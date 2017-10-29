More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Mourinho on Man Utd TV: “A bit disappointed” with fans

By Nicholas MendolaOct 29, 2017, 9:34 AM EDT
Somewhat lost in the sauce following Manchester United’s tactical triumph over Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday was Jose Mourinho’s supporter inquisition when it comes to striker Romelu Lukaku.

Select Mourinho comments on Old Trafford’s support of Lukaku are making the headlines a day after United topped Spurs 1-0.

What gathered our attention on Saturday was Mourinho’s claims that both teams aimed for defensive success and Spurs made the only mistake, and his thoughts that the difference for his team was desperation.

Yet it was Mourinho’s work away from the post-match cameras, on MUTV nonetheless, that are making the rounds on Sunday… and they are quite interesting. From The Manchester Evening News:

“I would like the supporters to explain to me why they don’t support him so much because he gives everything and I think it is not fair when scoring the goal or not scoring the goal makes the whole difference. I don’t think it Is fair at all. So I’m a bit disappointed – but not with him. With him I’m very pleased.”

The 24-year-old Lukaku has 11 goals in 15 matches and set up Anthony Martial‘s match-winner versus Spurs. He also assisted the lone United goal from the 2-1 loss at Huddersfield Town.

To be frank, I was a bit unaware there was so much grief heading Lukaku’s way. In light of this surprise, I tend to agree with Mourinho’s assessment.

Whitecaps 0-0 Sounders: Single-elimination, please!

By Andy EdwardsOct 29, 2017, 10:40 PM EDT
The game in 100 words (or less more): It’s time, once again, to devote this space to what we’ll lovingly call MLS’s “playoff predicament problem.” Ahem. Here goes: Single-elimination, please. After a mostly brilliant knockout round earlier this week, Sunday’s very first conference semifinal (first leg) brought all the momentum and excitement to a screeching halt — you know, like driving a car into a six-foot thick retaining wall at 80 mph. The Seattle Sounders were only interested in playing for a 0-0 draw before heading home for the second leg, while the Vancouver Whitecaps were only willing to attack if/when Seattle opened themselves up, counter to their entire gameplan. Combine those ingredients, and what do you have? Just the sixth shot on goal-less half of soccer in MLS 2017, during the business end of the league’s season. A truly anemic 0-0 draw, which featured just 12 shots in total (one on target) The reason MLS hasn’t already switched to single-elimination throughout the playoffs? It’ll cost a handful of owners an extra home game, and the accompanying revenue. In truth, every one of the 27,837 fans in attendance at BC Place will go home tonight wishing they’d stayed home and saved their hard-earned money instead. The second leg will be played at CenturyLink Field on Thursday (10:30 p.m. ET)

Three moments that mattered

30′ — Shea whiffs at the back post, Sounders get off lucky — It was a nothing ball into the box, but Seattle seemed intent on it resulting in a chance for the Whitecaps. Fortunately for the defending champs, it fell to Brek Shea.

36′ — Waston clears the ball off his own crossbar — So, this probably wasn’t exactly what Kendall Waston had in mind when he made contact with Joevin Jones’ cross, but all’s well that ends well.

48′ — Marshall’s header easily collected by Marinovic — This was as close as anyone would come to (intentionally) scoring.

Man of the match: Kendall Waston

Goalscorers: None

Fiorentina MF in trouble after alleged threat to ball boy

Associated PressOct 29, 2017, 9:35 PM EDT
Fiorentina midfielder Jordan Veretout could be in trouble after allegedly threatening a ball boy at the end of his team’s 2-1 defeat at Crotone.

A video posted on a fan’s Facebook account shows Veretout walking toward the sideline and pointing his finger at one of the ball boys.

It is unclear what happened next before Veretout walked away, accompanied by several stewards.

Italian news agency Ansa reports that police stopped Veretout and have reported the incident to the Italian football federation.

The 24-year-old Veretout was apparently angered by what he felt was timewasting by the ball boy.

FOLLOW LIVE — Whitecaps host Sounders in West semis, leg 1

By Andy EdwardsOct 29, 2017, 8:10 PM EDT
The first of four 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs conference semifinals kicks off on Sunday (8:30 p.m. ET), when the Western Conference’s third-seeded Vancouver Whitecaps play host to one of their Pacific Northwest rivals, the second-seeded Seattle Sounders, in the first of two legs.

Vancouver reached the conference semis by brushing aside the San Jose Earthquakes, 5-0, in the knockout round on Wednesday. Fredy Montero and Cristian Techera got the all-important first two goals before Kendall Waston and Nicolas Mezquida (twice) poured it on late.

Seattle will be without Clint Dempsey, who was sent off in the Sounders’ regular-season finale for a petulant elbow to the head of Colorado Rapids Mike da Fonte. Following Dempsey being shut down (irregular heartbeat) for the remainder of the regular and postseason, Seattle went on to win MLS Cup 2016.

Regular-season matchups: Whitecaps 2-1 Sounders (Apr. 14), Whitecaps 1-1 Sounders (Aug. 23), Sounders 3-0 Whitecaps (Sept. 27)

Mourinho mum on Pogba’s return: “I have no idea”

By Andy EdwardsOct 29, 2017, 7:25 PM EDT
Either Jose Mourinho truly has “no idea” when Paul Pogba, the former most expensive footballer of all-time, will return from injury, or the Manchester United manager doesn’t want anyone to know, so he’s simply not going to tell us.

Given his lengthy track record of doublespeak, it’s probably safe to assume that reality to closer to the latter than the former. Pogba, who’s been out of action since suffering a hamstring injury on Sept. 12, has only been cleared for individual training — quotes from Sky Sports:

“I have no idea [about Paul’s recovery]. I am not in control of his recovery process. He’s not training with me. He is on individual work and when a player is on individual work and not in my group, not even in certain conditions, [I cannot predict his return].”

As for the recovery of Marcos Rojo, who suffered knee ligament damage in April, Mourinho expects his return to availability within the next few weeks:

“Marcos is training with me, albeit with certain conditions, and because he is training with me, I can say I expect him to be back after the international break. I can predict that because he is training with me.”