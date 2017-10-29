Mourinho on Man Utd TV: “A bit disappointed” with fans

Somewhat lost in the sauce following Manchester United’s tactical triumph over Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday was Jose Mourinho’s supporter inquisition when it comes to striker Romelu Lukaku.

Select Mourinho comments on Old Trafford’s support of Lukaku are making the headlines a day after United topped Spurs 1-0.

What gathered our attention on Saturday was Mourinho’s claims that both teams aimed for defensive success and Spurs made the only mistake, and his thoughts that the difference for his team was desperation.

Yet it was Mourinho’s work away from the post-match cameras, on MUTV nonetheless, that are making the rounds on Sunday… and they are quite interesting. From The Manchester Evening News:

“I would like the supporters to explain to me why they don’t support him so much because he gives everything and I think it is not fair when scoring the goal or not scoring the goal makes the whole difference. I don’t think it Is fair at all. So I’m a bit disappointed – but not with him. With him I’m very pleased.”

The 24-year-old Lukaku has 11 goals in 15 matches and set up Anthony Martial‘s match-winner versus Spurs. He also assisted the lone United goal from the 2-1 loss at Huddersfield Town.

To be frank, I was a bit unaware there was so much grief heading Lukaku’s way. In light of this surprise, I tend to agree with Mourinho’s assessment.

