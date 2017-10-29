More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Report has Mascherano hoping MLS meets his salary demands

By Nicholas MendolaOct 29, 2017, 8:09 AM EDT
Thirty-three year-old Javier Mascherano remains one of Barcelona’s most effective players, so what would he do to an MLS XI?

We may find out, even if the longtime destroyer and current center back is calling Barca’s bluff via a Sport report out of Spain.

According to it, Mascherano has two interests regarding his new contract: Go to Major League Soccer or stay at Barcelona… in that order?

Apparently, Mascherano has the Catalan club’s backing as well. Translated from Sport:

His desire is clear. If a franchise in the USA meets his demands, Barcelona will let him go. In the opposite case, he will continue at the club. Open doors and absolute willingness to comply with a player who has given his all to the club.

The Argentine star has collected trophies since coming to Barca from Liverpool, and remains an important part of his national team’s side.

Mascherano has been playing center back for club and country, and Barca has only lost one match with him in the lineup (the second leg of the Super Cup against Real Madrid).

He’s not an every week guy, but WhoScored rates only Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Sergi Roberto ahead of him. Per game, he’s behind only Messi according to Squawka.

Imagining a player like Mascherano, he of the 91 percent pass completion despite boasting the longest average pass on Barca, springing some freakish attackers in MLS is almost intoxicating (whether he’s playing defensive mid or center back).

Now imagine old pal Tata Martino and Atlanta United using its (possible) profit from a sale of Miguel Almiron or Hector Villalba to lead a move for Mascherano and, by extension, send players in on goal (We suppose LAFC, the Galaxy, and New York City FC wouldn’t hate the idea, either).

Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 29, 2017, 8:36 AM EDT
Mauricio Pellegrini leads Southampton 66 miles east for a South Coast match-up with Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday (Watch live at 9:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

WATCH LIVE, ONLINE HERE

Southampton can rise seventh with a win, while Brighton can leap into the top half with a victory as well.

LINEUPS

Brighton and Hove Albion: Ryan; Bruno, Dunk, Duffy, Bong, Stephens, Propper, Izquierdo, Gross, Knockaert, Murray. Subs: Krul, Hemed, Goldson, March, Schelotto, Suttner, Brown.

Southampton: Forster; Cedric, Van Dijk, Hoedt, Bertrand, Davis, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Tadic, Boufal, Gabbiadini. Subs: McCarthy, Yoshida, Stephens, Hojbjerg, McQueen, Redmond, Long.

APOEL rejects coach’s resignation offer after poor showing

Photo by Yiannis Kourtoglou/EuroFootball/Getty Images
Associated PressOct 29, 2017, 7:25 AM EDT
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) The board of directors of Cyprus champion APOEL has rejected coach Giorgos Donis’ resignation offer after a 1-1 draw with last-placed Ethnikos left the team well back in the standings.

Donis said after Saturday’s game that he took full responsibility for APOEL’s lackluster performances. But in a tweet, APOEL’s top brass said they don’t accept the Greek coach’s resignation and “it’s everyone’s obligation to correct the situation.”

The team sits in eighth place, 11 points behind leader AEK Larnaca but with three games in hand.

APOEL faces Borussia Dortmund next week in a Champions League Group H game.

APOEL managed a 1-1 home draw against the German champion last week for its first point in the competition after successive 3-0 losses to Real Madrid and Tottenham.

Ligue 1: Monaco beat Bordeaux to keep pressure on PSG

Photo credit: AS Monaco / @AS_Monaco
Associated PressOct 28, 2017, 9:55 PM EDT
PARIS (AP) In Radamel Falcao‘s absence, his replacement Keita Balde scored for defending champion Monaco to beat Bordeaux 2-0 in the French league on Saturday.

Balde scored in the second half, and midfielder Thomas Lemar added the second with a fine run and shot through goalkeeper Benoit Costil’s legs eight minutes later.

The win kept second-placed Monaco within four points of unbeaten league leader Paris Saint-Germain.

Falcao, the league top scorer with 13, was missing due to muscle fatigue.

Balde had a quiet game but took his first chance well. Brazilian defender Jorge nicked the ball off countryman Malcom in midfield and following his cross from the left wing, midfielder Joao Moutinho expertly headed the ball across the penalty area into Balde’s direction, and he took a touch before slotting it into the bottom of the net.

“It’s a good win with the players we had available,” Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim said. “Keita Balde’s getting better every day. We can use him up front or on the wing. The runs from deep he makes are very important.”

The Senegal forward, who joined in the offseason from Lazio, also scored last weekend when playing alongside Falcao.

“It was a difficult match, but when you get a chance you must take it,” Balde said. “It’s hard when you don’t have a player like Falcao. The main thing is to give the team a helping hand.”

PSG coasted past Nice 3-0 on Friday.

Nantes coach Claudio Ranieri‘s eight-game unbeaten run came to end, losing at Dijon 1-0.

Center forward Julio Tavares scored the winner in the first half, and Nantes missed late chances to equalize.

Klopp: Beating best friend Wagner, Huddersfield “felt like Christmas”

Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsOct 28, 2017, 8:35 PM EDT
As a competitor, every victory feels good no matter the circumstances.

[ PL ROUNDUP: Man City’s historic start; Man United, Arsenal win ]

Victory over a friend — let alone a best friend — is an indescribable feeling. More importantly, it’s an achievement which also provides bragging rights for the foreseeable future. On Saturday, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp faced off against Huddersfield Town’s David Wagner, Klopp’s admitted “best friend,” and came away with said bragging rights, courtesy of a 3-0 victory.

[ MORE: Tactics session — Blame Liverpool’s midfield for poor defending, too ]

After the game, Klopp did little to hide his delight, saying the victory and relief of impending doom “felt like Christmas” — quotes from the BBC:

“Three goals, three points, clean sheet. Tottenham was the worst game we played in the season and you can’t ignore it. It can happen.”

“The first goal against Huddersfield we forced the situation. The second one after a set-piece felt like Christmas. We had a lot of good set-pieces today.

“The third one was nice play. Big relief.”

Klopp and Wagner will almost certainly meet another 50 times (or more) during their managerial careers, and the sweet taste of victory will never, ever sour for either of them.