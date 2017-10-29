Girona posts upset for the ages, downs Real Madrid

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Zinedine Zidane has led back-to-back UEFA Champions League title runs and also broke a four-year La Liga title duck for Real last season.

That no doubt should earn plenty of good will, but he boasts another kind of history on his resume now after a seismic upset loss to new boys Girona.

Real has slipped eight points behind Barcelona and four behind Valencia after a 2-1 decision at Girona on Sunday (Perhaps just as remarkable, Girona pulls into 11th with the win).

Consider that Girona had never played in the top flight before this season and the incredibly tense political atmosphere between the Spanish capital in Madrid and independence-craving Catalonia. Yep, this is a big, big deal.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola will take special glee in the decision, as the ex-Barcelona manager and big time Catalonia supporter supplied several players to Girona on loan. The status of Sunday’s match was once in question due to Catalan’s desire for a referendum on independence

Guardiola recently supported jailed Catalan separatists in Spain, while Real has long been associated with the Spanish crown since earning its royal moniker in the early 20th century.

Of the Man City bunch, Pablo Maffeo and Aleix Garcia started while Douglas Luiz and Larry Kayode are on the bench.

Isco deposited a first half rebound of a Cristiano Ronaldo shot to make it 1-0, but Girona struck twice in five second half minutes through ex-Middlesbrough attacker Cristhian Stuani and Cristian Portu, the latter assisted by Maffeo.

Real also had a late Lucas Vazquez goal ruled out.

At almost any other club, you’d shrug your shoulders at the bad luck and the hands of time.

At Real Madrid, however, you have to wonder whether mercurial leader Florentino Perez is itching to make a change.

