Puel, Vardy impressed with convincing defeat of Everton

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Leicester City looked pretty darn good on Sunday.

Part of that could be down to the visitors, as Everton continues to look rudderless even after firing Ronald Koeman.

[ RECAP: Leicester 2-0 Everton ]

But Leicester has a new boss of its own in former Southampton leader Claude Puel, and match-winner Jamie Vardy explained what’s changed since the firing of Craig Shakespeare.

Turns out not too much. From the BBC:

“The gaffer’s come in this week. He said this week he didn’t want to change too much – just tactical tweaks.” “We hit them on the counter for the first goal. Gray got on the ball and split them open. We showed we are capable of defending a lead. The main thing is we got three points.”

Gray refers to Demarai, who was also credited for a goal when Jonjoe Kenny flubbed a clearing attempt of his cross into the Everton goal.

As for Puel, his verdict was glowing after meeting his new backers at the King Power Stadium.

“I was impressed with my players. It was a very good first half and there were good combinations between the players for the first goal.” … “I saw a team with a good attitude and good structure and solidarity. I want to say thanks to our fantastic fans for their warm welcome. It was a day that was perfect but it’s just the beginning I hope of something.”

It’s a fine start, that’s for sure. The Foxes are now 11th ahead of a visit from Stoke City next week.

Follow @NicholasMendola