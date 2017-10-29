Mourinho mum on Pogba’s return: “I have no idea”

Either Jose Mourinho truly has “no idea” when Paul Pogba, the former most expensive footballer of all-time, will return from injury, or the Manchester United manager doesn’t want anyone to know, so he’s simply not going to tell us.
Given his lengthy track record of doublespeak, it’s probably safe to assume that reality to closer to the latter than the former. Pogba, who’s been out of action since suffering a hamstring injury on Sept. 12, has only been cleared for individual training — quotes from Sky Sports:
“I have no idea [about Paul’s recovery]. I am not in control of his recovery process. He’s not training with me. He is on individual work and when a player is on individual work and not in my group, not even in certain conditions, [I cannot predict his return].”
As for the recovery of Marcos Rojo, who suffered knee ligament damage in April, Mourinho expects his return to availability within the next few weeks:
“Marcos is training with me, albeit with certain conditions, and because he is training with me, I can say I expect him to be back after the international break. I can predict that because he is training with me.”