Puel, Vardy impressed with convincing defeat of Everton

By Nicholas MendolaOct 29, 2017, 2:30 PM EDT
Leicester City looked pretty darn good on Sunday.

Part of that could be down to the visitors, as Everton continues to look rudderless even after firing Ronald Koeman.

But Leicester has a new boss of its own in former Southampton leader Claude Puel, and match-winner Jamie Vardy explained what’s changed since the firing of Craig Shakespeare.

Turns out not too much. From the BBC:

“The gaffer’s come in this week. He said this week he didn’t want to change too much – just tactical tweaks.”

“We hit them on the counter for the first goal. Gray got on the ball and split them open. We showed we are capable of defending a lead. The main thing is we got three points.”

Gray refers to Demarai, who was also credited for a goal when Jonjoe Kenny flubbed a clearing attempt of his cross into the Everton goal.

As for Puel, his verdict was glowing after meeting his new backers at the King Power Stadium.

“I was impressed with my players. It was a very good first half and there were good combinations between the players for the first goal.”

“I saw a team with a good attitude and good structure and solidarity. I want to say thanks to our fantastic fans for their warm welcome. It was a day that was perfect but it’s just the beginning I hope of something.”

It’s a fine start, that’s for sure. The Foxes are now 11th ahead of a visit from Stoke City next week.

Leicester City 2-0 Everton: Puel wins debut

By Nicholas MendolaOct 29, 2017, 1:56 PM EDT
  • Puel wins first PL start
  • Gray boasts MOTM performance
  • Vardy scores

Jamie Vardy‘s counter attack goal led the way as new Leicester City boss Claude Puel oversaw a 2-0 win in his debut at King Power Stadium on Sunday.

Demarai Gray also scored with big help from Everton’s Jonjoe Kenny as Leicester rose 11th with 12 points, keeping Everton in the drop zone on goal differential.

Everton caretaker boss David Unsworth kept Gylfi Sigurdsson and Morgan Schneiderlin out of the Starting XI, only using the Icelandic star as a 74th minute substitute.

Leicester won an early corner, and another when Ashley Williams blocked Wes Morgan‘s back post effort.

Demarai Gray then cut back from the end line for Ben Chilwell inside the 18, but a difficult shot couldn’t be kept under the bar.

The Foxes deservedly went ahead with a goal hearkening back to the glory days of 2016-17. Puel watched his new charges counter a free kick through Gray, who cued up a classic Riyad Mahrez to Vardy connection. 1-0, 19′.

Vardy mishit an effort to return the favor three minutes later, and Everton nearly found an equalizer when Wayne Rooney and Aaron Lennon cued up a chance that Dominic Calvert-Lewin flubbed.

Jonjoe Kenny helped make it 2-0 when he making a mess of Gray’s cross to defy the reach of Jordan Pickford. For some reason, it was not ruled an own goal.

The Toffees were denied a sure penalty when Christian Fuchs chopped down Lennon inside the 18, but no call came from Andre Marriner nor his linesman.

Rooney should’ve had a second assist when his delightful ball found Oumar Niasse, but a poor touch helped Kasper Schmeichel collect.

Calvert-Lewin produced an inviting ball in the 65th minute, but Wes Morgan popped it over his own bar.

Girona posts upset for the ages, downs Real Madrid

AP Photo/Manu Fernandez
By Nicholas MendolaOct 29, 2017, 1:07 PM EDT
Zinedine Zidane has led back-to-back UEFA Champions League title runs and also broke a four-year La Liga title duck for Real last season.

That no doubt should earn plenty of good will, but he boasts another kind of history on his resume now after a seismic upset loss to new boys Girona.

Real has slipped eight points behind Barcelona and four behind Valencia after a 2-1 decision at Girona on Sunday (Perhaps just as remarkable, Girona pulls into 11th with the win).

Consider that Girona had never played in the top flight before this season and the incredibly tense political atmosphere between the Spanish capital in Madrid and independence-craving Catalonia. Yep, this is a big, big deal.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola will take special glee in the decision, as the ex-Barcelona manager and big time Catalonia supporter supplied several players to Girona on loan. The status of Sunday’s match was once in question due to Catalan’s desire for a referendum on independence

Guardiola recently supported jailed Catalan separatists in Spain, while Real has long been associated with the Spanish crown since earning its royal moniker in the early 20th century.

Of the Man City bunch, Pablo Maffeo and Aleix Garcia started while Douglas Luiz and Larry Kayode are on the bench.

Isco deposited a first half rebound of a Cristiano Ronaldo shot to make it 1-0, but Girona struck twice in five second half minutes through ex-Middlesbrough attacker Cristhian Stuani and Cristian Portu, the latter assisted by Maffeo.

Real also had a late Lucas Vazquez goal ruled out.

At almost any other club, you’d shrug your shoulders at the bad luck and the hands of time.

At Real Madrid, however, you have to wonder whether mercurial leader Florentino Perez is itching to make a change.

Benitez has two January transfer plans: Newcastle takeover or not

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 29, 2017, 12:34 PM EDT
Newcastle United could leap back into the Top Six with a win at Burnley on Sunday, a development which would further buttress Rafa Benitez‘s reputation in the Northeast.

The former Liverpool boss, of course, is used to spending a bit more money than he’s been allocated by Magpies owner Mike Ashley, who is considered takeover offers this Fall.

Should a sale go through, Benitez may be able to spend a bit like he did at Liverpool and Napoli, when he purchased names like Xabi Alonso, Dirk Kuyt, Gonzalo Higuain, and Dries Mertens.

Think of it this way: A spouse is planning his or her’s holiday gift buying, but has to sort out the size of his Christmas bonus. Benitez admits that some names are impossible due to Newcastle’s status outside of Europa or Champions League, but is ready to roar if called upon. From The Chronicle:

“The first thing you are looking for is good players. Then you put a list of good players and after you put the prices. So we are looking for good players. Then if we cannot come here, OK, we will come here. But still we have a list.

“I have told the scouts to just look for good players and after we will decide where we are. It is too early, but we have to have the names. One side or the other side (of a takeover happening), we have to have the names. They have to do that.”

Newcastle is arguably overachieving this season, and an influx of talent is needed at several positions is needed including striker and left back. The class of the infusions could be directly tied to the takeover.

Benitez also played down rumors that Everton may come calling for the Liverpool legend, admitting that he loves the area but remains focused on Newcastle. The Spaniard is a big fan of Merseyside, though perhaps Goodison Park would be a bridge too far for the Anfield hero?

Brighton 1-1 Southampton: Southern spoils split

By Nicholas MendolaOct 29, 2017, 11:20 AM EDT
  • Saints take lead off free kick
  • Gross sets up Murray equalizer
  • First league meeting since 2012

Steven Davis and Glenn Murray traded goals as South Coast Derby spoils were split between Brighton and Hove Albion and Southampton at the Amex Stadium on Sunday.

Saints move ninth with 13 points, while the hosts sit 11th with 12.

James Ward-Prowse presided over a sixth minute free kick as Saints looked for first blood. The effort struck the bar, but Davis was got to the rebound to head into the yawning goal. 1-0, 7′.

The hosts had most of the ball in a bid to respond quickly, though incisive efforts were few and far between as the game reached the half hour mark.

Saints established some possession after 30 minutes, and Dusan Tadic won a corner with a deflected attempt in the 34th minute.

The Seagulls were back at it before halftime, though, with Anthony Knockaert missing the goal before chipping a cute back post pass that was headed over frame.

Murray made it 1-1 early in the second half when he took advantage of a back post size mismatch with Cedric and nodded a cross past an offguard Fraser Forster.

