Barcelona’s Valverde says players not distracted by crisis

PIRAEUS, Greece (AP) Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde insists his players have not been distracted by the events taking place in Catalonia.
Speaking ahead of the team’s Champions League match against Olympiakos, Valverde says, “We can see what’s happening but we are concentrated on our own task. That’s to win matches and make the fans happy.”
Lawmakers in Catalonia’s parliament declared independence from Spain last week following a disputed referendum that triggered a constitutional crisis. Some Barcelona fans have been vocal in their support for independence during matches.
Barcelona is playing the Greek champion at Karaiskakis Stadium on Tuesday. Valverde received an emotional welcome from fans of his former team. He says it will be a “special game” for him.
The match in 100 words (or less): New York Red Bulls have the steel and experience to trouble most teams in MLS, and weren’t rattled when Victor Vazquez helped the visiting Reds to a 1-0 lead. An unfortunate but very legit penalty against Drew Moor sent the defender to the sidelines injured and RBNY to halftime level. The Red Bulls very much had the run of play until Felipe fouled Sebastian Giovinco about 25 yards away from goal. At this point, we can just leave that sentence there and know you know the score went to 2-1. The Supporters’ Shield winners now have two away goals heading back to Toronto for the second leg.
The moments that mattered
8′ — Vazquez gets the favorites an away goal — Clumsy defending from the Red Bulls allowed Jozy Altidore to the right flank, and the American striker walked around Damien Perrinelle before crossing into the six. Red Bulls backstop Luis Robles parried it back into the 18, and Victor Vazquez had ages to line up his shot. He did not mess up.
Sacha Kljestan had a chance at the other end, but Toronto resumed control. Marky Delgado headed a shot off the cross bar in the 36th minute.
45+1′ — BWP goes down under Moor challenge — Wright-Phillips took the ball off Delgado on the edge of the 18, and then hit the deck when he caught Drew Moor off guard with a short touch. Daniel Royer stepped up and cruised his effort down the middle.
All game long’ — Bono stands up to the task at hand — The penalty, halftime break, and injuries to Drew Moor and Victor Vazquez, seemed to shake up TFC. Fortunately for the Reds, goalkeeper Alex Bono was up for the call.
74′ – Giovinco free kick — Some time this summer, our own Andy Edwards and I had a discussion about how Giovinco free kicks from a certain area are either free throws or penalty kicks. Either way, boom.
Man of the Match: Plenty had arguments, including Vazquez, Giovinco, Wright-Phillips, and Bono. We’ll go with the free kick man, and let this stat be our tiebreaker.
As the beautiful game continues to grow in the United States, we see more and more videos of big, passionate crowds.
We just don’t expect them to be this large when it comes to college soccer, and this one would’ve been the high season attendance for all but three USL teams and every team in the NASL.
In what’s become an annually well-attended derby, the Blue Green Rivalry between UCSB and Cal Poly saw the largest crowd in NCAA Soccer this season, as 11,075 fans crammed into Spanos Stadium on Saturday. Cal Poly won 4-1.
The show is nothing new, but always impressive. Just listen to the roar when coach Steve Sampson’s — yes, that Steve Sampson — Mustangs equalized through sophomore midfielder Kenneth Higgins en route to a 4-1 win (about 40 seconds into the above video).
According to the Cal Poly site:
The best-attended sporting event annually in San Luis Obispo County, the Cal Poly-UC Santa Barbara series has drawn 20 of the top 53 regular season crowd figures in NCAA history with all matches occurring during the previous 11 seasons.
Not bad, and the match finished with Cal Poly fans flooding the field in what will be an enduring memory for the Mustangs (and surely the visiting Gauchos as well. The sides drew 0-0 at UCSB on Oct. 14).
The underdogs hope to strike first at home when the MLS Cup Playoffs continue Monday.
The East’s No. 6 seed New York Red Bulls host highly-favored Supporters’ Shield winners Toronto FC for a 7 p.m. ET kickoff, two-and-a-half hours before the West’s No. 1, Portland, visits the Houston Dynamo.
Houston edged Sporting KC in the first round to earn its date with the Timbers, while RBNY hammered the Chicago Fire in Illinois.
Vancouver and Seattle played a nil-nil first leg in British Columbia on Sunday, reviving long-held hopes for single elimination playoff games, while Tuesday will see New York City FC visiting Columbus in the final first leg of the conference semifinals.
Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez says his team worked hard enough to get a win over Burnley, but sloppiness and a lack of quality in the final third subverted his hopes for three points.
“It was a game we were controlling,” Benitez said. “We knew that scoring one goal we could win, and one goal we could lose. We made a mistake.”
[ RECAP: Burnley 1-0 Newcastle ]
Jeff Hendrick‘s 74th minute goal gave the Clarets seventh place in the Premier League with a 1-0 win, while Newcastle sinks ninth.
Benitez believes they did enough tactically to win, but the clinical finish was not provided by Joselu or substitute Dwight Gayle. Is it January yet?
“We had 12 attempts away, nine in the second half, so we were trying to go for a win. We were not very precise on the ball,” Benitez said.
“We know our strengths and weaknesses. We have to improve in everything, but I’m still happy with the work rate of the players and the way they are approaching the game but sometimes it’s something you lack that can make the difference.”
Newcastle hosts Bournemouth next weekend in a match that could see them reassert its comfortable standing on the table, or drop back toward the relegation pack.
