supporters section. Police are investigating.

The death comes three months after eight people died in a stampede at a game in the Malawian capital Lilongwe marking the country’s independence from Britain.

There is an increase in football-related violence in the southern African country with poor crowd control.

Serie A: The Napoli-Juventus title race is getting good

By Andy EdwardsOct 29, 2017, 4:20 PM EDT
A roundup of all of Sunday’s action in Italy’s top flight…

Napoli 3-1 Sassuolo

Juventus went top of the table on Saturday, courtesy of two Gonzalo Higuain goals in a 2-0 victory over a struggling AC Milan side, just edging past Napoli on goal differential. On Sunday, Napoli responded with a 3-1 victory over 16th-place Sassuolo.

Brazilian midfielder Allan forced a turnover atop Sassuolo’s penalty area and slotted home with ease after 22 minutes, but the visitors hit back through Diego Falcinelli’s powerful header four minutes before halftime.

The scoreline would remain 1-1 for fewer than three full minutes, though, as Jose Callejon helped to bundle the ball over the goal line from a corner kick in the 44th minute. Nine minutes into the second half, Dries Mertens bagged his 10th goal of the season (third this week) to put the game to bed.

After 11 games played, Napoli top the league table on 31 points, three ahead of the six-time defending champs from Turin. The season’s first meeting between the two sides is scheduled for Dec. 1, at Napoli’s Stadio San Paolo.

Benevento 1-5 Lazio

Juventus will actually finish the weekend in third place, level on points with Lazio but behind the capital club on head-to-head results. Simone Inzaghi’s side thrashed newly promoted Benevento on Sunday, after going 3-0 up inside the opening 25 minutes — Bastos, Ciro Immobile and Adam Marusic got the early goals, followed by a fourth from Marco Parolo to make it 4-1.

Sunday’s most notable scorer, however, bagged his goal inside the final five minutes to complete the scoring — former Valencia Fenerbahce Sporting CP Manchester United winger Nani, whom Portugal could very well heavily rely upon at next summer’s World Cup, scored his first goal for the club (and tallied the assist on Parolo’s goal) after coming on as a 71st-minute substitute.

Elsewhere in Serie A

Crotone 2-1 Fiorentina
Sampdoria 4-1 Chievo
SPAL 1-0 Genoa
Udinese 2-1 Atalanta
Torino vs. Cagliari — in progress