More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
AP Photo/Manu Fernandez

Girona posts upset for the ages, downs Real Madrid

By Nicholas MendolaOct 29, 2017, 1:07 PM EDT
1 Comment

Zinedine Zidane has led back-to-back UEFA Champions League title runs and also broke a four-year La Liga title duck for Real last season.

[ MORE: Pep’s Man City makes history ]

That no doubt should earn plenty of good will, but he boasts another kind of history on his resume now after a seismic upset loss to new boys Girona.

Real has slipped eight points behind Barcelona and four behind Valencia after a 2-1 decision at Girona on Sunday (Perhaps just as remarkable, Girona pulls into 11th with the win).

Consider that Girona had never played in the top flight before this season and the incredibly tense political atmosphere between the Spanish capital in Madrid and independence-craving Catalonia. Yep, this is a big, big deal.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola will take special glee in the decision, as the ex-Barcelona manager and big time Catalonia supporter supplied several players to Girona on loan. The status of Sunday’s match was once in question due to Catalan’s desire for a referendum on independence

Guardiola recently supported jailed Catalan separatists in Spain, while Real has long been associated with the Spanish crown since earning its royal moniker in the early 20th century.

Of the Man City bunch, Pablo Maffeo and Aleix Garcia started while Douglas Luiz and Larry Kayode are on the bench.

Isco deposited a first half rebound of a Cristiano Ronaldo shot to make it 1-0, but Girona struck twice in five second half minutes through ex-Middlesbrough attacker Cristhian Stuani and Cristian Portu, the latter assisted by Maffeo.

Real also had a late Lucas Vazquez goal ruled out.

At almost any other club, you’d shrug your shoulders at the bad luck and the hands of time.

At Real Madrid, however, you have to wonder whether mercurial leader Florentino Perez is itching to make a change.

Follow @NicholasMendola

Whitecaps 0-0 Sounders: Single-elimination, please!

Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP
By Andy EdwardsOct 29, 2017, 10:40 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The game in 100 words (or less more): It’s time, once again, to devote this space to what we’ll lovingly call MLS’s “playoff predicament problem.” Ahem. Here goes: Single-elimination, please. After a mostly brilliant knockout round earlier this week, Sunday’s very first conference semifinal (first leg) brought all the momentum and excitement to a screeching halt — you know, like driving a car into a six-foot thick retaining wall at 80 mph. The Seattle Sounders were only interested in playing for a 0-0 draw before heading home for the second leg, while the Vancouver Whitecaps were only willing to attack if/when Seattle opened themselves up, counter to their entire gameplan. Combine those ingredients, and what do you have? Just the sixth shot on goal-less half of soccer in MLS 2017, during the business end of the league’s season. A truly anemic 0-0 draw, which featured just 12 shots in total (one on target) The reason MLS hasn’t already switched to single-elimination throughout the playoffs? It’ll cost a handful of owners an extra home game, and the accompanying revenue. In truth, every one of the 27,837 fans in attendance at BC Place will go home tonight wishing they’d stayed home and saved their hard-earned money instead. The second leg will be played at CenturyLink Field on Thursday (10:30 p.m. ET)

[ MORE: Previewing all four conference semifinals ]

Three moments that mattered

30′ — Shea whiffs at the back post, Sounders get off lucky — It was a nothing ball into the box, but Seattle seemed intent on it resulting in a chance for the Whitecaps. Fortunately for the defending champs, it fell to Brek Shea.

36′ — Waston clears the ball off his own crossbar — So, this probably wasn’t exactly what Kendall Waston had in mind when he made contact with Joevin Jones’ cross, but all’s well that ends well.

48′ — Marshall’s header easily collected by Marinovic — This was as close as anyone would come to (intentionally) scoring.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverageStandings | Stats | Schedule ]

Man of the match: Kendall Waston

Goalscorers: None

Fiorentina MF in trouble after alleged threat to ball boy

Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images
Associated PressOct 29, 2017, 9:35 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Fiorentina midfielder Jordan Veretout could be in trouble after allegedly threatening a ball boy at the end of his team’s 2-1 defeat at Crotone.

A video posted on a fan’s Facebook account shows Veretout walking toward the sideline and pointing his finger at one of the ball boys.

It is unclear what happened next before Veretout walked away, accompanied by several stewards.

Italian news agency Ansa reports that police stopped Veretout and have reported the incident to the Italian football federation.

The 24-year-old Veretout was apparently angered by what he felt was timewasting by the ball boy.

FOLLOW LIVE — Whitecaps host Sounders in West semis, leg 1

Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP
By Andy EdwardsOct 29, 2017, 8:10 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The first of four 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs conference semifinals kicks off on Sunday (8:30 p.m. ET), when the Western Conference’s third-seeded Vancouver Whitecaps play host to one of their Pacific Northwest rivals, the second-seeded Seattle Sounders, in the first of two legs.

[ FOLLOW: Whitecaps vs. Sounders — leg 1 ]

Vancouver reached the conference semis by brushing aside the San Jose Earthquakes, 5-0, in the knockout round on Wednesday. Fredy Montero and Cristian Techera got the all-important first two goals before Kendall Waston and Nicolas Mezquida (twice) poured it on late.

Seattle will be without Clint Dempsey, who was sent off in the Sounders’ regular-season finale for a petulant elbow to the head of Colorado Rapids Mike da Fonte. Following Dempsey being shut down (irregular heartbeat) for the remainder of the regular and postseason, Seattle went on to win MLS Cup 2016.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverage ]

Regular-season matchups: Whitecaps 2-1 Sounders (Apr. 14), Whitecaps 1-1 Sounders (Aug. 23), Sounders 3-0 Whitecaps (Sept. 27)

Mourinho mum on Pogba’s return: “I have no idea”

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsOct 29, 2017, 7:25 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Either Jose Mourinho truly has “no idea” when Paul Pogba, the former most expensive footballer of all-time, will return from injury, or the Manchester United manager doesn’t want anyone to know, so he’s simply not going to tell us.

[ PL ROUNDUP: Man City’s historic start; Man United, Arsenal win ]

Given his lengthy track record of doublespeak, it’s probably safe to assume that reality to closer to the latter than the former. Pogba, who’s been out of action since suffering a hamstring injury on Sept. 12, has only been cleared for individual training — quotes from Sky Sports:

“I have no idea [about Paul’s recovery]. I am not in control of his recovery process. He’s not training with me. He is on individual work and when a player is on individual work and not in my group, not even in certain conditions, [I cannot predict his return].”

As for the recovery of Marcos Rojo, who suffered knee ligament damage in April, Mourinho expects his return to availability within the next few weeks:

“Marcos is training with me, albeit with certain conditions, and because he is training with me, I can say I expect him to be back after the international break. I can predict that because he is training with me.”